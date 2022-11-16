BREAKING: Los Angeles has elected its first Black woman as mayor. Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass defeated billionaire developer Rick Caruso in a contest that took place amid multiple City Hall scandals, an out-of-control homeless crisis and rising crime. https://t.co/45Tyihf25V — The Associated Press (@AP) November 17, 2022

So I guess Caruso switched from Republican to Democrat before becoming a mayoral candidate and spent $100 million of his own money. Thoughts and prayers.

Apprehended!

For weeks Officers saturated the area & conducted stakeouts using night vision goggles without success. Recently, the homeowner moved a security camera to the area of the yard where the items were located, and the suspect was observed on video. Please watch this video to see if you can identify the suspect.

I’m working on a deadline and kind of pissed away the day, so no kindness post tonight. I’ll try again tomorrow.

This is an open thread…