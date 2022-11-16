Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / Open Thread: Congratulations Mayor-Elect Bass

Open Thread: Congratulations Mayor-Elect Bass

by | 25 Comments

So I guess Caruso switched from Republican to Democrat before becoming a mayoral candidate and spent $100 million of his own money. Thoughts and prayers.

 

Apprehended!

For weeks Officers saturated the area & conducted stakeouts using night vision goggles without success. Recently, the homeowner moved a security camera to the area of the yard where the items were located, and the suspect was observed on video. Please watch this video to see if you can identify the suspect.

I’m working on a deadline and kind of pissed away the day, so no kindness post tonight. I’ll try again tomorrow.

This is an open thread…

      Steve in the ATL

      I’m in Minneapolis for work and noticed that the Dropkick Murphys are playing around the corner from my hotel, so of course I am going! Doesn’t bode well for my 8 am meeting….

      pacem appellant

      I was worried about this race. I thought the City Council chaos would drag Bass down, but it dragged both of them equally. Congratulations Mayor-elect Bass!

      Scout211

      I posted Bass’s win in a thread downstairs and I am so glad you front paged this historic win. She is first woman to be elected mayor of Los Angeles. Congratulations to her!

      thruppence

      was helping a MAGAish customer today and he said “after this election I’ll never vote again” and I thought great, tell all your friends to do the same

      mrmoshpotato

      For weeks Officers saturated the area & conducted stakeouts using night vision goggles without success. Recently, the homeowner moved a security camera to the area of the yard where the items were located, and the suspect was observed on video. Please watch this video to see if you can identify the suspect.

      Can we get some context on this?

      I WOKE UP THE CHEESIEST, COACH!

      cain

      reddit on /r/politics claims that the GOP has won the house by 5 votes? Can someone verify? 5 votes.. I hope we get some more flips through special elections to lower that number. The best will be 1 vote margin and the house can’t do shit without Democrats – of course there will be a lot of investigations and of course the media will be asking Biden about bipartisanship and how he is going to work with Republicans. Lol – I love how it is how Biden has to not the other way around. The white house will need to be prepared for all kinds of bullshit. Alas.

      HumboldtBlue

      Sticking with California political news:

      NEWS: Rep Adam Schiff has decided NOT to seek a leadership post in House Dem caucus and is instead looking more seriously at a Senate run, per multiple sources

      This gives off strong vibes that DiFi will step down during the lame duck and Newsom will replace her with Schiff. Now, Schiff lobbied Newsom to become state AG in 2021 after Becerra was selected for HHS, and that didn’t happen. So it’s possible that this is just the beginning of a pressure campaign from Schiff.

      narya

      @Baud: In some ways the timing would be perfect. It’s going to be wacky in the House, I suspect, and, as you note, one vote isn’t going to matter early on. And I would love to see Schiff in the Senate.

      Matt McIrvin

      @cain: The media just called the 218th House race, which means the Republicans have a bare majority. Right now, going by where the remaining races are leaning, the eventual count looks like it’s most likely going to be R 221 / D 214. So the Republicans would be three and a half votes over, effectively. More than a one-vote margin, but small enough that one can imagine enough votes being peeled off to stop some things.

      edit: I think the “5 votes” referred to are the ones they needed to gain to get to 218.

      Brachiator

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Now, Schiff lobbied Newsom to become state AG in 2021 after Becerra was selected for HHS, and that didn’t happen. So it’s possible that this is just the beginning of a pressure campaign from Schiff.

      Pressure doesn’t work that way. That is, Newsom has moved people up, but does not appear to bend to lobbying or pressure.

      I live in Los Angeles County, not the city, but I applaud the outcome electing Bass as mayor. However she and Caruso agreed on many issues so the city would have done okay had he won.

      Jackie

      @Darkrose: We’ll, she’s not going to be the Senate president pro tem! It looks like MY Senator will be!

      “Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) “will likely be the first woman to serve as Senate president pro tempore, a position that would place her third in line for the presidency,” the Seattle Timesreports.

      “Murray will also likely chair the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, controlling the federal purse strings and directing billions of dollars of spending.”

      Political Wire

      Scout211

      More California news. The Orange County 5:00 vote drop today is in Katie Porter’s favor.

      She now has a lead of 6,920. 51.37% to 48.63%. Good news today.

