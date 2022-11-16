Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Excellent Reads: Yes, Twitter Will Be Missed If We Lose It

I owe someone a hat tip for this. But: It’s not just us obsessive dilettantes! This info is *important*

Almost from the time the first tweet was posted in 2006, Twitter has played an important role in world events. The platform has been used to record everything from the Arab Spring to the ongoing war in Ukraine. It’s also captured our public conversations for years.

But experts are worried that if Elon Musk tanks the company, these rich seams of media and conversation could be lost forever. Given his admission to employees in a November 10 call that Twitter could face bankruptcy, it’s a real and present risk.

Musk himself acknowledges that Twitter is a public forum, and it’s this fact that makes the potential loss of the platform so significant. Twitter has become integral to civilization today. It’s a place where people document war crimes, discuss key issues, and break and report on news…

“If Twitter was to ‘go in the morning’, let’s say, all of this—all of the firsthand evidence of atrocities or potential war crimes, and all of this potential evidence—would simply disappear,” says Ciaran O’Connor, senior analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), a global think tank. Information gathered using open-source intelligence, known as OSINT, has been used to support prosecutions for war crimes and acts as a record of events long after the human memory fades.

Part of what makes Twitter’s potential collapse uniquely challenging is that the “digital public square” has been built on the servers of a private company, says O’Connor’s colleague Elise Thomas, senior OSINT analyst with the ISD. It’s a problem we’ll have to deal with many times over the coming decades, she says: “This is perhaps the first really big test of that.”

Twitter’s ubiquity, its adoption by nearly a quarter of a billion users in the last 16 years, and its status as a de facto public archive, has made it a gold mine of information, says Thomas.

“In one sense, this actually represents an enormous opportunity for future historians—we’ve never had the capacity to capture this much data about any previous era in history,” she explains. But that enormous scale presents a huge storage problem for organizations…

“In a way, Twitter has become a kind of aggregator of information,” says Eliot Higgins, founder of open-source investigators Bellingcat, who helped bring the perpetrators who downed MH17 to justice. “A lot of this stuff you see from Ukraine, the footage comes from Telegram channels that other people are following, but they’re sharing it on Twitter.” Twitter has made it easier to categorize and consume content from almost any niche in the world, tapping into a real-time news feed of relevant information from both massive organizations and small, independent voices. Its absence would be keenly felt…


It is not just a feeling but a fact that this moment is increasingly governed by the fatuity of the richest and most powerful people in the culture, and warped everywhere to reflect and serve their antic relentlessness and idle sadism and zealously anhedonic overall mindset. These powerful people are boring and smug and greedy, but also so uninterested in anything but their dorky feuds and faddish self-flattering worldview that they mostly tend to just reproduce all that. Because these people have bought so much, not just like “politics” and “the news media” but things that people actually enjoy and use all the time, the consequences of that small-mindedness rush downhill daily.

For all the grandiose talk about The Light Of Consciousness and The Future Of Humanity that has come out of Silicon Valley during its ascent, what it has delivered has mostly been spectacularly useless, lifeless, and anti-human. In this sense, it reflects its owners perfectly. The same people lend each other money, back and forth, in re-skinned pursuit of what these people always want done for them—to be served by strangers, promptly; to get over on everyone else and each other; to get richer even as they sleep. (There is also the effort, which is not new among rich dullards, to create an ideological framework that explains why their dippy whims are not only just, but vital to human progress. This also has the residual effect of creating some demeaning jobs, in this case for servile house intellectuals and not TaskRabbits.)

… A culture and politics so bent out of shape by the worship of wealth will naturally serve the rich and powerful much better than it will serve anyone or anything else. The pressure of that class’s comfort, the figurative weight of them lazing around atop everything, increasingly bears down on everyone, everywhere. Their amusements crowd out anything else, their preferences are reflected blindingly and echoed deafeningly; everyone is more or less left to nod along and either laugh at their jokes or not.

This is not really good for anyone. The masses groan and struggle but mostly just deal with it; the men on top soften and become weirder in the absence of consequence, or pushback, or even modest friction. It is absolutely meaningful that Elon Musk is a stupendously wack human being. He’s mostly a bore, heroically humorless and selfish, a bully and a cretin; for someone often described as a visionary, Musk is toweringly incurious. But because Musk is so rich, his defects are everyone’s business. Because Musk now owns Twitter, a ridiculous, ungovernable, justifiably beloved place where people shout at each other and famous people, and share links and make jokes, Musk’s personal wackness is now everyone else’s problem…

The decision to buy Twitter, which always felt like a clammy gag directed toward his online fan community but became real due to Musk’s signature heedlessness, has backfired. The consequences, unsurprisingly, have landed on people Musk disregarded all along. Thousands of employees lost their jobs at Musk’s epic whim last week and eighty percent of the company’s 5,500 contractors were abruptly terminated over the weekend, and others have quit rather than work under him; the site seems likely to become increasingly unworkable just as a result of that attrition. An already parlous business model is breaking under the pressure of the owner’s addled tinkering; Musk has made clear that he planned to continue to violate the Federal Trade Commission consent decree under which Twitter operates, and that the consequences, which could include jail time, would be his employees’ problem; the implementation of Musk’s glib impulses and gripes instantly made the site chaotic in ways that, inconveniently, proved extremely unpleasant for the site’s biggest advertisers

All of which was admittedly pretty funny. But it also hinted at a deeper incoherence and untenability, a sense that Twitter was not so much taking shape under Musk’s leadership as taking on his signature defects as its own. If Musk was going to kill Twitter, this was always going to be how—by whimsically, willfully being himself in an exhausting and inscrutable headlong attempt to impress the bummy online influencers he admires and the joyless billionaire pantloads in his social cohort. Musk might indeed kill the site; he has already loaded it with debt and wrecked its capacity to generate revenue and gotten rid of the people that make it functional, and he gets bored very quickly and is fundamentally not committed to anything beyond his own aggrandizement. That doesn’t augur well, but things generally do not end that cleanly or decisively, online or anywhere else. They die like everything else.

It’s a cycle. People create something, together, that reflects their energy and weird work; that thing becomes compelling as a result, and that makes it valuable, and at some point someone puts a price on it and someone else pays that price. It is at that moment that the thing begins to change. The new owner will almost always decide that what is most interesting about this thing is not the human essence that gave it value, but The Owner Himself, and will act accordingly. People will come back for the valuable stuff until the owner succeeds in crowding it out; when that crowding is done, the owned thing dies. Until then, what’s left is just what’s valuable—the humanity and brilliance and unpredictability and fun that all that cynical and idiotic and self-serving wealth is always and everywhere busy replacing with itself. There’s nothing to do but look for the good stuff until the looking becomes too challenging, or until it’s gone.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    79Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      Apparently, according to a story I read this morning, the (remaining) employees of Twitter have taken to referring to Musk as “Elmo”, pretty much because it undoubtedly pisses him off and they have no more fucks to give.

      Also, late yesterday Elmo sent out an all-hands email saying, more or less, “sign up to work for 80 hours a week for the indefinite future (with, of course, no additional compensation) or your resignation is accepted effective tomorrow”. We’ve now entered the “when, not if” phase of Twitter’s collapse.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      gwangung

      As a tool for organizing marginalized communities like the Black community, the trans community, the disabled community, and so forth, Twitter has no comparison.

      THAT I will miss greatly, and curse that racist dickhead for destroying that like a five year old wrecking other kids’ toys.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betsy

      I’ve been saying for years that one solution for managing social media to the benefit of humanity is to apply the principles of public utility law to it.

      We have a thousand years (literally!) of well-developed legal precedent for managing those systems that qualify as utilities.  Certain aspects of social media are characteristic of public utilities.

      Public utility law is one source that we should be drawing on when we scratch our heads about how to maximize the benefit of these systems, while managing and minimizing the harms they are capable of.  It’s what we’ve done for public utility systems throughout history.

      (ETA:  examples of regulated public utilities are the electric grid and electric energy providers; the natural gas network and providers; telecommunications; flood management and regional stormwater systems; water and sewer systems.

      Hospitals, ferries, the airwaves and telecomm frequencies, bridges, turnpikes, toll roads, bus and transit systems, airports, and more are related things, some of which are called “common carriers,” etc., and draw on a similar body of law.

      These are all things that by their nature are unique and hard to replicate (you can’t have two sets of comprehensive water lines serving the same geography, for example), and are often operated by private companies, but are non-competitive in nature (they tend to result in monopolies or duopolies), while having massive effects on societal well-being (if the sewage system doesn’t work,e.g., everyone could die of cholera) — so they have to be profitable, but they also have to be managed with the public interest uppermost. )

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      It’s perhaps ironic that the highest Tesla concentration on the roads is in the South Bay. Might be some good used bargains, coming up.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      @gwangung: There were tools Before Twitter (IRC, Usenet for those of us who are dinosaurs, etc.) and there will be things After Twitter (Mastodon seems to be the refuge of choice right now). Still sucks that Musk is vandalizing something that more or less worked, but at least we can take solace in the fact that he’s lighting his own wealth on fire (between the direct costs and the blowback tanking Tesla’s stock prices, he’s taken quite the haircut).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Moar You Know

      Maybe, just maybe, we should not have been putting all this “important recent history” onto a privately owned platform that’s been teetering on the verge of insolvency for its entire existence.

      Or, more likely, the content on Twitter is not actually that important and a lot of folks who think it is need a reset of their perspective.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Falling Diphthong

      Since taking over Twitter, has he done anything that Kendall Roy from Succession would not do?

      Show up with a sink? Have the engineers print out their code and then fire the half with the shortest lists? The one new thing they roll out is a massive disaster that clearly had no thought put into it? Spend a great deal of time shit posting? Try to get on the right side of Cat Turd? Announce that he will sleep in the office, thereby causing greatness?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Math Guy

      I have never had a Twitter account, but I have read Twitter posts when a blog – such as  BJ or Digsby – links to it. In that sense, what I have read on Twitter has been filtered out of the background noise and made available by sites I read and have some trust and respect in. I’m certain “most” of Twitter is just a lot of meaningless noise and only interesting in the sense that it provides insight into what people say when they’re on Twitter versus FB, Tik-Tok, etc.. Is the historically interesting material archived nowhere else? Does a video clip of a demonstration in Iran excise only on a Twitter server, or do copies exist on the servers of news organizations like CNN or MSNBC when they use those clips in their own broadcasts?
      Maybe this is a naive question, but I’ve spent most of my life doing other things.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      Even if there were no Musk, I don’t see how any private medium can be expected to act as repository for history.  Something was always going to replace it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      @Baud: I remember when Flickr said “fuck you non-subscribers” and arbitrarily deleted photos to get the count down to 999. Several years earlier they arbitrarily reduced file dimensions of all images.

      I do not trust the cloud in whatever form.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Citizen Alan

      The thing I find most revolting about Elon Musk is that he is living proof of the tendency of evil to self-perpetuate. The only reason any of us know the SOBs name is because his forefathers made a literal killing out of African conflict emeralds. And as much as it makes me angry when the DSA creeps start flashing “guillotine memes” everywhere, damned if people like Musk (and Thiel and Koch and the Mercers and DeVos/Prince) don’t seem to be crying out for them.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MazeDancer

      There are, possibly, millions of people with some kind of chronic illness or disability whose lives will go back to bereft isolation without Twitter.

      Twitter puts the world in your hands. And you do not have to leave home. Which is especially good for people who have difficulty leaving home.

      Those of you who snoot about Twitter clearly have the physical ability to go out and lead rich, full lives. And may happiness and health stay your friend.

      But between Long Covid, chronic mystery illnesses, auto-immune conditions, ME/CFS, and physical challenges, and that’s just a start, Disability Twitter has evened the playing field. Everyone can contribute their brain power evenly.

      It’s exciting, involving, and informative. Even if you have difficulty sitting up.

      You want to see despair? Read the “What will we do now?” laments of Disability Twitter. Countless members of that club haven’t identified themselves. They have just been enjoying the fun.

      Unless all of the experts in every area on Earth move to mastodon or some other outlet, it won’t be the same.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      sab

      I don’t give a shit about political twitter, but hundreds of thousands or more small businesses use twitter to market. Especially authors, musicians, but many others. They don’t have equally good outlets elsewhere.

      Fucking spoiled billionaire with a blatant personality disorder gets to destroy livelihoods just because he can and he is bored.

      We need to discourage billionaires from being American. Don’t come here if you are one. Leave here if you become one. Massive taxes.

      ETA Maze Dancer at comment #14. I was nimble as always this year, but husband was housebound for six months after surgery gone wrong.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      gwangung

      @dmsilev: I was there for Usenet…..

      But the tools out there are nascent, and therefore in the hands of generally white, middle to upper class hands (and often male). There is an ongoing thread on Mastadon on how the agreements are very much shaped for white comfort (a very strong encouragement to slap anything “controversial” like being the victim of racism with a CW tag). I can see where the previous agreements slow down organizing and bias it towards older users’ standards instead of the specific communities themselves. And I think other tools are similar.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      IDK, but the Tesla BOD letting Musk go play with twitter and stop micromanaging Tesla might have been the smart movie considering Musk’s current behavior.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Halteclere

      This loss of information when a service shuts down is unfortunately a society problem that isn’t easily fixed. Big things like this is like the burning of the Library of Alexandria every few years. But there are smaller fires that escape notice except for those directly affected.

      A few years ago Yahoo shut down all their forums, leaving may groups scrambling to capture their collective information and find other homes. I’m a member of a couple machinist forums for specific antique machines, and more than half of the collective knowledge of those machines disappeared as the members raced to save what they could.

      And I can’t count the number of times I have clicked a link to some older published article from an online magazine, only to find that all the pictures have vanished into the ether.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SpaceUnit

      As someone who does not have an account, the daily flow deluge of Twitter embeds and links I encounter on the internet seems mostly ephemeral.  It never struck me as a particularly efficient or manageable archive of precious historical data.  And even if Musk manages not to destroy his new catnip toy something will almost certainly come along at some point and replace it.

      Maybe the Library of Congress can purchase all that data at the fire sale.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      narya

      The thing for which I find it most useful is live-tweeting of court proceedings, esp. the Jan6 trials. I enjoy other pieces, for sure, but those tweetstrings have been useful for following along on something in nearly real time.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      hells littlest angel

      All the shopping lists written over the past couple of centuries also contained “vast swathes” (oh brother) of human history, but we managed to carry on without them. Anything important on Twitter is likely recorded elsewhere. And if anything important is truly lost, well, I blame Balloon Juice for embedding tweets rather than posting screen shots.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Much ado about nothing. Twitter was very good at one thing: Holding conversations across all spectrums. Something else will take it’s place. Hopefully it will solve the problem of making money while doing it. Maybe, just maybe, the muskrat will take himself out of the equation and it will be Twitter.

      Or not.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      cain

      @sab: Just more fuel to drive people to the Democratic party – you think the GOP is going to help there? They’ve very silent about twitter – other than them wanting to threaten companies to force them to use twitter for ads.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      Twitter’s potential collapse could wipe out vast swathes of recent human history | MIT Technology Review

      Any way this can be preserved when Twitter falls?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ohio Mom

      Some of what is going on in this thread (and other discussions of Twitter I’ve seen elsewhere) is the fable of the blind men and the elephant.

      For some of us — and I count myself here — Twitter is a fun stop. For one instance, I check on Connie Schultz’s twitter for a moment of respite. I learn bits and pieces from the Tweets Anne Laurie includes in her posts. Some Tweets are just easy laughs. You could say Twitter enriches my life but it isn’t essential.

      But yes, for members of marginalized communities, for political activists, for people collecting the news, for small business people, for practitioners of esoteric fields, Twitter is a lifeline. It’s hard to see what could substitute for it and still work as well and fulfill the role it does.

      So I don’t have much patience for people who say, Eh, never go to Twitter, it doesn’t matter to me. It doesn’t have to matter to you personally for it to be important in a larger sense.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Ohio Mom: Thank You. The Indian media has been taken over completely by the BJP and its acolytes. Twitter helps me keep on top of the news from India. I have connected with many activists, journalists and even political parties. News from India rarely makes to the front page either on blogs such as this one or the MSM

      For example Rahul Gandhi right now is on a walking tour of India and so far has covered 4 states in the last 2 months and is on the fifth state now. Some of  the people who are walking with him and documenting the yatra are my mutuals. This would have never happened without Twitter.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Alison Rose

      Don’t know if this was shared in an earlier thread, but:

      The Senate on Wednesday advanced a bill that would enshrine marriage equality into federal law with 12 Republicans joining all 50 members of the Democratic caucus.

      Democrats made it their priority to pass the bill in the lame-duck session after months of warnings that marriage equality and other rights could be at risk after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

      The 12 Republicans — Sens. Roy Blunt (Mo.), Richard Burr (N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Susan Collins (Maine), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Cynthia M. Lummis (Wyo.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Mitt Romney (Utah), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), Thom Tillis (N.C.) and Todd C. Young (Ind.) — voted to move forward on the legislation.

      I’m honestly shocked at a few of those names. But huzzah!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @schrodingers_cat: The Indian media has been taken over completely by the BJP and its acolytes.

      It’s almost like the relationship between reactionaries and moneyed interests is intrinsic and universal.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      gwangung

      Another point somebody brought up is that what makes Twitter so special ARE the specialized communities like Black twitter, disabled Twitter, etc. The development of these specialized communities, with no bars placed on them by the wider community, allows an evolution of a culture that is valuable in and of itself, and is immensely valuable to the wider community.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      sab

      @Ohio Mom: Yes so much. It’s entertaiment or not for most of us, but for many others it’s a lifeline, and one super-rich manchild can just buy it and snuff it out. If the government did this we’d be outraged. One guy, with noxious foreign backers did it, and we are just ” oh well. That’s the market.”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      MisterDancer

      @Ohio Mom: But yes, for members of marginalized communities, for political activists, for people collecting the news, for small business people, for practitioners of esoteric fields, Twitter is a lifeline.

      Agreed. When I posted about leaving Twitter here, I made sure to underline those communities, because I can afford — on multiple levels — to not have to use them.

      I didn’t think I’d get so many annoying “why do you/we care about Twitter?” comments, as if TONS of the Front Page content on this very site — including this very post — has Twitter posts as it’s backbone. Does no one notice this?

      I’m not one to do the “what service will replace Twitter?” dance, because that’s not how Tech or Communications really work. But yeah, there will be a massive gap in the “background” conversations that bubble up into new ideas and content for discussion here, if Twitter continues to decline — esp. since the playing field is starting to show real signs of tilting against Left-of-center ideas on that platform.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Citizen Alan:

      Does Tumblr even still exist? I thought it fell apart after its disastrous mishandling of the porn issue a few years ago.

      disastrous mishandling of the porn issue

      ^^ Don’t mind me.  Just enjoying that phrase.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Anoniminous

      It is questionable if Twitter is a viable business. The company has had exactly two profitable years since it went public in 2012: 2018 and 2019. This was during the height of the Social Media boom. Twitter was in a downward spiral with the 10% of the users who accounted for 50% of the income drifting to other platforms before Musk bought the place and since then even more have fled. Ad income has cratered because companies who spent tens of millions on positioning their products and brands waited to see what would happen when Musk started running the place and have not come back since he fired the moderation staff. Musk has gutted Twitter by firing system security people, system reliability staff, and other people who keep the place running. We will see how badly he has damaged Twitter’s ability to run as a platform when the World Cup starts on the 20th of this month.

      The banks who financed the deal are trying to unload the debt at, reportedly, 60 cents on the dollar and, reportedly, aren’t finding takers.
      In short: Twitter has entered the MySpace death spiral.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Math Guy

      @mrmoshpotato: I created a FB account so I could use Marketplace to sell stuff we didn’t need when we moved. It has been useful that way, but I get annoyed at the friend requests from people I’ve never heard of from places I’ve never been.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      MazeDancer

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Tumbler is a fine place for a fandom or group.. Who just like memes and ratings.

      There are no world-class experts or journalists on Tumblr

      Maybe it’s changed in the 8 years since I even saw it. Never got into Tumblr.

      But Twitter is filled with knowledge, experts, a diverse world if interesting, smart, clever people.

      Whose currency is words.

      People aren’t considered a “them”, no matter if they are disabled or a refugee of transphobia or religious persecution, or just like to relax.. People are just people, unless they want to assert their identity,

      Reply
    49. 49.

      MisterDancer

      @Citizen Alan: Does Tumblr even still exist? I thought it fell apart after its disastrous mishandling of the porn issue a few years ago.

      Yes. It’s small, but (arguably) growing. In fact, Tumblr is owned by the same company that owns WordPress, the platform Balloon Juice is based on.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      sab

      @schrodingers_cat: He has done so much damage (he still owns it and is quite possibly broke)  that I don’t kknow who could fix it. What idiot with the necessary skills would want to work there now. Even if he is quit as CEO he owns it.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Citizen Alan:

      Oh, it’s still very much around. It’s not what it once was, but it’s very much still alive. Several artists who were more active on Twitter have returned to inactive Tumblr blogs with Twitter imploding

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Matt McIrvin

      @cain: Google+ had a pretty cool science/math community going and was where I initially announced my only (marginally) significant contribution to mathematics:

      https://oeis.org/A225984

      There’s a reference there to a Google+ post, now nuked to oblivion except for the record of it I saved locally. That’s a problem.

      I always found it a more congenial place to talk about that stuff than Twitter, though more people were on Twitter.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      PDXBob

      So, am I the only one thinking that when Twitter is about to collapse, Elon will go to the government (pick one) and say, this company is too important to fail, give me money?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Anoniminous

      @Ohio Mom: ​
       
      Since I’ve been around since the BBS days I’ve seen this two times before. It’s not a case of Twitter or Death. There are plenty of alternative platforms to migrate to. If the various communities are that important to people they’ll figure out a way to continue.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      jnfr

      I feel this a lot. I spend time on Twitter talking with people all over the US and the globe that I could never have known without it, about dozens of different topics. It’s necessary enough that it should probably be a public network.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      MisterDancer

      @MazeDancer: Maybe it’s changed in the 8 years since I even saw it. Never got into Tumblr.

      Tumblr is more than fan content. I’ve put into my Clippings file some truly compelling and well-researched content from posts there. People/orgs like Making Queer History do provide academic-level content on the platform.

      It’s not nearly as “deep” as Twitter, no, but you also don’t have to breakup a post into bite-sized chunks, so there’s that. :)

      Reply
    59. 59.

      gene108

      @gwangung:

      As a tool for organizing marginalized communities like the Black community, the trans community, the disabled community, and so forth, Twitter has no comparison.

      THAT I will miss greatly, and curse that racist dickhead for destroying that like a five year old wrecking other kids’ toys.

      Besides organizing, Twitter’s good at being able to find and follow different points of view.

      My only hope is a more sensible person purchases it, at whatever discount it’s going to go for in bankruptcy.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      mrmoshpotato

      the men on top soften and become weirder in the absence of consequence, or pushback, or even modest friction. It is absolutely meaningful that Elon Musk is a stupendously wack human being. He’s mostly a bore, heroically humorless and selfish, a bully and a cretin; for someone often described as a visionary, Musk is toweringly incurious.

      Much more scathing than calling Musty a rich, arrogant sack of shit.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @MazeDancer:

      Tumbler is a fine place for a fandom or group.. Who just like memes and ratings.

      There are no world-class experts or journalists on Tumblr

      Maybe it’s changed in the 8 years since I even saw it. Never got into Tumblr.

      But Twitter is filled with knowledge, experts, a diverse world if interesting, smart, clever people.

      Whose currency is words.

      There’s no reason this couldn’t change

      People aren’t considered a “them”, no matter if they are disabled or a refugee of transphobia or religious persecution, or just like to relax.. People are just people, unless they want to assert their identity,

      Is this a response to something I said? If so I apologize and meant no harm

      Reply
    64. 64.

      RSA

      Twitter has become integral to civilization today.

      A professional writer should be embarrassed by such nonsense being published under his name.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      pacem appellant

      I’m sorry, but that’s presumptuous and lazy reporting. Twitter is neither necessary nor inevitable. When FB fades in a few years, though, they can just recycle these articles with little change to the content or truth value.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      SpaceUnit

      @RSA:

      Agree.  Twitter is no more essential to civilization than Elon Musk himself.  The fucker could blow himself up in a rocket tomorrow and the world would keep plodding along.

      Don’t tell Musk that.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Leslie

      Twitter has enabled an amazing number of vibrant communities and conversations. Even though I’m not very active there myself, I’ve seen so many links and threads over the years shared on other platforms. I deeply appreciate all the worthwhile content that’s found there, and hate what is happening.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Ohio Mom

      @Alison Rose: Rob Portman (my outgoing Republican Senator who lives in a Cincinnati suburb and who is being replaced by JD Vance) has a gay son. It was a big deal in the local news when the son came out.

      Like many Republicans on many issues, an issue had to happen to him, personally, before he could grasp its importance. Portman managed to keep his conservative cred and embrace his son’s gayness, which shouldn’t be noteworthy or praiseworthy but we are talking about a Republican.

      I imagine watching the clock run out on his time in the Senate is very motivating to him to get this bill passed. Could he have championed this cause sooner, obviously not.

      Maybe I shouldn’t let my feelings about Portman take over from this happy moment.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      gene108

      @MazeDancer:

      There are, possibly, millions of people with some kind of chronic illness or disability whose lives will go back to bereft isolation without Twitter.

      Twitter puts the world in your hands. And you do not have to leave home. Which is especially good for people who have difficulty leaving home.

      This is very true, and something Twitter taught me, as I started following accounts of people with disabilities. I learned ableism exists, and that it’s everywhere.

      I remember, then the TEA Party was demonstrating, back in 2010, and people joked about attendees on Hover Rounds. I realize how awful those jokes were, since mobility scooters allow people with mobility issues to actually leave the house and go to the local store.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Ohio Mom

      @mrmoshpotato: Except for Facebook Marketplace. I am still looking for a mirror for the bathroom and maybe a different rug for the family room. After I make those purchases, then you can burn all of Facebook down.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      sab

      @Ohio Mom: Agree with you. I have gay nieces and nephews and a couple who are trans. We need this in the law NOW. Have you seen what our state school board is up to? They lost in this election so they all are barrelling forward to implement what harm they can manage before the new guys come on board.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @Scout211:

      The gap separating Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy in terms of IQ points is staggering.

      McCarthy taking his marching orders from Trump is the ultimate case of Dumb and Dumber.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Bill Arnold

      The demise of twitter would be equivalent to burning an enormous library with a huge and largely unique collection, timestamped, with links; an enormous highly-connected graph. Those vast swaths that aren’t being independently archived, of both interesting and nefarious activities, will be masked or partially masked from future historians. (Even those people deleting accounts are doing damage.)
      It is not publicly clear whether that is not the intent/hope of some of those those funding Musk; their motives are hidden.
      It will be harder to organize media operations with a global reach. Depending on alternatives, it may be harder and/or more dangerous to organize dissent in countries where dissent vigorously discouraged. Tens(hundreds) of millions of people will lose their global-reach voices. Thousands of specialized communities will shrivel/disappear.
      Mr. Musk, well. He is a fan of Iain M. Banks. There is main character in the novel “Surface Detail”, “Joiler Veppers”, wealthiest man in his (lower-tech) civilization, arrogant and cruel (and, it develops, extremely loathsome), who eventually contends with a (disguised) Chekhov’s Gun, unsuccessfully. I [would not disapprove of] such a fate for Mr. Musk.

      Reply

