I owe someone a hat tip for this. But: It’s not just us obsessive dilettantes! This info is *important* …

“In a way, Twitter has become a kind of aggregator of information,” says Eliot Higgins, founder of open-source investigators Bellingcat, who helped bring the perpetrators who downed MH17 to justice. “A lot of this stuff you see from Ukraine, the footage comes from Telegram channels that other people are following, but they’re sharing it on Twitter.” Twitter has made it easier to categorize and consume content from almost any niche in the world, tapping into a real-time news feed of relevant information from both massive organizations and small, independent voices. Its absence would be keenly felt…

Part of what makes Twitter’s potential collapse uniquely challenging is that the “digital public square” has been built on the servers of a private company, says O’Connor’s colleague Elise Thomas, senior OSINT analyst with the ISD. It’s a problem we’ll have to deal with many times over the coming decades, she says: “This is perhaps the first really big test of that.”

“If Twitter was to ‘go in the morning’, let’s say, all of this—all of the firsthand evidence of atrocities or potential war crimes, and all of this potential evidence—would simply disappear,” says Ciaran O’Connor, senior analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), a global think tank. Information gathered using open-source intelligence, known as OSINT, has been used to support prosecutions for war crimes and acts as a record of events long after the human memory fades.

Almost from the time the first tweet was posted in 2006, Twitter has played an important role in world events. The platform has been used to record everything from the Arab Spring to the ongoing war in Ukraine. It’s also captured our public conversations for years.

"For all the grandiose talk about The Light Of Consciousness and The Future Of Humanity that has come out of Silicon Valley during its ascent, what it has delivered has mostly been spectacularly useless, lifeless, and anti-human." https://t.co/gxNLus1Gsn

… It is not just a feeling but a fact that this moment is increasingly governed by the fatuity of the richest and most powerful people in the culture, and warped everywhere to reflect and serve their antic relentlessness and idle sadism and zealously anhedonic overall mindset. These powerful people are boring and smug and greedy, but also so uninterested in anything but their dorky feuds and faddish self-flattering worldview that they mostly tend to just reproduce all that. Because these people have bought so much, not just like “politics” and “the news media” but things that people actually enjoy and use all the time, the consequences of that small-mindedness rush downhill daily.

For all the grandiose talk about The Light Of Consciousness and The Future Of Humanity that has come out of Silicon Valley during its ascent, what it has delivered has mostly been spectacularly useless, lifeless, and anti-human. In this sense, it reflects its owners perfectly. The same people lend each other money, back and forth, in re-skinned pursuit of what these people always want done for them—to be served by strangers, promptly; to get over on everyone else and each other; to get richer even as they sleep. (There is also the effort, which is not new among rich dullards, to create an ideological framework that explains why their dippy whims are not only just, but vital to human progress. This also has the residual effect of creating some demeaning jobs, in this case for servile house intellectuals and not TaskRabbits.)

… A culture and politics so bent out of shape by the worship of wealth will naturally serve the rich and powerful much better than it will serve anyone or anything else. The pressure of that class’s comfort, the figurative weight of them lazing around atop everything, increasingly bears down on everyone, everywhere. Their amusements crowd out anything else, their preferences are reflected blindingly and echoed deafeningly; everyone is more or less left to nod along and either laugh at their jokes or not.

This is not really good for anyone. The masses groan and struggle but mostly just deal with it; the men on top soften and become weirder in the absence of consequence, or pushback, or even modest friction. It is absolutely meaningful that Elon Musk is a stupendously wack human being. He’s mostly a bore, heroically humorless and selfish, a bully and a cretin; for someone often described as a visionary, Musk is toweringly incurious. But because Musk is so rich, his defects are everyone’s business. Because Musk now owns Twitter, a ridiculous, ungovernable, justifiably beloved place where people shout at each other and famous people, and share links and make jokes, Musk’s personal wackness is now everyone else’s problem…

The decision to buy Twitter, which always felt like a clammy gag directed toward his online fan community but became real due to Musk’s signature heedlessness, has backfired. The consequences, unsurprisingly, have landed on people Musk disregarded all along. Thousands of employees lost their jobs at Musk’s epic whim last week and eighty percent of the company’s 5,500 contractors were abruptly terminated over the weekend, and others have quit rather than work under him; the site seems likely to become increasingly unworkable just as a result of that attrition. An already parlous business model is breaking under the pressure of the owner’s addled tinkering; Musk has made clear that he planned to continue to violate the Federal Trade Commission consent decree under which Twitter operates, and that the consequences, which could include jail time, would be his employees’ problem; the implementation of Musk’s glib impulses and gripes instantly made the site chaotic in ways that, inconveniently, proved extremely unpleasant for the site’s biggest advertisers…

All of which was admittedly pretty funny. But it also hinted at a deeper incoherence and untenability, a sense that Twitter was not so much taking shape under Musk’s leadership as taking on his signature defects as its own. If Musk was going to kill Twitter, this was always going to be how—by whimsically, willfully being himself in an exhausting and inscrutable headlong attempt to impress the bummy online influencers he admires and the joyless billionaire pantloads in his social cohort. Musk might indeed kill the site; he has already loaded it with debt and wrecked its capacity to generate revenue and gotten rid of the people that make it functional, and he gets bored very quickly and is fundamentally not committed to anything beyond his own aggrandizement. That doesn’t augur well, but things generally do not end that cleanly or decisively, online or anywhere else. They die like everything else.

It’s a cycle. People create something, together, that reflects their energy and weird work; that thing becomes compelling as a result, and that makes it valuable, and at some point someone puts a price on it and someone else pays that price. It is at that moment that the thing begins to change. The new owner will almost always decide that what is most interesting about this thing is not the human essence that gave it value, but The Owner Himself, and will act accordingly. People will come back for the valuable stuff until the owner succeeds in crowding it out; when that crowding is done, the owned thing dies. Until then, what’s left is just what’s valuable—the humanity and brilliance and unpredictability and fun that all that cynical and idiotic and self-serving wealth is always and everywhere busy replacing with itself. There’s nothing to do but look for the good stuff until the looking becomes too challenging, or until it’s gone.