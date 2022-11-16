Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

We still have time to mess this up!

Battle won, war still ongoing.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

A Senator Walker would also be an insult to reason, rationality, and decency.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

The willow is too close to the house.

T R E 4 5 O N

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I was promised a recession.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Morning Reads

Morning Reads

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: 

Jennifer Rubin nails it (gift link) in the second part of her piece on the Trump challengers:

[…] Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has abused immigrants, run roughshod over the First Amendment, regularly intervened in free markets for political reasons (e.g., bullying Disney for criticizing his policies), fanned white nationalism with his scaremongering about “critical race theory” and used the power of the state to persecute disfavored groups (e.g., LGBTQ students). It’s not even clear whether he rejects the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen. (He has become adept at sidestepping questions.) In other words, DeSantis reflects many of authoritarian attributes the MAGA cult reveres; he’s just more disciplined than Trump.

Meanwhile, too many in the D.C. media bubble have treated Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as a departure from Trumpism or a return to “normal” GOP politics. Wrong! Youngkin in his campaign for governor embraced election “integrity” measures premised on the need to prevent nonexistent fraud. He has waged war on public schools and also pushed the “critical race theory” issue. He even campaigned with Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, arguably the worst of the election deniers this campaign cycle. And let’s not forget the appalling “joke” he made about the vicious attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, which he later apologized for. Despite his slightly better manners, he, too, is a MAGA figurehead.

Some other 2024 contenders — such as Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Ted Cruz (Tex.) — tried to implement Trump’s coup plot by pushing the “big lie” and objecting to electors with no basis. They also both voted to acquit Trump twice in his impeachment trials and smeared the Justice Department and FBI for conducting a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club for highly classified documents. And Cruz, who acknowledged that the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection amounted to a “terrorist attack,” later groveled before Fox News’s Tucker Carlson to disassociate himself with his own remarks. It’s possible Hawley and Cruz are even worse than Trump, since they certainly should know better and understand the injurious impact of their lies.

The first part of her column is a heartfelt paean to conservativism that never was and never will be, but she definitely is not buying the DC bullshit that DeSantis is some kind of normal alternative to Trump. He’s just as bad or maybe worse.

Here’s a gift link to Josh Marshall and Kate Riga’s interview with Fetterman campaign manager Brendan McPhillips. If you have an hour to spend on it, this is some great insight into one of the best campaigns of this cycle.

Finally, I have a feeling that the right wing effort to shit on Gisele Fetterman will be successful in the way that the effort to shit on Pelosi, AOC and others has been successful: it may motivate a nutjob to attack her, but overall most sane people will see the misogny and hatred and be repulsed.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Eljai
  • FelonyGovt
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • Jeffro
  • Kay
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • narya
  • Ohio Mom
  • Princess
  • Qrop Non Sequitur
  • R-Jud
  • Scout211
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SmallAxe
  • Suzanne
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      regularly intervened in free markets for political reasons (e.g., bullying Disney for criticizing his policies)

      I’d forgotten that DeathSkidmark tried to bully the House of Mouse.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      From the link

      Fox really wants to turn Gisele Fetterman into a shrill succubus harpy, following the same playbook the GOP and the right-wing media use with Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Maxine Waters, and any other liberal or progressive woman who’s not shy or apologetic.

      Kind of weird to not mention the most obvious comparator when talking about the right’s obsession with the notion of a power-hungry wife behind an elected official:  First Lady Hillary Clinton.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Princess

      Have to admit, I laughed when I scrolled down and saw the “cropped” photo. If this I what is making the wingnuts crazy, they’re in for a long two years. It’s a perfectly nice off centre photo of both of them, and Gisele is the cool fun Mom from the block that everyone wants to be their friend.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Eljai

      I have to hand it to J Rubin for having some awareness.  I often wonder if a lot of reporters who prop up Youngkin are just republicans desperate for the days when republicans weren’t all batshit.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      My Republican parents can’t even accept the discriminatory nature of DeSantis’s policies.

      They buy the line that schools are teaching students to hate white people, full stop.

      They don’t see the harmful nature of the Don’t Say Gay legislation either, trotting out the well-worn line that “gay” doesn’t appear in the bill.

      What it does do is restrict teachers from discussing matters of sexuality and gender in an overly-broad way. Teachers won’t be able to push back on anti-gay bullying by students that learned it from their parents. Banning discussion of pronouns is ludicrous for reasons that have been discussed widely here. They know they won’t ban the normal teaching of pronouns, but won’t accept that this was meant to target trans people.

      I don’t know what to do with Republicans. They deny the most obvious things and even my own lived experience growing up gay is dismissed.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @Eljai: I often wonder if a lot of reporters who prop up Youngkin are just republicans desperate for the days when republicans weren’t all were politely batshit.

      Precision check.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      Last month the Washington Post’s  “Style” section featured an article on Ms. Fetterman. There was some interesting info on her life, and some remarks by Connie Schultz, a Pulitzer prize winning journalist (who is married to Senator Sherrod Brown) on the lot of a “political wife.” The item that interested me most was Giselle Fetterman describing her husband as an “introvert.”

      This was a view of John Fetterman I had not taken before, but I think Ms. Fetterman would know.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kay

      Some conservatives on Twitter blasted the image, claiming it revealed how zealous Mrs. Fetterman was for her family to gain political power, even at the expense of her husband who’s dealing with health issues.

      Another power-mad conniving female who isn’t taking care of her family, as is her proper role.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Qrop Non Sequitur: Back in the day, the way they did it was that you’d have your Reagans and Bushes mostly saying anodyne things about the promise of America, but there would also be the Dinesh D’Souzas and Cal Thomases and R. Emmett Tyrells down in the weeds, gloating about violent bullying incidents and claiming to be the army of God and hinting that some day we’d drop the libs out of helicopters like those awesome dudes in South America.

      What’s happened now is that it’s all collapsed; the ugly comes straight from the mouthpieces at the top. Or when it doesn’t, it’s easier to draw a straight line. But it was never really that hard.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      the way they did it was that you’d have your Reagans and Bushes mostly saying anodyne things about the promise of America,

      Agreed.  The top would still do things like going to Philadelphia, MS to kick off a campaign or the “black hands” ad, but they wouldn’t use Trumpian rhetoric in polite company.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      As a Virginian, I really can’t thank Ms. Rubin enough for using her platform to correctly name Gov Fleece Vest as just another MAGAt with slightly better manners.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: It’d be a little coded depending on the audience. You still got your “strapping young bucks buying T-bone steaks”, etc., but outright saying we were coming to beat up your commie professor was something you left to the foot soldiers.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Qrop Non Sequitur: All of these things that your parents believe are such utter non-sense and I’m sorry you have to deal with family like that.  I don’t know how one is supposed to engage with people like that.  I just choose not to with my own family.  I can’t.  I don’t have the f*cking patience for their bullshit any more than I have the patience to argue with someone about Global Warming, Creationism, Flat-Earthers, Anti-Vaxxers etc.  What’s more, their shitty belief in abject lies are directly harming people I know and love.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Geminid

      @FelonyGovt: In this area, I believe “Two strikes and you’re out.” This seems to be the practice.

      On the other hand, for a good candidate,”If at first you don’t succeed, try again” can be pragmatically justified (if the candidate is willing). I’m hoping that Mr. Rollins takes another shot at Ken Calvert in the California 41st CD. Same with Frisch in the Colorado 3rd. They may do better with a Presidential year electorate.

      Hilary Scholten did well to try again in the Michigan 3rd CD. She won, and while I’ve seen people advocate against running “retreads,” I don’t think they’d want to give that seat back on account of poor form.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      The photo is funny in the same way the Fetterman campaign was funny. It’s really approachable, playful humor and Pennsylvania definitely got the joke. That conservatives didn’t should not surprise anyone- the brand on the Right is “resentful, entitled grievance”. There’s no joy in any of it, unless they’re shitting on someone else.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      FelonyGovt

      @Almost Retired: Yep. It’s true Smith was bombarded with negative TV ads, but I’m not sure how much that mattered. The huge spending on Prop 27 (online gambling) TV ads came to nought, voters saw right through them.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lowtechcyclist

      The first part of her column is a heartfelt paean to conservativism that never was and never will be, but she definitely is not buying the DC bullshit that DeSantis is some kind of normal alternative to Trump. He’s just as bad or maybe worse.

      I guess we’ll find out soon enough whether she wakes up at least some of the others in the DC media, or whether she winds up being an outlier.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kay

      I feel like part of what the public rejected in Trump was Trump’s nastiness- he’s mean – petty, punches down, vindictive. Not the GOP base- they loved it- but the broader public.

      DeSantis is also mean – petty, nasty, vindictive. That’s the commonality in my view and perhaps the vulnerability.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      @gene108: I run into a few people like Ms. Rubin on a Virginia political journal called Bearing Drift. I mainly follow them for their coverage of Virginia politics, particularly the Republican side.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      narya

      @UncleEbeneezer: Spare a thought for my friend, who’s about to go in search of Bambi’s grandfather this weekend. The rest of the family are RWNJ, and he is just torn up by it–the place (a family farm) and people were vital to him growing up and he still feels very connected to the place–and even the people–but listening to them is painful.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: I’m trying to recall what persona DeSantis peddled in the 2018 general election after he won the GOP primary by kissing Trump’s ass. IIRC, he tried to tack center and come across as a “reasonable Republican.” It was bullshit, of course. He was a hard-right backbencher in the House, but most people didn’t know that.

      I don’t know if he could pull off a center-right presidential campaign after rising to fame as a uber-wingnut governor for six years, but who knows? The American electorate seems to have the attention span of a fruit fly.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Scout211

      Daniel Dale will have lots of work in the next two years.  He found 20 “false and misleading statements” in Trump’s speech last night.  And he added that it was not a comprehensive list.

      I still wish that the top news organization would use the L word.  He spouts obvious lies but they keep parsing with words like falsehood, misleading, baseless and inaccurate, etc.  But at least they are pointing them out now instead of seemingly admiring Trump for being so brazen, as they originally did.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      FelonyGovt

      @Betty Cracker: DeSantis seems to me to be heavier into the culture wars than TFG was, at least in terms of anti-gay and trans, anti-abortion, and Christian nationalism. Hopefully the electorate at large isn’t interested in these things.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ohio Mom

      Here’s what I didn’t read in Ruben’s “paean” to conservatism: the idea that we are all interdependent upon one another, that we need to see to the least among us, that free markets need reining in, if only to protect us from the externalities of environmental degradation.

      I am so tired of Rubin being held up as some sort of ethical deep thinker. She is as selfish and mean spirited as any other conservative.

      In the mean time, she wants credit for approving of democracy and a government run by rules.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Betty Cracker

      @FelonyGovt: DeSantis has definitely governed as a hard-right culture warrior, but he ran as a more traditional conservative in the 2018 general and even governed that way in the beginning, IIRC. He did some stuff you wouldn’t necessarily expect from a FL Republican, like raising teacher pay and funding some environmental initiatives.

      He took a hard-right heel turn during the pandemic and has been rewarded for it, so my guess is he’ll keep up the current shtick. Hopefully it’s a loser nationwide.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.