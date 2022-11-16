Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

T R E 4 5 O N

After roe, women are no longer free.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

I really should read my own blog.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

We still have time to mess this up!

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Why did Dr. Oz lose? well, according to the exit polls, it’s because Fetterman won.

Very Late Open Thread: Will They Or Won’t They?

Will NASA launch Artemis tonight? Only time will tell.

It’s on hold as I write this…

 

This… was so freaking perfect. Someone needs to make it a meme. Remora journalism is how I’m going to describe Haberman from this moment on.

And a little humor…

Everyone is in bed here and I’m off to join them. Been a long day.

This is an open thread

      Shalimar

      Are we sure Haberman wasn’t watching something else?  I didn’t personally watch, but every other critique I have seen described the exact opposite of Maggie’s bullshit.

