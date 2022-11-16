Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: The Respect for Marriage Act Moves Forward

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: The Respect for Marriage Act Moves Forward

As many people are pointing out, the bill is less than perfect — it doesn’t deny individual states the right to ban future same-sex or interracial marriages, just prevents those states from denying ‘marital benefits’ (employment-related services, dependent child adoption, health care, death benefits) to individuals already married. But it’s a step forward, and IMO an important one. I would probably injure myself in glee if the Equal Right Amendment were added to the Constitution, but I’m not gonna refuse (especially on other peoples’ behalf) all the improvements in gender-related civil liberties that have accrued to us since 1973…


My lightly informed opinion: The global LDS missionary outreach has expanded to the point where it doesn’t want a minority of revanchist bigots to make good Church members uncomfortable about living in Salt Lake City, no matter their skin color or that of their temple-sealed partners. Also, Mormon history is sufficiently honored that the men running the LDS know angry Heartland Americans(tm), once they’ve run out of ‘queers’ and ‘n*****-lovers’ to punish, will turn their (not always metaphorical) guns on ‘filthy sisterwives sex maniacs in funny underwear’ with a quickness.

And then there are the men who are complacently sure that the leopards would never eat *their* faces:

Points to Sinema for voting in favor, but her early tweet makes it pretty damned clear she is not, shall we say, wedded to her present position…


Once Senator Warnock has secured his seat, I hear Monaco is without an American ambassador. Seems like a place where Ms. Sinema would really be able to explore her interests — wine, public wackiness, and sucking up to wealthy choads.

      bbleh

      As I understand it, the Act also reifies the full-faith-and-credit clause of the Constitution as regards recognition by every state of marriages performed in any state.  That is, even if your state won’t let you get married, as long as you’re legally married in one that will, your state is obliged to recognize it.

      Of course, this will be tested in court.  But it does have that, y’know, Constitutional thing going on.

      @MazeDancer: really?!  That IS good.  She’s a damn asset to the nation.

      Scout211

      @MazeDancer: link? Who projected the win?

      ETA:  If you can link to your information , I would appreciate it. She is just under 7,000 votes ahead as of tonight and I haven’t found a news organization who has called this race yet.

      BruceFromOhio

      Seems like a place where Ms. Sinema would really be able to explore her interests — wine, public wackiness, and sucking up to wealthy choads.

      Sorry, I thought you were referencing Remora Journalist Haberman there for a moment.

      Cameron

      Re McConnell, while the Act will protect interracial marriage, it appears to be silent regarding interspecies marriage.

      Scout211

      @MazeDancer: The vote drops each night are edging her direction but two nights ago the votes went in the Republican’s direction by 2,500.  I guess we should wait for Martin to comment but it seems too close to call yet for most of the news organizations.

      Rebel's Dad (fka texasboyshaun)

      This is welcome news. I won’t celebrate until it’s signed into law, of course, but I’ll take every win we can get no matter how small. Baby steps are still steps.

      Since it’s an open thread, I guess I can tell you that I love being in New Jersey and although I miss my family and the great food back in Texas, being here is truly a blessing. My mental health’s improved a bit but my life is still wobbly. I used to be able to work 50 hour weeks and burn the candle at both ends. Now I can’t work more than 25-30 hours and only in a setting where I’m not multitasking or really using much brain power. I struggle with activities of daily living too. I’ve been encouraged to apply for SSDI due to my autism and bipolar disorder severely limiting my ability to work and take care of myself. It’s a scary thought because I’m only 44 and I have a lot of pride.

      Any other disabled folks out there go through a similar situation?

      New Deal democrat

      @bbleh: If this Act forces States to do anything (as opposed to codifying federal benefits), it will probably be struck down by this Court.

      As to full faith and credit, the Court will say that it is *its* decision to make, and not Congress’s.

      WaterGirl

      @Rebel’s Dad (fka texasboyshaun): Hi there.  I haven’t read your comment yet so I can’t respond to your question, but I want to let you know that with an apostrophe in your nym every single comment has to be manually approved.

      Steeplejack has a fix for that.  If I did this right, you can copy the apostrophe-looking character that’s in the quote box below, and then paste that in instead of the apostrophe.  (in the box where you put your nym)

      Then your first comment using that “new” nym has to be approved, but after that your comments should show up right away for everyone.

      Leslie

      @Alison Rose: An acquaintance of mine used to say, re marriage, “Water finds its level.” Obviously there can be exceptions, but I am not aware of any evidence that Yertle and Chao are not pretty well matched.

      WaterGirl

      @Rebel ’s Dad (fka texasboyshaun): Almost!  I think you caught a space in there, too.  So take out the space between Rebel and the apostrophe look-alike and post another comment.

      edit: I probably confused the issue because I had included a space inside the blockquote.  I removed the spaces in the blockquote.  If you want to just copy that again, you should just get the apostrophe look-alive without a space.

      WaterGirl

      @Rebel ’s Dad (fka texasboyshaun): I hung around for a bit in case you commented again so I could approve it.  But I’m closing the computer for the night, so hopefully someone else will catch it.  If not I’ll catch it in the morning.

      Also Alison Rose (I think) just successfully applied for SSDI, and I mentioned your question in another thread, so you might check back tomorrow to see if she or anyone else has answered your question.

      Alison Rose

      @Rebel’s Dad (fka texasboyshaun): Hey there. I’m 42 and just recently got back on disability. Was on it for about 6 years in my 30s. I know it’s difficult, but please don’t let this be a hit to your pride–you are a valuable person not in spite of your disabilities, but with them. And needing help or not being able to give as much of yourself doesn’t mean anything negative about you as a person.

      As for applying, I don’t know how it would work in your state, but here in California, you start out on SDI, which is state disability and is meant as a short-term thing, typically up to one year. When I was on it previously, after that one year, since I was still disabled, I was then transitioned to long-term (SSDI) through the federal government. I presume it might be similar in your state, and would encourage you to reach out to your county HHS office or even see if the local bar association can connect you with a lawyer for a free consultation. Sometimes also local health clinics or similar will have folks on staff who can walk you through things.

      Again, my experience is CA specific, but here, you do the application online, and then it gives you a link to send to your doctor, so they can upload a medical certification form verifying that you are in fact disabled, or at least confirming your diagnoses. And once the state has that info, then you start getting payments. You have to recertify along the way, but it’s usually just a matter of paperwork.

      My disability previously was both mental and physical, as I was dealing with extremely severe anorexia, along with a number of comorbid mental health issues. This time around, it’s only the mental health stuff–I have acute anxiety and panic disorder with agoraphobia, and while I was working from home since Covid started, it was a phone-based job and the agoraphobia began affecting my ability to be on the phone. (Long story.) Some people feel like mental health issues are less worthy of assistance and support than physical, but that is not true. Your brain is part of your body, and it doesn’t matter where your issues stem from. If you are at a place in your life where you need this assistance and you need some time to work through things, there is absolutely nothing wrong with that and nothing wrong with YOU. The way I put it is: You may have problems, but YOU are not a problem. And you deserve support <3

