Love is love and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love. Today’s bipartisan Senate vote gets us closer to protecting that right. The Respect for Marriage Act protects all couples under law – I urge Congress to send the bill to my desk so I can make it law. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 16, 2022

The right to marry who you love is a fundamental freedom. Today, I joined Republicans and Democrats in the Senate to advance the Respect for Marriage Act to protect that freedom. Tomorrow, we’ll vote to make it law. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) November 16, 2022

As many people are pointing out, the bill is less than perfect — it doesn’t deny individual states the right to ban future same-sex or interracial marriages, just prevents those states from denying ‘marital benefits’ (employment-related services, dependent child adoption, health care, death benefits) to individuals already married. But it’s a step forward, and IMO an important one. I would probably injure myself in glee if the Equal Right Amendment were added to the Constitution, but I’m not gonna refuse (especially on other peoples’ behalf) all the improvements in gender-related civil liberties that have accrued to us since 1973…



NOW: Senate advances the Respect for Marriage Act in a 62 to 37 vote https://t.co/7QErmGJ3kJ pic.twitter.com/VnVcC7LMWn — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 16, 2022

NEWS: 62-37, Senate votes to defeat a filibuster and advance the Respect For Marriage Act to codify federal protections for same-sex marriage. This puts it on a glide path to passage. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 16, 2022

NEWS: Senate votes 62-37 to bypass a key procedural hurdle RE: the Respect for Marriage Act, putting it on glide path to (eventual) passage. GOP YES VOTES:

1. Blunt

2. Burr

3. Capito

4. Collins

5. Ernst

6. Lummis

7. Murkowski

8. Portman

9. Sullivan

10. Romney

11. Tillis

12 Young — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 16, 2022

Statement from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says Church doctrine on marriage "will remain unchanged" but bill is "the way forward" to respect religious freedom while "preserving the rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters" (2/2) — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) November 15, 2022



My lightly informed opinion: The global LDS missionary outreach has expanded to the point where it doesn’t want a minority of revanchist bigots to make good Church members uncomfortable about living in Salt Lake City, no matter their skin color or that of their temple-sealed partners. Also, Mormon history is sufficiently honored that the men running the LDS know angry Heartland Americans(tm), once they’ve run out of ‘queers’ and ‘n*****-lovers’ to punish, will turn their (not always metaphorical) guns on ‘filthy sisterwives sex maniacs in funny underwear’ with a quickness.

And then there are the men who are complacently sure that the leopards would never eat *their* faces:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has voted NO to advancing the Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect his own interracial marriage to Elaine Chao under federal law. pic.twitter.com/UleHMxcHdp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2022

The Senate has now advanced the Respect for Marriage Act; a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage from absurd attacks from Clarence Thomas. 37 Republicans voted against this. Another reminder of Republicans extremism. — Ethan Wolf (@ethanmwolf) November 16, 2022

Today, the Respect for Marriage Act made significant progress in the Senate. This is an important step in the right direction when it comes to securing marriage equality for all. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 16, 2022

Points to Sinema for voting in favor, but her early tweet makes it pretty damned clear she is not, shall we say, wedded to her present position…

most americans actually do agree on this, people against marriage equality are genuinely a minority who aren’t worth placating, and i am looking forward to you being obliterated in the 2024 primary https://t.co/4e2Q76WRS8 — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) November 16, 2022



Once Senator Warnock has secured his seat, I hear Monaco is without an American ambassador. Seems like a place where Ms. Sinema would really be able to explore her interests — wine, public wackiness, and sucking up to wealthy choads.