Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Ad Astra!

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Ad Astra!

NASA took a significant step toward returning astronauts to the lunar surface early Wednesday, launching its massive Space Launch System rocket and lofting the first spacecraft designed for to fly humans to the moon since the Apollo era.

Lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center at 1:47 a.m. Eastern time, the rocket thundered through the sky above the Florida Space Coast, as hordes of onlookers cheered an ambitious mission the agency hopes will become a new chapter in the history of human exploration.

“It’s a great day,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said after the launch.

The flight marked the first launch of the SLS rocket, a towering 322-foot tall beast in development for a decade, and propelled a capsule, known as Orion, through the atmosphere toward the moon as part of its Artemis program. Because the mission is a test flight — a rehearsal for future missions — no astronauts were onboard, and the spacecraft won’t land on the moon. Rather, Orion is to stay in lunar orbit in a flight that is expected to last up to 25 and-a-half days and demonstrate, NASA hopes, that the rocket and spacecraft are capable of flying safely…

While a lunar landing may still be years away, the successful launch of Artemis I marked a significant milestone for the space agency. NASA has not sent an astronaut beyond low Earth orbit since the last of the Apollo missions, in 1972, when astronaut Eugene Cernan vowed “we shall return” in a short speech before he climbed back into the lunar module for the return trip to Earth…

Follow Orion’s flight to the moon and back
NASA has built a website that will allow people to follow the journey of the Orion spacecraft as it flies from Earth to the moon and back again. The website will “provide real-time data beginning about one minute after liftoff” and chronicle its flight for the days to come, as it flies some 40,000 miles past the moon.

The website can be found here. For more information, NASA urges people to also follow the @NASA_Orion Twitter account.

Meanwhile, here on Earth…

Bigly!

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      Response to the “Rocket Man” tweet:

      Do you do yoga? Because the amount of stretching it took to connect those two events is impressive.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gregory

      Hit him hard, hit him fast, hit him often. 

      Hard agree.  Trump can’t let any criticism slide, and it’s much better to keep him reacting — no doubt badly.

      It’ll also feed the narrative that he’s a loser, and a sore loser at that.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Frankensteinbeck

      It’s hard to know who’s joking in these situations, but I heard that as the speech went on Trump’s ad libs got weird.  Like, ‘inject bleach’ levels of weird.  That he gave such a stale speech is a clear sign to me that his handlers have been scaring him with DeSantis as ‘reasonable Trump.’  It won’t last.

      He can’t pull off what he did last time, either, with the base.  He’s too self-obsessed.  I don’t watch him, but every report of his rallies has said that he’s cut most of the red meat bigotry sections to whine about how he was robbed.  Whine and whine and whine.  Only the nuttiest of the base enjoy that.  They flocked to him the first time for the hate fix.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anne Laurie

      @zhena gogolia: I dunno — try: Actual President out in the world, doing the work; Pretend President bloviating in his gaudy gilt hideout, stealing popcult he’s been repeatedly warned not to use…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Cameron

      Rocket Man?  I thought that was Kim-Jong Un.  Or, since he’s “little rocket man,” maybe that makes him Trump’s Mini-Me.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      After going out on my dock twice in the wee hours to witness two previous scrubbed Artemis launches, I vowed not to let NASA punk me again and slept through this one! Damn.

      @Frankensteinbeck: I think you’re right — the constant whining about 2020 is a losing message outside the Q-core. Didn’t every single election denier lose on election day?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      Agree. Hate is the mother’s milk of the GOP. Their voters will accept a genteel facade, but a candidate has to convey that he or she hates the same people they do in some way.

       

       

      @Betty Cracker:

      I think they all lost in competitive areas. Some won in deep red areas.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      I am real skeptical that the program is going to get to a Moon landing as planned–the problem is not SLS but the lunar lander scheme, which is dependent on an evolution of SpaceX’s Starship.

      Not that SpaceX isn’t competent at launching rockets–they are, very much so. But Starship seems like it has the most “harebrained Elon Musk idea” smell of everything they do, and the scheme is this complicated thing involving orbital depot refueling that has a lot of unproven steps. I guess we’ll see.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      Don’t want to demolish Trump too completely, too soon.  I’d hate for DeSatan to waltz into the nomination practically untouched.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      hueyplong

      I really hope Trump has something real on DeSantis and that he becomes obsessed with using it in a way he finds himself incapable of doing subtly and can’t walk back once it’s out there.  The transition is happening in real time and DeSantis has shown himself to be the fascist that TrumpClown merely played at being in between peeks at the mirror.

      Of course, the fascist party would then simply turn to another fascist.  The bench is deep in that single regard

       

      ETA: looks like lowtech and I are both made uneasy by the perception that they can substitute DeSantis for Trump in a single week of news cycles.  It’s really the best way to dismiss any upcoming indictment(s) as “old news that the American People are tired of hearing.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      Looks like at least some MSM outlets are determined to frame TFG’s comeback attempt in the contemptuous manner it deserves. Take a look at these ledes:

      NPR: Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, announced he is running again for president in 2024.

      NBC News: PALM BEACH, Fla. — Donald Trump, the only president impeached twice, launched a campaign to reclaim the Oval Office on Tuesday, two years after voters ousted him and a week after they rejected his hand-picked candidates in several pivotal Senate races.

      WaPo: PALM BEACH, Fla. — Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who refused to concede defeat and inspired a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election culminating in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, officially declared on Tuesday night that he is running to retake the White House in 2024.

      Better late than never?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @hueyplong:

      Yep, no non-fascist had a chance at the GOP nomination.  I don’t think any other Republican can create the mindless populism that Trump did between 2016 and 2020, and I don’t think any other Republican would invite Putin to the US for a victory tour.  But the battle is far from over.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Splitting Image

      @Betty Cracker:

      Looks like at least some MSM outlets are determined to frame TFG’s comeback attempt in the contemptuous manner it deserves. Take a look at these ledes:

      The New York Post’s online header is about Ivanka skipping her dad’s announcement and doesn’t even mention him by name. The print edition reads “Florida Man Makes Announcement” and refers you to page 26.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Matt McIrvin

      Assuming that Trump is just going to sabotage the Republican field and make things easy for us smells way too much like 2016 for my blood. Trump can go all the way again and we have to treat that as a real danger. Look at the hypnotic hold he seems to have over Haberman just by successfully reading a sentence off a prompter.

      My guess is this episode of the Republican Party turning the page is going to last maybe another week before they go Trump-nuts again.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: Well sure, with the justice system.

      But given how the MSM has been fellating DeSantis so far, let’s just say I’m nervous about a field consisting of DeSantis and a bunch of comparatively minor candidates.

      Looks like they’re finally turning on Trump just in time to clear DeSantis’ path.  I really don’t like the way this is shaping up.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      @lowtechcyclist: I’m similarly conflicted because I’ve seen first hand how DeSantis can build a cult following despite having the persona of an enraged, power-mad vice principal at a failing evangelical charter school. But I take hope from the midterm elections, which tell me America isn’t on the same page as Florida. May that continue to be so.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      I think it’ll be interesting to see how much of the DeSantis cult is derivative of the cult mentality among the GOP that Trump fostered.  Can DeSantis maintain it if he’s competing against Trump or if Trump washes out early?

      I also wonder who else in the GOP will take on DeSantis.

      Reply

