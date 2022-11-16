The day shift at Balloon Juice raised $11,000 today for the GA Runoff!

The block quote below is what I wrote this morning when we actively started fundraising.

I don’t think we want to make this a competition between the daytime and nighttime peeps – there’s too much overlap – but hopefully we can meet the new Balloon Juice Angel match of $1,000. Same rules as usual, matching up to $50 per person when the donation is listed in the comments.

I’m pretty sure we are all tired, I know I am. And half of us are probably eating ramen noodles because we dug deep for this election. But GA is most definitely within the margin of effort. So can we do this one more time? We funded 27 pairs of boots on the ground for AZ before Nov 8. After helping drive voter turnout in Arizona, Worker Power – a project associated with Unite Here labor union – is heading back to Georgia for the second time to get out the vote. Here’s a link to an article about the Worker Action contribution in turning AZ blue in 2020. This group knows how to turn people out for elections, and it’s hard to imagine that they didn’t also have a huge impact in AZ again this year. And they know GA, because they were in GA for the runoffs in 2021. Every $1,000 we can raise will fund one person on the ground for the GA runoff – for a week! Do we have it in us to fund another 27 pairs of boots on the ground for Raphael Warnock?

They are serious, the folks at Worker Power have thought this through, and they have a plan.

Check out the post from this morning for more details:

14 sets of boots on the ground for 2 weeks of voter contact could be the difference between winning and losing.

Let’s win this!

.