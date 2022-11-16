Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / You Come at the King, You Best Not Miss

You Come at the King, You Best Not Miss

by

This post is in: 

After shitting the bed running the NRSC, Rick Scott decided to challenge Mitch McConnell. And Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, among others, said the leadership vote should be delayed. Here’s how that went:

I hate Mitch McConnell as much as anyone, but Scott, Cruz and Rubio are just such laughable morons. Arguably, the loss of the Senate was a folie à deux between Trump’s shit candidates and Scott’s waste of millions of dollars.

Edited to add: I hope McConnell makes Cruz the ranking member of the Go Fuck Yourself Subcommittee of the Learn How to Wipe Your Ass Committee.

    33 Comments

    1. 1.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      Never thought I’d live to see the day that Republicans foisting McConnell on the nation again would be a very minor relief.

      Also foist.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      King Nothing, that is

      Dig for gold

      Dig for fame

      You dig to make your name

      Are you pacified?

      All the wants you waste

      All the things you’ve chased

      Then it all crashes down

      And you break your crown

      And you point your finger

      But there’s no one around

      Just want one thing

      Just to play the king

      But the castle crumbled

      And you’re left with just a name

      Where’s your crown, King Nothing?

      Where’s your crown

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Fight! Fight! Fight! More! More! More! Also, Republicans in Disarray! I just hope they’re so busy fighting amongst themselves they don’t have time left over to do any damage.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      HumboldtBlue

      The fucking media is already touting the awesome win DeSantis got in Florida with his 19-point smashing of Crist. No fucking mention of the gerrymandering and voter suppression that got him that win. What a fucked up world.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      Having been an involuntary observer of Scott for the past 12 years, I’ve come to the conclusion that in the service of his own power and greed, he’s relentless, smart and disciplined. But putting him in charge of a collective effort is like appointing the fox to guard the henhouse. Of course the NRSC money went bye-bye! LOL!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      sdhays

      I don’t have anything to say about the shitty person the Senate Republicans chose as their leader, but apparently Elmu is offering Twitter employees an ultimatum: commit to working long hours at the same pay or take a 3 months severance package. He also says that the new Twitter will be “much more engineering-driven”, which, whatever the merits (as an engineer, I’m skeptical), is manifestly bullshit. The new Twitter is driven directly from Musk’s own ass hole, and it will continue to be until they turn out the lights.

      I wonder what number of people Elmu is expecting to stay. Whatever it is, I expect it’s higher than what he’ll get. Or else Twitter is populated mostly with masochists.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SFAW

      I thought I saw something about various Rethugs asking for a forensic audit of the NRSC, apparently to see what happened to all that money.
      I hope that’s true, and I’m hoping for injuries (so to speak).

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      @HumboldtBlue: Also, the media really, really, really needs to let go of the notion that Florida is a swing state. I get it — took a few clue-by-fours upside my head to learn that lesson too! But 2000 was a long time ago. And 1994 — the last time a Democrat was elected governor of Florida — was even longer ago.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Starfish

      @sdhays: Engineers working long hours are not using their best judgment. All your best engineers are going to go for a company that allows fully remote work because fully remote work has been a status marker for a while now.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      sdhays

      @Starfish: He’s also just shit over everything they’ve been working on, and in the space of a few months transformed the company that they had just dragged into profitability into massive debt, hemorrhaging advertisers, driving users to find viable alternatives. And all of the “brilliant” ideas he’s spouted so far are so obviously stupid for anyone actually working at Twitter, that there really isn’t any basis for confidence that things will get better, unless you’re an Elmu cult fan.

      I don’t know how one remains motivated to work at a company like that.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      @Starfish: Yup.  One of the reasons the early pre-NASA US space program had so many spectacular failures was that too many people were working too hard.  Biology eventually imposes its reality.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Tarragon

      @sdhays:

      He also says that the new Twitter will be “much more engineering-driven”, which, whatever the merits (as an engineer, I’m skeptical), is manifestly bullshit.

      As an engineer and having to interact with engineers on a daily basis I can say that an engineering driven social media company is the best idea, I mean funniest idea, I’ve heard in a long time.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      trollhattan

      @HumboldtBlue: It’s as though California rounded up and shipped all the Orange County Republicans there–two states heading in very different directions, since. If you factor out the Ahnold anomaly, we have not elected a Republican governor in a normal campaign cycle since the last millennium, when three of the final four were Republican. Improvement? I’d say yes.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Old School

      I suppose it is typical, but I’m a little surprised that the current Senate is voting for the leaders of the next Senate.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      PaulB

      It’s not going to happen, but I would dearly love it if nobody clicked the link to sign up for Musk’s abuse. I honestly wonder what he’d do in that eventuality, to be so publicly humiliated by his employees.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      @Old School: I was struck by that too.  Also, on the House GOP side.

      I’m not sure when the Dems hold their leadership vote.  I expect the only interesting thing there will be on the House side.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Paul in KY

      @cain: Agree. Skeletor as Minority Leader would give them an incompetent grifter. The Senitortise is many bad things, but incompetent is not one of them.

      Reply

