After shitting the bed running the NRSC, Rick Scott decided to challenge Mitch McConnell. And Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, among others, said the leadership vote should be delayed. Here’s how that went:

I hate Mitch McConnell as much as anyone, but Scott, Cruz and Rubio are just such laughable morons. Arguably, the loss of the Senate was a folie à deux between Trump’s shit candidates and Scott’s waste of millions of dollars.

Edited to add: I hope McConnell makes Cruz the ranking member of the Go Fuck Yourself Subcommittee of the Learn How to Wipe Your Ass Committee.