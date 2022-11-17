Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Bark louder, little dog.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

A Senator Walker would also be an insult to reason, rationality, and decency.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

You cannot shame the shameless.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Dog Blogging / Dog Drama (Open Thread)

Dog Drama (Open Thread)

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: ,

In September, our dog Pete had minor surgery and came home in a cone of shame. Badger immediately attacked him as if he’d never seen Pete before. I’m pretty sure I mentioned that here at the time. It was weird, but the vet said it was probably due to the cone and Pete smelling like a stranger from being at the vet’s all day. She said it would probably be temporary.

Unfortunately, it’s not. Weeks and weeks later, we’re still having to keep the dogs separated because they’ll viciously attack each other if they’re unrestrained in the same room. It’s an absolutely exhausting situation. Our house is relatively small, so it’s not like they can live in separate wings of the palace.

In retrospect, I can see there were signs of trouble before the cone of shame attack. In the months leading up to that, Pete started getting bigger than Badger (relatively — 24 lbs. vs. 20 lbs.), and maybe that upset an established pecking order. When Pete came home from the vet’s that day, he was not only in the cone but also woozy from medications, so maybe Badger saw it as an opportunity to assert control?

I don’t know. Neither dog was seriously injured in that fight or the few clashes that have occurred since, but it’s a horrible situation. Their fights are nothing like the normal tussling most dogs do (and they used to do!). They act and sound like they want to kill each other. They’ll spot one another across the room (while on leashes) and react as if the other dog is a demon from the bowels of hell that must be destroyed.

I’ve done a shit-ton of research online to try to figure out what to do, but nothing seems to work so far. I talked to one dog trainer who has great reviews online and says he can help, but it costs thousands of dollars, and I’d have to board my dogs with him for six weeks.

From my research and talking to people, it seems like there are a couple of schools of thought. One is that the owners are to blame for not asserting leadership over the dogs, so the owners must assert control so the dogs won’t feel the need to dominate one another and/or protect themselves because they’ll trust us to handle it.

Maybe that’s true, but we’ve had dogs for more than 25 years now, and this never happened before. (Another relevant fact: we never had two males before.) Some people say you have to let the dogs settle it themselves, and once they figure out who’s boss, they’ll chill out. Maybe, but that seems dangerous — their fights are scary!

I’ve got queries out to behavioral specialists recommended by our vet, but in the meantime, I’m wondering if any of y’all have ever dealt with a situation like this and have any advice? Thanks in advance. As you can imagine, I am desperate for a solution.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • brantl
  • Butch
  • cthulhu
  • Doug R
  • middlelee
  • Ohio Mom
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Shit, so sorry to hear.

      Can only reflect on my spouse’s cousin who, after first owning a massive pitbull decided they needed to own a dog dinghy, and got a shiba inu. They got along at first but as sometimes happens, more attention was paid to the puppy and the pitbull became increasingly agitated and jealous, to the point they had to keep them separate in different parts of the house (with the shiba having more freedom). It got worse to the point they became afraid of the pitbull and began wondering if they needed to surrender him (no chance he’d ever be adopted, either).

      Eventually they brought in a doggy psychologist who noted it was an owner problem and guided them into treating the dogs more fairly and equally, and spending constructive time with each and the pair, together. I unfortunately don’t recall the details but could perhaps ask, as they eventually sorted it out and Batman was spared. Part of the solution included taking them to the vineyard where they could hunt coyotes together, and I’m not sure that works the same with gators.

      Here’s hoping you can sort it out–it’s not easy to keep house doggies separate but equal.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      raven

      My friends in Ft Meyers have two Aussie’s and one was great until they got another one. The are ok with each other but one is bonkers with people in their house. I was there last fall and she nipped me on the arm. A couple of months ago we visited them in their house in Brevard, NC. We were being very cautious, put their dogs outside before we went in with Artemis. I was sitting on the couch with her and the Aussie’s were throwing themselves at the door. Suddenly the door flew open and the bad one charged me. I managed to boot her on the shout but she bit me on the leg. As we say, they are good dogs but they are still dogs and they can be awfully crazy!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Butch

      All I can do is empathize.  The same thing happened with two of our kitties, that used to be best buddies.  It’s weird because they both like to sleep under the bed, and they both must know the other is there – but if they actually come eye to eye there’s a cat fight.  Nothing we have tried so far (separating them by a gate, Feliway) has worked.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cthulhu

      The only thing I have heard when you have a dominance issue is the natural inclination to punish the instigator tends to prolong the problem. But if they are both instigating all the time not sure what the best course of action is.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ohio Mom

      This is not an area of expertise for me so this could be way off base but maybe a course of prozac (or something similar) to re-set the dogs’ nervous systems?

      Also way off base but the idea that you and Dear Husband as the human owners need to assert your dominance fills my mind’s eye with some very weird TMI images.

      Good luck, I hope you find what you need.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      In retrospect, I can see there were signs of trouble before the cone of shame attack. In the months leading up to that, Pete started getting bigger than Badger (relatively — 24 lbs. vs. 20 lbs.), and maybe that upset an established pecking order.

      Heh, puts me in mind of me and my older brother growing up. He used to beat on me on a regular basis… Until the inevitable day came when I finally caught up to him. That was the last fight we ever had.

      The only thing I can think of is to spray them down with a hose when ever they fight .Most dogs hate getting hosed down and will do what ever they can to avoid it. But not such a good idea for inside the house.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      middlelee

      I had a situation like that with cats and my vet suggested Prozac.  It worked and after a few years the Prozac was discontinued and the problem did not come back.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      brantl

      One of the few things that you might be able to do is grab them both by the collars, pinch both collars together in one hand , get in their faces, and yell at them as loud as you possible can. But you would really have to manhandle them, to show them that you mean business; I have seen this work twice, both times, it was done by really big people, that the dogs really respected, and commonly obeyed.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      @trollhattan: Fascinating — glad they were able to work it out, and if you get a chance to ask for more details, I’d be grateful to hear them!

      One thing I do blame myself for: Pete pestered Badger a lot, and I brushed it off as puppy behavior, but now I think Badger felt bullied, and maybe this all stems from his fear of being bullied by a larger dog and it getting out of control.

      I brushed it off because Badger had done the same to Daisy when he was a pup, and Daisy had done the same to Bart when she was a pup, and so on. I thought they’d grow out of it, so I didn’t take it seriously.

      But the dynamic between two males might be different, and I should have realized that. (Both are fixed, but still.)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.