In September, our dog Pete had minor surgery and came home in a cone of shame. Badger immediately attacked him as if he’d never seen Pete before. I’m pretty sure I mentioned that here at the time. It was weird, but the vet said it was probably due to the cone and Pete smelling like a stranger from being at the vet’s all day. She said it would probably be temporary.

Unfortunately, it’s not. Weeks and weeks later, we’re still having to keep the dogs separated because they’ll viciously attack each other if they’re unrestrained in the same room. It’s an absolutely exhausting situation. Our house is relatively small, so it’s not like they can live in separate wings of the palace.

In retrospect, I can see there were signs of trouble before the cone of shame attack. In the months leading up to that, Pete started getting bigger than Badger (relatively — 24 lbs. vs. 20 lbs.), and maybe that upset an established pecking order. When Pete came home from the vet’s that day, he was not only in the cone but also woozy from medications, so maybe Badger saw it as an opportunity to assert control?

I don’t know. Neither dog was seriously injured in that fight or the few clashes that have occurred since, but it’s a horrible situation. Their fights are nothing like the normal tussling most dogs do (and they used to do!). They act and sound like they want to kill each other. They’ll spot one another across the room (while on leashes) and react as if the other dog is a demon from the bowels of hell that must be destroyed.

I’ve done a shit-ton of research online to try to figure out what to do, but nothing seems to work so far. I talked to one dog trainer who has great reviews online and says he can help, but it costs thousands of dollars, and I’d have to board my dogs with him for six weeks.

From my research and talking to people, it seems like there are a couple of schools of thought. One is that the owners are to blame for not asserting leadership over the dogs, so the owners must assert control so the dogs won’t feel the need to dominate one another and/or protect themselves because they’ll trust us to handle it.

Maybe that’s true, but we’ve had dogs for more than 25 years now, and this never happened before. (Another relevant fact: we never had two males before.) Some people say you have to let the dogs settle it themselves, and once they figure out who’s boss, they’ll chill out. Maybe, but that seems dangerous — their fights are scary!

I’ve got queries out to behavioral specialists recommended by our vet, but in the meantime, I’m wondering if any of y’all have ever dealt with a situation like this and have any advice? Thanks in advance. As you can imagine, I am desperate for a solution.