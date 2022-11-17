I have no idea what the future brings for Nancy Pelosi, but all I know is she gets to set the fucking terms.
Reader Interactions
11Comments
-
1.
She would be funny running rings around McCarthy, but likely he and his caucus will make plenty of their own problems without her help. She has earned whatever she chooses to do now.
-
2.
Honestly? I could see her honouring the people who helped keep the election from being a total wipeout and letting younger* people like Hakeem Jeffries take the reins as Minority Leader. But she’ll be one phone call away.
*Younger than her anyway.
-
3.
At 82 she deserves a glorious retirement.
-
4.
Jeffries is, I believe 52, which is a pretty good age for being as high as he is in House leadership. Below the top 3, the Dem leadership in the House actually is fairly young, not that you’d know this from the people who say there’s no bench. And, frankly, I didn’t know until a couple of days ago when I read a comment on LGM that seemed off and did a little research.
-
5.
Please, goddess, not Steny as minority leader. That’s all I beseechingly ask.
-
6.
Speaker Pelosi will do what she believes is best for the Democratic caucus. Because that’s what she has always done.
-
7.
The thought of Pelosi marshaling votes for discharge petitions and messing with McCarthy (or whoever replaces him when he makes his first bad misstep) with esoteric floor maneuvers warms the cockles of my heart.
-
8.
I can see Pelosi becoming like Uncle Iroh to the next generation of Democratic House leadership.
-
9.
@RaflW: I half-believe that blocking Steny from slithering into the speakership has been much of Pelosi’s reason for staying at the top as long as she has.
I’m still disappointed the Dems couldn’t hold onto the House by a hair — fully confident Nancy could have made it tap-dance, even then — but, in real-life terms, it’s probably best for her the job isn’t there to tempt her. She’ll want to spend time with her husband, and now she’ll be free to take as much as she needs.
-
10.
@RaflW:
That won’t happen. When Pelosi stands down as leader, there will be a changing of the guard.
-
11.
@Tom Q.:
I’m still disappointed the Dems couldn’t hold onto the House by a hair
Thanks, New York.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings