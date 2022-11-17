Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Pre-Missing Nancy Pelosi Seems a Lot Like Being Sure We Were Going to Get Creamed in the House and the Senate

Open Thread: Pre-Missing Nancy Pelosi Seems a Lot Like Being Sure We Were Going to Get Creamed in the House and the Senate

by | 11 Comments

Did I miss some announcement about Nancy Pelosi?

Maybe it’s just me, but pre-missing Nancy SMASH seems a lot like being absolutely certain that we were going to get creamed in the House and the Senate.

We just don’t know what’s going to happen.  No one knows.  Nancy SMASH may not even know for sure what she is going to do at this point.  I keep feeling like we are being led around the nose by the “all about the clicks” media.  Or worse.

Oh, and let’s give our Senate Majority Leader 51 seats, shall we?

I must live in a cave, because until MazeDancer mentioned it in the comments, I had no idea that GA had a Senator Bae and a Senator Boo.  But I love that so much!

I am filled with admiration for Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

I think Jon Ossoff will be president one day.

But for now, I will be ecstatic if we can keep Senator Bae in the Senate.

Open thread!

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Ken

      We’re Democrats, deciding in advance how the party is going to disappoint and depress us is what we do.  With the occasional circular firing squad thrown in for variety.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      Well, Pelosi’s spokesperson did say the following:

      “The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned.”

      Seems like speculation about her political future might flow from such an announcement on a blog where people talk about politics a lot, but maybe it’s evidence of a lack of commitment to Sparkle Motion. I just can’t tell anymore. ;-)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      I must live in a cave, because until MazeDancer mentioned it in the comments, I had no idea that GA had a Senator Bae and a Senator Boo. But I love that so much!

      Must be a multi-room cave because Huh?.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      @Qrop Non Sequitur: My hunch is that Speaker Pelosi made her mind up on this question well before the election.

      That’s just a hunch, though. Maybe we’ll know more before too long, although it’s a matter of secondary importance compared to the actual decision.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      Palmeri at Puck News says Pelosi will give a speech at around noon to announce that she’s retiring from the leadership role but will stay in Congress “in a sort of emeritus role and helping to guide Democrats through their turn in the minority.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker: Well, I guess that answers my question about whether I had missed an announcement – I did!  Thank you.

      Did I miss some announcement about Nancy Pelosi?

      I have no idea what Sparkle Motion is.  I apparently need to get out more.

      Reply

