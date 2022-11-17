Did I miss some announcement about Nancy Pelosi?

Maybe it’s just me, but pre-missing Nancy SMASH seems a lot like being absolutely certain that we were going to get creamed in the House and the Senate.

We just don’t know what’s going to happen. No one knows. Nancy SMASH may not even know for sure what she is going to do at this point. I keep feeling like we are being led around the nose by the “all about the clicks” media. Or worse.

Oh, and let’s give our Senate Majority Leader 51 seats, shall we?

I must live in a cave, because until MazeDancer mentioned it in the comments, I had no idea that GA had a Senator Bae and a Senator Boo. But I love that so much!

Why dear Lord do Senator My Boo and Senator Bae look like they are lowkey annoyed the limo is late to take them to the after party? 🫠 pic.twitter.com/U2Em1aBiwH — Qondi: A #SaveSenatorBae Account (@QondiNtini) August 19, 2022

I am filled with admiration for Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

I think Jon Ossoff will be president one day.

But for now, I will be ecstatic if we can keep Senator Bae in the Senate.

Open thread!