Democratic Victory: Congratulations to Congresswoman Katie Porter @katieporteroc on your re-election in #CA47! -NP pic.twitter.com/1JWhzZuVRM — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) November 17, 2022





Welcome home, Mr. President:

President Biden is greeting US service members and onlookers here at Hickam Field in Hawaii, where Air Force One is refueling on its way back from Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/tHQNWEHzVM — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 16, 2022

Meanwhile, on the Hill:

Full statement: “Speaker Pelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 17, 2022

From earlier on Pelosi:

– Decision imminent but unclear what she’ll do

– Jeffries front-runner to replace her but could face a challenge

– Hoyer’s plans uncertain

– Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar could be Nos. 2 and 3

– Clyburn won’t run for top spot but wants a seat at table pic.twitter.com/QYmCvFfRnL — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 17, 2022

We’re expecting to see Pelosi tomorrow morning at 10:45 for her weekly presser, but many sources we’ve talked to wonder if it might come in the form of a Dear Colleague— her preferred method of communication with the caucus. — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) November 16, 2022

My normie Spousal Unit happened to be walking past when I first played this clip on my laptop, and asked ‘Is that guy deliberately imitating Obama?… ‘

‘The other side of the aisle is in complete disarray’ — House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries celebrated the new members elected in the midterms, adding that voters in the election recognized House Democrats ‘get stuff done’ pic.twitter.com/UUSpv9Y0li — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 15, 2022

“The so-called red wave turned into a red wedding for MAGA Repubs & election deniers all across the country.” Jeffries. Finding his stride. 😉 pic.twitter.com/lAE4jSkZqX — Renee (@PettyLupone) November 15, 2022

Katherine Clark is my rep (replacing Ed Markey). From all reports, she’s good at constituent service, even if she doesn’t generate a lot of headlines. But I’ve also heard that anyone hoping to outsmart her should envision a Go ahead, underestimate me — that’ll be fun! button on her lapel… Cover photo on her website is her & Jeffries smiling together, so I’m pretty sure those two will be working in tandem, whatever happens.