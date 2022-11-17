Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: There Are Many Good Dems

Welcome home, Mr. President:

Meanwhile, on the Hill:

My normie Spousal Unit happened to be walking past when I first played this clip on my laptop, and asked ‘Is that guy deliberately imitating Obama?… ‘

Katherine Clark is my rep (replacing Ed Markey). From all reports, she’s good at constituent service, even if she doesn’t generate a lot of headlines. But I’ve also heard that anyone hoping to outsmart her should envision a Go ahead, underestimate me — that’ll be fun! button on her lapel… Cover photo on her website is her & Jeffries smiling together, so I’m pretty sure those two will be working in tandem, whatever happens.

    11Comments

    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      My guess is Pelosi will retire as leader and maybe announce that the upcoming term will be her last. The MAGA terrorist’s attack on her husband seemed to shake her to the core, unsurprisingly. It’s infuriating that such an accomplished leader and iconic woman has to weigh her family’s safety in her decision, but this is the world Republican extremists built.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Betty Cracker: I got that feeling after the attack on her husband.  I think the non-stop harassment from MAGA/Qanon loons and barely veiled, threatening  “jokes” from actual Republican reps have taken a toll and she may decide she is done being in the public eye, at least to the extent she currently is.

      Reply

