A Betty Cracker post is where I first read the word Normie. She described it as someone who did not obsess about politics as we all do here.

And I had to wonder, who could do that, in times like these? In Trump times, in MAGA times, when Democracy itself felt in jeopardy?

But now that the election is over and it looks like the American people overwhelmingly chose Democracy over insanity, I’ve been contemplating what it would be like to become a “normie,” just for a while. The republican controlled house will be a three-ring circus following MTG/Boebert over the crazy cliff. They’ll get nothing done and won’t have the votes to do much damage legislatively. And I believe they will continue their downward spiral of alienating voters.

The political press is going to be 24/7 orange turd clickbait. I thought we were all behind saving Democracy but it turns out, they are addicted to the chaos. And after being told the red wave was coming! The red wave was coming! I’m sure it will be two years of “Dems in disarray!” as the House descends into madness. Somehow that will be super bad for Dems in 2024. Followed by breathless accounts of how Biden is too old, Harris is too female and OMG! we are doomed.

I don’t think my sanity can take it.

I have confidence in the leaders we have chosen to lead, to do what they can to counter the coming insanity, without my obsessing on every tweet, news article, and flashing “breaking news” banners. And come election time (real election time, not melting-orange-sicle/MSM election time), I’ll be ready to participate again.

What ever will I do with all that spare time? I have ideas, but mostly it feels like I need to get back to a life that is not overrun with whatever hell these last seven years have been. For the next month, I’m going to binge on holiday movies, plan out my holiday party menu and hang with Trixie as she recovers from her spay.

How about I start my normie journey tonight with another recipe thread?

This year for my Dad’s Christmas present, I’m creating a dozen+ frozen dinners. Chili, beef stew, pot roast, and tonight’s installment:

Pasta e Fagioli Soup

1 lb ground beef*

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp basil

¼ tsp thyme

1 small onion, diced

8 oz carrots, sliced

3 stalks celery, chopped

2 tsp crushed garlic

2-14 oz cans diced tomatoes or tomato puree

15 oz can red kidney beans

15 oz can white northern beans

16 oz chicken broth*

1 tbsp white vinegar

¼ to ½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1 small bay leaf (remove before serving)

8 oz ditali or small shell pasta

large saucepan or dutch oven

In saucepan, brown beef, add spices and mix in well with meat, add onion, carrots, celery and garlic, and sauté 3-5 minutes. Add remaining ingredients (except pasta) and let simmer 30 minutes on a medium, stirring frequently. Add pasta to soup, simmer on low for additional 10 minutes, until pasta is al dente.

*if you want to keep it vegetarian, substitute a meaty mushroom for the ground beef (saute with broth or butter) and vegetable broth for the chicken broth.

If you think this is similar to one of the Olive Garden’s soups, it is. It’s also fairly easy to put together and hearty on a cold November night.

ETA: I have a question! Do we have any New Zealanders here on the blog? I have some language questions only a Kiwi could answer. Email me or throw up a flag here in the blog, and I’ll touch base with you, if you’re willing.