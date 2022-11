As for "working class" that's where it gets complicated- many are going to be in Zero-COVID bubbles because god forbid you wait a week for your iPhone. It's the middle class that's skittish about going out, sending their kids to school etc, without mass PCR testing in place.



(link)



(link)



(link)



(link)

If we are similar to France, should not cause a big wave – fingers crossed!

Variant update from COG UK: together, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 Omicron subvariants are now dominant in England as of a week ago…

======



(link)



(link)



(link)

A @statnews review of documents from the dossier that led to India's regulatory approval of the Covid vaccine Covaxin raises serious questions about the way the vaccine was studied & approved, @pharmalot reports. https://t.co/EbVISGoCLe



(link)

Hospitalized or not, #LongCovid symptoms persist after 2 yrs. Fatigue, pain & memory loss are the most common. Among ~700 people infected in Covid's 1st wave 59.7% of those hospitalized & 67.5% not hospitalized had at least 1 symptom 2 yrs later https://t.co/7rlj4DXjeU pic.twitter.com/zXkRId58vY

======

… About 31 million people in the U.S. have gotten the updated shots, or roughly 10% of people ages five and older, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal government purchased more than 170 million doses of the new bivalent boosters that target two Omicron subvariants and the original virus strain…

The current pace of people getting the booster likely isn’t sufficient enough to protect many people—especially seniors and immunocompromised people—from severe disease in the winter months when more individuals spend time indoors and gather for the holidays, public-health experts said.

Outreach is limited in part because Congress hasn’t approved additional Covid-19 funding, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees Covid-19 response. Health officials and experts say that the recent easing of the pandemic has also played a role in public outreach and messaging.

“The administration I think is faced with a challenge. They have been trying to convey that things are getting better, and they are trying to convey that you should get your updated booster,” said Jen Kates, a senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, who has helped lead the organization’s work on the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is hard to create that urgency.” …

Outreach efforts in October included updated ads as part of HHS’s “We Can Do This” campaign, which targets seniors and Black and Hispanic communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Local radio ads targeting rural communities began airing on Oct. 24. Ads are also running on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat and Reddit. HHS declined to provide data on how much is being spent on advertising and outreach now compared with previous booster campaigns…

Other reasons are also behind the lackluster uptake of boosters, some public-health leaders say. Some people might be waiting to get vaccinated because they recently had a Covid-19 infection, or are trying to time it with the holidays. But many are likely feeling vaccine fatigue or see Covid-19 as less of a threat than before.

Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are down from the most recent summer surge, even as the virus continues to circulate. The U.S. averaged some 2,300 Covid-19-related deaths the week ended Nov. 9, CDC data show…

Modeling overseen by the CDC indicated that as many as 100,000 hospitalizations could be avoided and 9,000 lives could be saved this winter if people got the updated boosters at the same rate as the annual flu shot, which hovers around 50% for adults every year.

Bivalent booster uptake could increase if Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations surge again this winter, public-health experts said.

Waning cases in some parts of Europe suggest there may not be a major Covid-19 surge this winter in the U.S., some health experts said. But many anticipate an increase, as fewer people take precautions and other viruses including flu and RSV are surging earlier than usual for the season.