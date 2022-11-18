The 1918 pandemic changed America, especially when it came to women's rights. The question now is how will #Covid transform the United States? https://t.co/9TgIVPWmRB

A @KFF tracker shows more than 160K Covid deaths have been in people 65 and over, and nearly 50K have been in people under 65.

"When Republicans take control of the House of Representatives .. they've made it clear that probing President Biden's response to the pandemic will be their top priority. Holding the majority gives them new powers to subpoena officials." – @rachelcohrs

It will be a radical change from House Democrats’ approach to the pandemic. During their four-year tenure in control, they unilaterally passed billions of dollars in Covid-19 relief funding, backed Biden administration officials, and broadly supported more public health spending…

House Republicans’ power will be limited, however, now that Democrats managed to retain control of the Senate. Divided government will force Republicans to focus more on oversight and bipartisan bargaining than they might have otherwise.

After his vilification on the campaign trail, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci could be another target, and health officials including health secretary Xavier Becerra, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure could also face more heat from the House in oversight hearings…

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), who is set to chair the Energy and Commerce Committee, has signaled particular interest in probing the origins of the pandemic, along with research funded by the National Institutes of Health, and remote schooling recommendations.

… Republicans across the country campaigned on anti-science rhetoric , lobbing intense criticism of the Biden administration’s vaccine and mask mandates and its spending on the pandemic response.

Another #coronavirus wave could be coming. Here's how to factor #Covid into your holiday plans. It's our 3rd #pandemic winter & some experts say you can mitigate risk without missing out

As he faces the possibility of increased scrutiny from what is likely to be a Republican-controlled House, Anthony Fauci on Tuesday signaled he is willing to go to the mat to justify the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and viral research programs.

“I’d be more than happy to discuss anything that we’ve done over the last several years with this outbreak, since I have nothing to hide and I can defend everything we’ve done,” Fauci said at the annual STAT Summit…

Branswell asked Fauci, 81, who has led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for nearly four decades, if there was something he could have done differently early in the pandemic to avoid being cast as a political figure.

Fauci, without naming former President Donald Trump in the answer, said that couldn’t be avoided once he challenged Trump and other administration officials who undersold the threat from SARS-CoV-2 or who hyped therapies like hydroxychloroquine even after multiple studies showed they didn’t work.

“I had to, I didn’t like the idea, but I had to, to preserve my own scientific and personal integrity and to fulfill my obligation, which is not to any president, which is not to any party, it’s to the American public, so I had to do something that was very uncomfortable — to publicly disagree with and contradict the president of the United States,” Fauci said. “When he says this drug is a wonder drug, and it isn’t, or this virus is going to disappear like magic when it’s not.

“That triggered such a pushback on the part of the extremists that I became public enemy No. 1,” Fauci continued. “I didn’t decide and wake up one day, ‘I think I’m going to be public enemy No. 1.’ But I had a choice, I could either go with the flow of misinformation or push back. I pushed back, and now I’m in the position I’m in where I have to have federal agents guarding me because people want to kill me.”…

“I welcome oversight,” Fauci said. “I have no problem with oversight. I’ve testified before Congress literally without hyperbole hundreds of times over the last 38 years, and I think the oversight process is a very healthy part of the government.”…