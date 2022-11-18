Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

We still have time to mess this up!

T R E 4 5 O N

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

This fight is for everything.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

You cannot shame the shameless.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Consistently wrong since 2002

I was promised a recession.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Fred Brooks, RIP

Fred Brooks, RIP

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: 

It’s fitting that the mass exodus of Twitter engineers coincided with the death of Fred Brooks, author of The Mythical Man-Month. There is no more influential book about software engineering, and I really can’t say enough about how Brooks influenced my thinking about my chosen profession. The key insight that everyone repeats from the book is that adding engineers to a project won’t make it go faster, and might make it go slower. For me, though, one of the big lessons from the book is how Brooks takes an obvious fact — some engineers are far, far more productive than others — and tries to use that insight as a basis to form software teams. Brooks used the analogy of the “surgical team” where one surgeon (the best engineer) performs the most critical work, to try to leverage this disparity in ability.

Last night, a bunch of surgeons left the building at Twitter: this Twitter thread of Twitter engineers signing off is full of people with multi-year tenures. There is no recipe for building a major real-time system like Twitter, and there is no off-the-shelf software that can be purchased to keep it running. Every long-tenured engineer leaving the building is leaving with some special knowledge of a bespoke system. In normal times, those engineers would have been replaced and the rest of the team would educate the new engineer on the ins and outs of whatever system they’re maintaining. Yesterday, entire teams left. The knowledge they took with them is irreplaceable, in this context.

Like every big tech company that’s been around for years, I’m sure Twitter had more than a few senior engineers who were phoning it in. Being constructively lazy is one of the important characteristics of a good engineer, but some of them just build a sinecure and collect their big paychecks. So, over time, an owner of Twitter who had clue fucking one about software engineering might have undertaken strategic layoffs to lean down the organization without losing too much knowledge. Musk’s ultimatum: be hardcore or take three months’ severance, was a stupid, hamfisted effort to selectively cull the lazy that turned out to be a no-brainer for pretty much anyone who isn’t restricted by a visa or an absolute need to have a paycheck.

I’m not going to make predictions about when or how Twitter will fail. We may see major outages, or maybe Musk will hire enough contractor troubleshooters to keep it limping along. But the simple fact is that a man who died yesterday wrote a book almost 50 years ago that encapsulated everything that Elon doesn’t know about software, and we’re all going to see how violating those rules turns $44 billion into a tiny fraction of that number in less than a month.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • $8 blue check mistermix
  • Another Scott
  • BenCisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️
  • Carlo Graziani
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Eunicecycle
  • Geminid
  • gvg
  • jeffreyw
  • John S.
  • justawriter
  • kalakal
  • Keith P.
  • Layer8Problem
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • mrmoshpotato
  • narya
  • RSA
  • sab
  • scav
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Tom Levenson
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • VFX Lurker
  • Wapiti

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    1. 1.

      Eunicecycle

      I am serious with this question: Is Elon trying to destroy Twitter on purpose? I just can’t imagine any competent, sane person doing the things he’s been doing. Maybe I just answered my own question.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Tom Levenson

      @Eunicecycle: No. He doesn’t know what he doesn’t know, which has long been true, and in particular doesn’t recognize that a startup culture is not something to be created by  fiat in a mature company.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Wapiti

      @Eunicecycle: I’m guessing he’s nuts at some level, and has over the years removed from his circle anyone who might serve as a guardrail.

      Destroying Twitter to prove he can, or to please his Saudi partners might have some merit, but it flags him to Tesla and Space-X investors as a very loose cannon.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      jeffreyw

      Musk and Trump have similar habits for solving problems: Musk throws engineers at the problem, Trump does the same, using lawyers. They are finding themselves in the same positions now. Neither can command sufficient numbers of competent practitioners. The smart ones refuse, and the rest can’t help.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Keith P.

      There is no more influential book about software engineering

      It’s definitely up there.  I still keep that book and reference it 20+ years after college, whereas I was glad to ditch the Gang-of-Four book.  K&R could be more influential, depending on how you calculate influence.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      @Eunicecycle: Musk’s egotism comes with an amount of irrationality. The course of this deal from April to October also shows a reluctance on Musk’s part to come through on his fat offer. I wonder if  there is some dynamic akin to passive-aggression at work.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      scav

      @Eunicecycle: I’d lean towards option 2 as well.

      Plus, expand the rule about inherited irreplaceable corporate knowledge to non-techy types. There are generally near retirement Madges in accounting who are the only one(s) who can explain why overflow tax information is now coded in the ZIPCODE field of the office address form and only Bob (No, the other Bob: Bob K not Bob R) in Facility Management can get that back cupboard open where the supplies needed once a year during print runs reside.

      ETA.  Plus, years of running lean and cutting the Holy Fat from teams only accelerates the probability that only a single person on a team knows how to do something.  Lean teams are brittle teams: backup and nets have been pruned away.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      John S.

      @Wapiti:

      Destroying Twitter to prove he can, or to please his Saudi partners

      These are merely side effects of the root cause. Like so many other “masters of the universe”, Musk is a one trick pony suffering from an epic case of Dunning-Kruger.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MattF

      It’s a fact that Twitter, as a corporate entity, had several major problems. From what I’ve read, there was a consensus that it was over-staffed, that it had not found a path to profitability. Musk is attempting, however stupidly, to remedy those problems. They may not be fixable, but we shall see. (Narrator: they are not fixable).

      However, Twitter, as a social network, has/had enormous value, which is now being destroyed. Alas.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @Keith P.:

      K&R could be more influential, depending on how you calculate influence.

      My take:  K&R is a great book but it is about technique.  Brooks’ is about strategy.  Both were influential in their own way.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      gvg

      I hesitate to diagnose as a non expert but even rich people can become mentally ill. For the last few years, he has been acting odder and more off from a distance. I know that the super rich can be raised in such a protected way that they can be unaware that they are violating all kinds of social norms, but I would still expect his class to be aware of good investment sense, tax laws, contract laws, things like that. He used to make good investments and make fairly good moves with them apparently.  Lately though, his personal behavior has been stupid and not just about twitter. People don’t usually start mentally ill.  It happens over time, and I don’t think there is anyone who can stand up to him and cares. Wives seem to be temporary. No mention of relatives alive.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Eunicecycle: Martin last night was arguing rather convincingly that the problem is Emmo Musk there bought into all the Alt Right Conspiracy theories so Musk is purging Twitter of the libertards to reclaim it for Economically Anxious Americans like him.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Sister Golden Bear

      If you want predictions about all the potential ways Twitter’s technology may fail in the near future, this site reliability engineer — the folks who keep things running, has a very long list of failure scenarios. (Duplicate links for redundancy.)

      I’ve seen a lot of people asking “why does everyone think Twitter is doomed?”

      As an SRE and sysadmin with 10+ years of industry experience, I wanted to write up a few scenarios that are real threats to the integrity of the bird site over the coming weeks.
      — Mosquito Capital (@MosquitoCapital) November 18, 2022

      Reply
    18. 18.

      scav

      @narya: Nah, database techy desperately searching out the irreplaceable Madges before they left.  I was facing down the ZIP codes. And if you’re Team Madge, All Hail!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      @Wapiti: Are the Saudis really big partners? So far as I know, one Saudi prince holds a $2 billion stake, ~4% of ownership. This is Saudi sovereign wealth money that the prince rolled over from his stake in  old Twitter. Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund has a smaller stake.

      I have not seen reports of other investment by Gulf Arabs. I believe Musk put up $25 billion, and seven big banks lent $13 billion. The remainder was invested by various private outfits like Sequoia Capital and the Qatari fund and the Saudi prince. This info is from an October 28 CNBC article titled “Elon Musk-Twitter purchase: who is financing the deal “

      Reply
    20. 20.

      UncleEbeneezer

      THREAD- I’ve seen a lot of people asking “why does everyone think Twitter is doomed?” As an SRE and sysadmin with 10+ years of industry experience, I wanted to write up a few scenarios that are real threats to the integrity of the bird site over the coming weeks.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      And the  NYTimesPitchBot

      Lots of billionaires like Bill Gates brag about all their philanthropy. But Elon Musk is the only one who gave away $45 billion of his own money over the past month.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RSA

      For me, though, one of the big lessons from the book is how Brooks takes an obvious fact — some engineers are far, far more productive than others — and tries to use that insight as a basis to form software teams.

      Not relevant to Twitter, except maybe metaphorically1, but another lesson I learned from Brooks was the second system effect. You build a system, and it’s fine and good. Your next release has the goal of adding functionality, stretching beyond some bothersome limitations, fixing bugs. It is a failure, in part because of increased complexity but also because while you think you understand the “real” requirements, you really don’t.

      1. Metaphorically, this is exactly what Elon is doing.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Sister Golden Bear: Gah, was just sharing that link.  We must have been typing simultaneously :)

      Most of it is completely indecipherable to me, but figured others here can appreciate it and it’s very relevant for this post.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Layer8Problem

      Damn, I’ve had Brooks’ book on my shelf for years.  Too many smarty-smart managers have ignored it for longer.  Ironic that he went out in the midst of Musk’s self-sabotage job.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      justawriter

      I see a reality series looming: We take a multibillion dollar company and in the last episode, trade the entire company for a paper clip and feel we came out ahead on the deal.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      John S.

      @gvg:

      No mention of relatives alive.

      Maye (mom) is very much alive and well, and quite active in her own business circles as a former model and dietician. Errol (dad) is still alive, but not much is out there about him.

      Kimbal (brother) and Tosca (sister) are also part of the Musk clan. He made a bundle selling Zip2 to Compaq back in the day, and is now primarily a philanthropist. She is in film, and founded Passionflix, which is a streaming service for pulp romance novels turned into movies.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      VFX Lurker

      @Eunicecycle:

      I am serious with this question: Is Elon trying to destroy Twitter on purpose? I just can’t imagine any competent, sane person doing the things he’s been doing. Maybe I just answered my own question.

      If killing Twitter was the goal, he would have shut down the site on Day 1, laid everyone off or try to absorb them into SpaceX/Tesla, and given a press release.

      He might have kept his tech bro glow that way.

      Me, I think he’s a rich idiot. 🙄

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Keith P.

      @$8 blue check mistermix: And to a large extent, K&R is obsolete….it’s the basis of a lot of languages out there today, but they’ve moved way beyond the core C language.

      TMM is still very pertinent and very hard to overstate the importance of its concepts.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      narya

      @scav: I am, in fact, a Madge. I share knowledge as best I can, but . . . and I am paying off the mortgage in the next few weeks, and the spreadsheet tells me I can bail in the next few months. I’m torn between April Fool’s Day and May 1 (workers of the world unite . . . and leave).

      Reply
    34. 34.

      John S.

      @narya:

      Definitely go with April 1st.

      I resigned from the worst job ever many years ago on April 1st and submitted a resignation letter with a coded message in it (the first letter of each line read vertically spelled out “fuck you”).

      Most fun I ever had quitting a job.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Matt McIrvin

      Generations of engineering managers heard the bit about how some software engineers are far, far more productive than the rest and just thought “God damn, why can’t we find some way to just fire all those deadweight guys and only hire the 10X or 100X engineers? We’d be rich!”

      I can guarantee you this is what Elon Musk has been thinking.

      Somehow, it never seems to work out that way. Partly because in some organizations the super-producers are that way because they’re impeding everyone else.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @gvg: Elon was also raised (like Trump) in a very over privileged environment.  I don’t know if he had the same behavior issues as Trump did, but it’s probably likely that no one bothered to tell him no, or to explain and make it stick, that other people have valuable information and you should listen to them.   Or and this is a big one, being rich or smart, does NOT give you license to scream, throw things, and abuse people.  But Elon believes it does and when thwarted he tries to ruin people See also:  the man who led the successful rescue of the Thai kids, or the woman who worked for him and informed him of serious safety issues with the design for one of the Tesla models.  He tried to destroy those people for telling him he was wrong.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I think the thing I am going to miss about Twitter is all the weird stuff I am following.  The politicians and new personalities will be back on something else ASAP.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.