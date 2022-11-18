I’m not going to try to pick among authoritarians. I’m going to vote for Joe Biden the way I did the last time. https://t.co/f3z5fG1MxX — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 18, 2022

End of a godsdamned long week, let’s have some easy (yet earnest!) fun.

Give Mr. Nichols due credit: Once he left the Republican party, he hasn’t wasted his time waffling and weaseling and looking for excuses…

Dan is angry that after hearing me say for four years that the Republican party has become a violent, seditious menace, I won’t join him in picking at least one of the violent seditionist menaces to be president, so now he’ll have to support Trump because look what I made him do https://t.co/X9CoKcZ80c — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 18, 2022

It’s not up to me to give GOPers a better candidate than Trump. It is up to them to make Trump unelectable by saying they would never, ever, let him near the Oval, even if that means joining with Dems if all else fails at the last minute to prevent it. but they won’t say that — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 18, 2022

Yes, Dan, I am well aware of the Jimmy-Clean-Hands argument in which people like you swear you don’t support him but refuse to do anything to stop him. You get what you want, while claiming to be free of the moral stain of getting what you wanted. https://t.co/cHvBmDBgiZ — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 18, 2022

Instead you’re setting up a preemptive excuse that unless people like me support your preferred alternative in the primary, it’s not your fault if we end up with Trump in the general again.

You can help to make Trump unelectable. But you won’t do it. /2x — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 18, 2022

You see? It’s not his fault. Look at what we’re going to make him do. https://t.co/NLezfIXSyD — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 18, 2022

What if a guy who isn’t trump did the same things, what then huh? https://t.co/rbKI9M5Mod — Pomodoro (Dad Joke Era) (@ilpomodoro2) November 18, 2022

“While you do nothing.”

I’ve voted twice for Dems to stop Trump and I’ve written a zillion columns that have generated attempts to have me fired and threats against me and my family. Dan, meanwhile, stands back, wringing his clean hands, and says “well, if Trump wins, he wins.” https://t.co/v9DGVuGaQo — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 18, 2022

Field notes from an observer:

I’ve identified 5 ways the GOP is coping with Trump’s 2024 run: Call Trump a “loser” without admitting GOP enabled him More election denial Double down on Trump hagiography Blame him for 1/6 but falsely claim he atoned for it Say he’s “pivoted” againhttps://t.co/K7blJX7Wus — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) November 17, 2022