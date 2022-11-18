Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: Bring Out the Baseball Bats

Friday Evening Open Thread: Bring Out the Baseball Bats

by | 42 Comments

End of a godsdamned long week, let’s have some easy (yet earnest!) fun.

Give Mr. Nichols due credit: Once he left the Republican party, he hasn’t wasted his time waffling and weaseling and looking for excuses…

Field notes from an observer:

Friday Evening Open Thread: Bring Out the Baseball Bats

Indeed, all of this is about buying time, because no one really knows how durable Trump’s hold on his voters will prove. Some Republicans are betting it will be lasting, and hope to capture the benefits. Others want to loosen his grip but aren’t sure how to do so without damaging themselves.

But all their approaches appear to have one thing in common.

Trump attempted to overturn U.S. democracy. He incited mob violence toward that end. He is entirely unrepentant about it and would do it all again. The GOP embraced this MAGA extremism throughout Trump’s presidency and continued to do so even after his coup attempt. It helped result in a historically bad midterm performance. Continued fealty to Trump promises electoral disasters to come.

In one way or another, what must be avoided above all is telling Trump voters these blunt truths.

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      We should do a book thread on Timothy Snyder’s On Tyranny.  Slim book.  Can be read in a day.

      And I think we should start emailing its principles to MSM horse race types, and their editors and publishers.  We need to resist intending autocrats.  Not marvel at their election victories.  DeSantis is a continuation of Trump.

      They are failing us, big time.  They may be doing that for money, circulation/clicks, stupidity, greed.

      But we need to get in their faces.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Geminid

      I appreciate the viewpoints of former Republicans like Tom Nichols and Ron Filipkowski. I think they see their former colleagues much more clearly than many Democrats, because they know their old party better.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JPL

      @Geminid: That party died years ago when they ran from Bush Sr.  I often mention to my sons, that I voted for certain republicans because of their fiscal and social views.   They both laugh at me and say surely you are kidding.

      Reagan was the one who changed it, though.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      eclare

      @JPL:   I realize FIFA gots to get paid, but this is ridic.  The human rights issues tower over everything, but this should get everyone’s attention.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Elizabelle: We should do a book thread on Timothy Snyder’s On Tyranny. Slim book. Can be read in a day.

      Thank you for the book rec! Just checked it out from the local library.

      There’s also “On Bullshit”, by Henry G. Frankfurt, which I’ve been meaning to read someday. According to the author (via Wikipedia article), “bullshit is speech intended to persuade without regard for truth”.

      ETA: Gosh, what recently-twice-impeached person does that sound like?

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/On_Bullshit

      Reply
    11. 11.

      HinTN

      In one way or another, what must be avoided above all is telling Trump voters these blunt truths.

      Chicken shits comes to mind. Also quislings.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Spanky

      A Republican will vote for any candidate with an (R) after their name instead of even the most perfect (D), even tfg. Not sure what all the chaff in the Nichols tweets is supposed to accomplish.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Best we can hope for from the GOPer losers is they feebly protest as the DOJ goes after Trump. Nichols is right, the Republicans are just useless.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      @eclare: They just banned beer in the stadiums at the last minute. Link

      DOHA, Qatar — Two days before the world’s biggest sporting event is set to begin, FIFA announced that beer sales will be banned at the eight World Cup stadiums in Qatar.

      FIFA said in a statement that the decision had been made “following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA.”

      Sales are still permitted at fan events in licensed venues, as well as in-stadium luxury suites that also serve liquor, wine and custom World Cup 2022 champagne.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @zhena gogolia:  I met Pete McCloskey at a fund raiser for Barbara Boxer’s last campaign.  When I told him he was the only Republican my wife had ever voted for he laughed.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jackie

      @eclare:

      “DOHA Nov 18 (Reuters) – Alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar’s World Cup stadiums, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Friday, a last minute reversal which raised questions among some supporters about the host country’s ability to deliver on promises to fans.
      The announcement comes two days before Sunday’s kickoff of the World Cup, the first to be held in a conservative Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, the consumption of which is banned in public.”
      https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/soccer-qatar-announce-no-alcohol-sales-world-cup-stadium-sites-source-2022-11-18/

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Citizen_X

      But my conscience & regard for my country could never survive voting for the Democrats.

      Lordy, what a posturing twit.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      BruceFromOhio

      Trump attempted to overturn U.S. democracy. He incited mob violence toward that end. He is entirely unrepentant about it and would do it all again.

      I have a family member that not only applauds this, also wants it to happen as many times as possible until America is a ruined, smoking hellscape run by white men with guns.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Scout211

      Judge in Georgia rules to allow Saturday voting  for the runoff election.

      In a written ruling, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox said that after he “considered the moving papers, arguments of counsel, and references to legal authority,” he determined that Georgia law did not prohibit from keeping the polls open the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

      The decision was in favor of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a December 6 runoff. Warnock’s campaign had spearheaded the Democratic lawsuit challenging state guidance barring voting on that day.

      State election officials had argued in a hearing earlier Friday that early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving was not allowed because it violated state law prohibiting voting on Saturday if there is a state holiday on the Thursday or Friday before.

      “The Court finds that the absence of the Saturday vote will irreparably harm the Plaintiffs, their members, and constituents, and their preferred runoff candidate,” Cox wrote in the conclusion of his decision.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Danielx

      @eclare:

      By comparison with my dearly beloved auntie, an unreconstructed Roosevelt Democrat. She had to quit watching the news because Trump infuriated her to the point her doc told her it was affecting her health.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jackie

      @Scout211: The Washington Examiner has a much different take: “Judge Hands Warnock Win” I didn’t need to read the article!😂

      I didn’t know only Warnock voters could vote on Saturdays //

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Geminid

      @JPL: The late M.D. Russ wrote a good article for the conservative journal Bearing Drift that traces this current wave of radicalism back to Nrwt Gingrich’s Contract with America. One could trace it back to the party realignment of the 1970’s, when the racist southern Democrats became a major power center within the party.

      I sometimes trace the party’s radical element all the back to 1860, when the nativist American (“Know Nothing”) Party dissolved itself and added its sizable numbers to the fledgling Republican Party. That might seem like a long time ago, but I think their ideological descendents were the “Taft Republicans” of the 1940s and 50s that Eisenhower gained temporary ascendency over.

      Now its like the Know Nothings and the White Citizens Councils have joined forces  with the politicized Bible Thumpers to dominate the party. But I think this took a while, and culminated with the nomination of Trump in 2016.

      That was Russ’s punchline: “Trump did not hijack the Republican Party….Trump just answered the casting call.”*

       

      M.D.Russ, “Trump is the Republican President, Bearing Drift June 20, 2020).

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Dangerman

      After last week, I have a better chance of being the next Republican nominee for President (Dangerman/Baud 2024?) than Trump does; I don’t know how they kneecap the fucker without him going 3rd Party, but zero chance he’s their nominee. Republicans will for give a lot of things (Racist, Adulterer, etc) but being a stone cold loser isn’t one of them.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Geminid

      @MattF: I once thought of voting for Republican Senator John Warner. But then I said to myself, “Nah, Democrats  are taking it on the chin this year, I gotta support the team.” So I voted for Mark Warner.

      Reply

