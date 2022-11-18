Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: McArgleBargle's Career As An Excellent Reason for Twitter

Late Night Open Thread: McArgleBargle’s Career As An Excellent Reason for Twitter

But ‘seriously’…

    20 Comments

      sukabi

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: the employees didn’t kill twitter, Musk is…

      Every day he walks in and makes uninformed, idiotic, impossible demands of employees he doesn’t value or respect and then reverses course…who would want to work in conditions like that?

      brendancalling

      The Encyclopedia Galactica defines a robot as a mechanical apparatus designed to do the work of a man. The marketing division of the Sirius Cybernetics Corporation defines a robot as “Your Plastic Pal Who’s Fun to Be With. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy defines the marketing devision of the Sirius Cybernetic Corporation as “a bunch of mindless jerks who’ll be the first against the wall when the revolution comes,

      Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, #1)

      Suzanne

      So Twitter employees didn’t want to sign a pledge to, checks notes, work harder. Am I getting that right?

      Yes, that is right.
      Good for them, if their boss wants them to work harder, he can pay them more.
      Jesus, it’s a social network, it’s not brain surgery.

      scav

      Horrors!  American Labor is apparently opting out of pledging to work harder for the same pay!  How can American Businesses thrive and succeed if labor expects commensurate compensation?

      frosty

      I can’t get enough stories about the Twitter meltdown. The ~20 tweets earlier today about the shit the SREs and Operators have to manage, the psychiatric help for the moderators, the middle finger everyone gave Musk, the absolute necessity of Twitter to fight authoritarianism. And this, the ability of commoners to speak their minds to royalty like McMegan (Narrator: Really?).

      Losing this site will be a disaster for millions, all for some narcissistic billionaire’s impulses. But I can’t stop reading about it.

      Redshift

      In some ways, my favorite part of this is muskrat tweeting out laughably out of date software development concepts and practices as part of his made-up “explanations” of what his super-genius intellect has determined is wrong with Twitter. (Like today’s asking engineers to send screenshots of their work!)

      He built up this mystique of being Tony Stark, and is making painfully clear that the only part that’s real is he owns companies that do cool things.

      frosty

      @scav: Governor Schaefer of the good state of Maryland did exactly that to Ms F and all state workers when he decided the workweek would now be 40 hours instead of 37.5 with no change in pay.

      dmsilev

      WaPo headline: “Musk summons engineers to Twitter HQ as millions await platform’s collapse”.

      Yeah, pretty much.

      Though I also liked this story from yesterday/this morning: Musk emails remaining Twitter staff to find “anyone who actually writes software”

      “Anyone who actually writes software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 pm today. Before doing so, please email a bullet point summary of what your code commands have achieved in the past ~6 months, along with up to 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code,” Musk wrote in the first of three emails reportedly sent around midnight PT Friday.

      Musk’s emails were published in full by Business Insider and also reported by Fortune, CNBC, and Reuters. His emails requested in-person meetings with coders despite Twitter informing staff that it was closing all office buildings and disabling employee badge access until Monday.

      Raoul Paste

      Musk’s poll on Trump’s Twitter reinstatement is apparently open.

      It’s rather irrelevant if Twitter implodes next week

      Ken

      One month ago: Twitter in fair shape, with advertisers and staff, and a couple of recent profitable quarter.

      Now: Twitter in downward spiral, advertisers and staff walking away, saddled with hundreds of millions in quarterly debt payments.

      Were I a columnist trying to figure out what happened, I’d start with: What has changed in the last month?

      Ken

      @scav: How can American Businesses thrive and succeed if labor expects commensurate compensation?

      The Federalist Society has One Weird Plan to solve the problem!  See, the Reconstruction Amendments were never properly ratified because <insert legal equivalent of technobabble>…

      Hungry Joe

      Scene, to be played out hundreds (thousands?) of times:

      INTERVIEWER, TO JOB APPLICANT: So, why did you leave your last place of employment? [Scrolls through resume] Oh, okay. Never mind.

