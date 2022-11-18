On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Elma
In this second installment, we have now left the St. Lawrence River and sail the Gulf of St. Lawrence and into the Atlantic Ocean.
We next sailed to Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine or the Magdalen Islands. This is the first of several lighthouses that we visited.
The red sandstone is sculpted by the wind and waves. It is very crumbly.
Because the cliffs tend to crumble in the winter storms, most of the houses are set well back.
We now left Quebec and sailed to the Nova Scotia port of Pictou. It was settled in 1773 by Scots immigrants. In addition to being picturesque, it had an excellent Museum of Industry.
Everyone was very proud of their Scots heritage. Our guide took it to a whole other level.
Our next port was Halifax. It was the only rainy day on the trip, and it poured. We saw a lot of storm damage from Fiona as we rode around town. Halifax is a big city so we got plush coaches, not school buses. We drove out to Peggy’s Cove. This is the Peggy’s Cove Light.
The rain seemed appropriate for our last stop in Halifax, the Titanic Graves. After the Titanic sank, bodies were recovered and brought into Halifax. If the body was not identified, or the family could not afford to provide a burial, they were buried together in a specially designated area in Fairview Lawn Cemetery.
If the person was identified, and someone could afford to pay for it, the name was inscribed on the stone. Otherwise, it was only the number, representing the order in which the body had been recovered from the sea.
