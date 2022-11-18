Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Elma – Autumn in Canada and New England Part 2

On The Road – Elma – Autumn in Canada and New England Part 2

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Elma

In this second installment, we have now left the St. Lawrence River and sail the Gulf of St. Lawrence and into the Atlantic Ocean.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 2 7
Magdalen Island, Quebec, CanadaOctober 3, 2022

We next sailed to Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine or the Magdalen Islands. This is the first of several lighthouses that we visited.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 2 6
Magdalen Island, Quebec CanadaOctober 3, 2022

The red sandstone is sculpted by the wind and waves. It is very crumbly.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 2 5
Magdalen Island Quebec CanadaOctober 3, 2022

Because the cliffs tend to crumble in the winter storms, most of the houses are set well back.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 2 3
Pictou, Nova Scotia, CanadaOctober 5, 2022

We now left Quebec and sailed to the Nova Scotia port of Pictou. It was settled in 1773 by Scots immigrants. In addition to being picturesque, it had an excellent Museum of Industry.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 2 4
Pictou, Nova Scotia, CanadaOctober 5, 2022

Everyone was very proud of their Scots heritage. Our guide took it to a whole other level.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 2 2
Halifax, Nova Scotia, CanadaOctober 6, 2022

Our next port was Halifax. It was the only rainy day on the trip, and it poured. We saw a lot of storm damage from Fiona as we rode around town. Halifax is a big city so we got plush coaches, not school buses. We drove out to Peggy’s Cove. This is the Peggy’s Cove Light.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 2 1
Halifax, Nova Scotia, CanadaOctober 6, 2022

The rain seemed appropriate for our last stop in Halifax, the Titanic Graves. After the Titanic sank, bodies were recovered and brought into Halifax. If the body was not identified, or the family could not afford to provide a burial, they were buried together in a specially designated area in Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 2
Halifax, Nova Scotia, CanadaOctober 6, 2022

If the person was identified, and someone could afford to pay for it, the name was inscribed on the stone. Otherwise, it was only the number, representing the order in which the body had been recovered from the sea.

      We’ve been to the Magdalene several times, initially on a birdwatching trip, and loved the long quiet beaches and little harbors tucked in corners.

      Thanks for these lovely photos. I visited the Magdalen Islands in June 2001. At the time, it was very much a Francophone enclave–or, more precisely, a “Quebeco-phone” area. I spoke no French, and my elderly parents, with whom I was traveling, were not much better. On a tour by nautilus of the islands’ coast, I sat next to a young  woman from Sherbrooke, PQ, who offered to translate the commentary of the Madelinot guide, but she fell silent pretty quickly. At the end of the trip, she confessed that she was having trouble understanding him, too, between the idiosyncratic local dialogue and the technical points about lobster fishing!

      A beautiful place, a landscape in miniature. We don’t talk about the seal hunting….

