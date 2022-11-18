Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

This blog will pay for itself.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

I really should read my own blog.

This fight is for everything.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Promoted from the Comments: A Very Good Move

Promoted from the Comments: A Very Good Move

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: 

This makes a ton of sense to me.  Promoted from the comments.

Immanentize

So many thoughts but my top line is that this is a very good move for a prosecution of people around, working for and with Trump, as well as Trump himself. There seems to be a clear organizational theme and good reasons why Jack Smith was chosen.

First, the AG is a political position no matter how much any AG tries to separate themselves from politics. Garland was appointed AG by the current President Joe Biden. He is in the line of Presidential succession if there is a horrible event (number7). The person who is clearly one target of the investigations given to Smith (Trump) has announced he is running for President in 2024. Garland’s current boss, Joe Biden, has also said he is planning to run against Trump. Bit of a conflict maybe that Trump would exploit.

Second, the cases going over to the new SC seem to be the ones closest to Trump: the documents investigations (and national threat assessment) as well as some of the J6 cases. This latter category is, to me, plainly those investigations having to do with coordinated congressional efforts to stop the transfer of power (including Congress Critters as defendants?), maybe the Secret Service seditious conspiracy, maybe FBI similar complicity, and certainly the fake electors gambits in several states (Hello, Ginni Thomas). Smith will not be directly involved in the rioting charges and trials, but the things learned there will help the other cases. Some of those cases implicate other DOJ officials which makes a SC almost necessary.

Third, Smith’s experience in the international realm suggests a broad rule of law perspective, as well as an understanding of international laws and norms, international criminal prosecutions, etc. Maybe the documents case is as much a money laundering case as a stolen documents matter? Maybe an international treasony matter?

Fourth, Smith’s experience suggests not delay, but rather large joined high level conspiracy and international (criminal and diplomatic) entangled team management skills. Getting the whole thing pulled together on one track under one grand theory linking much of the disparate actions we already know about. And the many we don’t.

Additionally, Special Counsels cannot be called before the Jim Jordan Clown Congressional Committee the way that a Cabinet member like Garland can. Yes, they can be called to testify, but they can also say sod off. Additionally, SCs can outlast administrations. See the Durham debacle.

All told, very good move.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • Immanentize
  • Layer8Problem
  • livewyre
  • Parfigliano
  • raven
  • Wanderer
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      I personally felt better and more certain after I read this from Imm.

      My first thought had been “oh, no!” after reading a Lawfare article yesterday that said they thought a Special Counsel would not be a good move.

      Then I watched Garland’s announcement, and I felt better, thinking maybe this was an okay thing.

      After reading more comments, and then Imm’s comment, I feel pretty confident that this is the right move.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      Equal time offered to any of our BJ attorneys who wish to share a well-reasoned, alternate view.

      Sorry, Baud, I guess that leaves you out.  //  (adding a just kidding so you KNOW I’m teasing)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Wanderer: I think they are all over the theft of the documents.  Seems like we have a magic date coming up soon in the Trump / Dearie / DOJ legal proceedings about the documents.

      Question:  How does this impact those proceedings?  Or does this not impact them at all?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Parfigliano

      This is crap.  If the AG cant (wont) prosecute because of politics then why waste all this time with the AG having the case?  Obvious answer to waste time run out the clock and insure prosecution never happens.  No matter what they do Presidents will not be prosecuted.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      livewyre

      @Parfigliano: You sound very sure that you know what’s going to happen – not only that, but what’s meant to happen. Interesting.

      Message received: they’re all against us, you can’t trust anyone, there’s no such thing as law, democracy is a farce, substitute authority. Something like that?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.