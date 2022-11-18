It’s looking like in the not so distant future, Elon Musk is going to finally ignite that pile of cash on fire:

Hours before a Thursday deadline that Elon Musk had given Twitter employees to decide whether to stay or leave their jobs, the social media company appeared to be in disarray. Mr. Musk and his advisers held meetings with some Twitter workers whom they deemed “critical” to stop them from leaving, four people with knowledge of the conversations said. He sent out confusing messages about the company’s remote work policy, appearing to soften his stance on not allowing people to work from home before warning their managers, according to those people and internal emails viewed by The New York Times. All the while, two people said, resignations started to roll in. By the deadline, 5 p.m. Eastern time, hundreds of Twitter employees appeared to have decided to depart with three months of severance pay, the people said. Twitter later announced via email that it would close “our office buildings” and disable employee badge access until Monday.

There are all sorts of amazing reports- locking everyone out of the system and having to unfire someone to let them back in, people stuck in garages because the barricades won’t open because their badges were revoked, etc.

There are lots of people out there who think he is doing this intentionally to own the libs, but I for one, do not. I just think he’s this fucking stupid. Never attribute to malice that which can be explained by stupidity, they say. And the dirty little secret is that not only is the American Dream dead, but America has not been a meritocracy for a long, long time. If you actually pay attention, it’s fucking alarming how many extremely rich people are very, very stupid. The governor of my state is one of them, although I don’t know how rich he is anymore. A lot of these guys had one idea, made it rich, and it’s been a shitshow ever since. Hell, there’s reason to believe Elon has never even had one:

Someone has to say it: Elon Musk has lied for 27 years about his credentials. He does not have a BS in Physics, or any technical field. Did not get into a PhD program. Dropped out in 1995 & was illegal. Later, investors quietly arranged a diploma – but not in science. 🧵1/ pic.twitter.com/ziuOMblwLJ — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) November 17, 2022

It’s a long tweet thread and I have no verification, so reader beware.

At any rate, this jackass thought he was coming into a company coal town in the 1900’s where the employees will quite literally starve if they don’t do what he said, and a couple thousand highly educated engineers and the like looked at him, thought for a second, and told him to Johnny Paycheck his bullshit.

Where it goes from here is anyone’s guess. Musk might be whisked out of the office and saner heads might take control. Or he might blow it all up and end up selling it on the cheap to someone. Maybe Jack. And I am gonna be honest, I’m gonna die laughing if Jack buys back twitter for pennies on the dollar-0 imagine being outwitted by that dimestore philosopher who learned all the wrong lessons on his diamond plated ayahusca trip that he probably went on with one of Gwyneth’s jade eggs crammed up his arse.