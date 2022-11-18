Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Why did Dr. Oz lose? well, according to the exit polls, it’s because Fetterman won.

I was promised a recession.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

I really should read my own blog.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We are aware of all internet traditions.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Twitter Implosion

Twitter Implosion

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

It’s looking like in the not so distant future, Elon Musk is going to finally ignite that pile of cash on fire:

Hours before a Thursday deadline that Elon Musk had given Twitter employees to decide whether to stay or leave their jobs, the social media company appeared to be in disarray.

Mr. Musk and his advisers held meetings with some Twitter workers whom they deemed “critical” to stop them from leaving, four people with knowledge of the conversations said. He sent out confusing messages about the company’s remote work policy, appearing to soften his stance on not allowing people to work from home before warning their managers, according to those people and internal emails viewed by The New York Times.

All the while, two people said, resignations started to roll in. By the deadline, 5 p.m. Eastern time, hundreds of Twitter employees appeared to have decided to depart with three months of severance pay, the people said. Twitter later announced via email that it would close “our office buildings” and disable employee badge access until Monday.

There are all sorts of amazing reports- locking everyone out of the system and having to unfire someone to let them back in, people stuck in garages because the barricades won’t open because their badges were revoked, etc.

There are lots of people out there who think he is doing this intentionally to own the libs, but I for one, do not. I just think he’s this fucking stupid. Never attribute to malice that which can be explained by stupidity, they say. And the dirty little secret is that not only is the American Dream dead, but America has not been a meritocracy for a long, long time. If you actually pay attention, it’s fucking alarming how many extremely rich people are very, very stupid. The governor of my state is one of them, although I don’t know how rich he is anymore. A lot of these guys had one idea, made it rich, and it’s been a shitshow ever since. Hell, there’s reason to believe Elon has never even had one:

It’s a long tweet thread and I have no verification, so reader beware.

At any rate, this jackass thought he was coming into a company coal town in the 1900’s where the employees will quite literally starve if they don’t do what he said, and a couple thousand highly educated engineers and the like looked at him, thought for a second, and told him to Johnny Paycheck his bullshit.

Where it goes from here is anyone’s guess. Musk might be whisked out of the office and saner heads might take control. Or he might blow it all up and end up selling it on the cheap to someone. Maybe Jack. And I am gonna be honest, I’m gonna die laughing if Jack buys back twitter for pennies on the dollar-0 imagine being outwitted by that dimestore philosopher who learned all the wrong lessons on his diamond plated ayahusca trip that he probably went on with one of Gwyneth’s jade eggs crammed up his arse.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Captain C
  • Shalimar

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Shalimar

      I am kind of shocked that he thought “work 80 hours a week in the office indefinitely for the same money you’re currently getting for managing your own productivity from home” would get a gung-ho reception from most employees.  What the fuck is Elon smoking?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Captain C

      And I am gonna be honest, I’m gonna die laughing if Jack buys back twitter for pennies on the dollar-0 imagine being outwitted by that dimestore philosopher who learned all the wrong lessons on his diamond plated ayahusca trip that he probably went on with one of Gwyneth’s jade eggs crammed up his arse.

      It’s only 1:15 in the morning (here) and I think it’s safe to say the internets have likely been won for today.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.