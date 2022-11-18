If there are 50 ways to leave your lover, there have to be at least 50 reasons why 51 seats, especially with Warnock filling one of them, is 100x better than 50.

I’ll start with the obvious.

Warnock is an outstanding senator and Walker in the senate would be a travesty. 51 lessens the power of Manchin and Sinema. 51 positions us better for 2024. 51 means that Madame VP doesn’t have to hang around DC and cast the tie vote 51 puts us in a better position when someone gets sick or has a family emergency that cause them to miss a vote. 51 makes us less vulnerable when senate vacancies are filled in ways that can change the makeup of the senate.

Check this out: Senate Vacancy Summary (PDF)

Can we get to 50 reasons why 51 is better than 50?