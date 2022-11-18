You guys are amazing! As I write this, we are already at $20,000 for Worker Power in GA, the same boots on the ground organization we supported in AZ.

That funds either 20 people on the ground in GA for a week or it funds 4 canvass team leaders – each of whom runs a team of 10-15 canvassers.

They need to fund 20 canvass team leaders and 300 pairs of boots on the ground, and everything we can do helps keep Raphael Warnock in the Senate, and boy oh boy do we ever need him (and want him) there.

I know it’s more fun to give when we have an angel, but we have completed our angel matches, so we are on our own for now. Heartfelt thanks to our Balloon Juice Angels – you guys are a big part of how we have been able to raise so much for our targeted fundraising this year.