Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

No one could have predicted…

A Senator Walker would also be an insult to reason, rationality, and decency.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Let there be snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Infrastructure week. at last.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

This fight is for everything.

People are complicated. Love is not.

I really should read my own blog.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / He’s either Freddie or Archie

He’s either Freddie or Archie

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: 

He seems to respond to either one, and not much else. We got him from a rescue that said they got him from a puppy farm that was raided in Missouri. He appears to be a poodle mix, four to six months old. Very tiny and snuggly with my wife and daughter but kind of suspicious of me, but last night he did sleep up in the crook of my arm and chest.
Vet appointment on Thursday. He seems pretty healthy overall. Still waiting on the rescue to give us all the paperwork on him. This morning we brushed out his coat and got it de-matted some and he looks great.

 


Auto Draft 71

Auto Draft 72 Auto Draft 73

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Capri
  • chrisanthemama
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • Jerzy Russian
  • la caterina
  • Miss Bianca
  • p.a.
  • persistentillusion
  • stinger
  • trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.