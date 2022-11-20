He seems to respond to either one, and not much else. We got him from a rescue that said they got him from a puppy farm that was raided in Missouri. He appears to be a poodle mix, four to six months old. Very tiny and snuggly with my wife and daughter but kind of suspicious of me, but last night he did sleep up in the crook of my arm and chest.

Vet appointment on Thursday. He seems pretty healthy overall. Still waiting on the rescue to give us all the paperwork on him. This morning we brushed out his coat and got it de-matted some and he looks great.



