Open Thread (BG Gets Another Night Off!)

BG thought his company was coming next weekend, so he gets the night off, but let’s talk TV, movies, books, and music anyway.

Treadmill-watching report:  I thought I would try Lincoln Lawyer next, but instead I tried a movie called Mile 22.  I bailed on that one after 30 minutes.  Maybe I quit just before it got good?   But I don’t think so.  Now I’m watching Inside Man.  But I think Lincoln Lawyer will be up next after that one.

I seem to have missed out on at least a couple of good shows on Masterpiece Mystery.   Not sure how that happened.

What are you guys up to?

Open thread.

    2. 2.

      Lady WereBear

      Trump’s back on Twitter. I’ve paused my account there, but not deleted it. I’m hoping some followers will wake up in the morning and get my forwarding address :)

      For the curious, I wrote this little guide for my cat blog readers. It includes a nice server wizard that gets you over that first hump. Then, it’s basic sign up.

      I love it there. Wish you were here!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      I braved the mall and did some Christmas shopping today. I’m not going to a mall again until after the holiday. If you go, bring your patience and your coffee.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Nancy

      I like Annika, on Masterpiece.

      Nicola Walker is amazing. I’ve seen her in a few shows (Last Tango in Halifax, something MI 5 or 6) and she inhabits a role and completely lives in that person’s life.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      wonkie

      I quit twitter after the first round of firings. I won’t go back because I will not share a site with Pres. Pussygrabber.

      I can’t someone create a new Twitter, different name but same concept?

      BTW the BJ community helped me get some kittens homed. THANK YOU!!!! I have two left.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      billcinsd

      Amazon Prime seems to have the 90s AMC show Remember WENN, which I loved 30 years ago. It is not a frenetic comedy, but does have many excellent performances of many different types

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      @Lady WereBear: The headlines are currently Trump snubs Twitter.

      Any bets on how long that ”snub” will last?

      He said he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing “phenomenally well”. Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Nancy: Yeah, someone mentioned that in another thread earlier today, so I checked.  The next episode is #6, now where to find 1-5 without having to pay for them.

      Same with Magpie Mysteries.  The next episode of that one is #6, also, where to find 1-5 of that one, too, without having to pay for them.

      What else is happening on Masterpiece Mystery?  I have probably missed those, too.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      I have some very vintage Patagonia fleece leggings that I bought when they first came out, some 20-odd  years ago.  I love these leggings, they’re cozy and comfy.  (Patagonia no longer makes them, and I snatch the ones I can find off of second-hand sites like Ebay and Mercari).  The black pair is one of my originals, and they developed a huge hole, not along a seamline, either.  Today I patched them, possibly the best patch job I’ve ever done.  Yay, me!

      My exciting life…

      Reply
    16. 16.

      delphinium

      @Nancy: She was really good in Unforgotten too.

      The first thing I remember seeing her in was Touching Evil (1997), a tv series that starred Robson Green.

      Reply

