Another day, another tragic shooting. This time at a club that hosts weekend Drag shows.
5 dead after shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ club late Saturday night
Five people are dead and 18 others are injured following a shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.
One suspect is in police custody and is being treated for injuries at a local hospital.
The shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in northeast Colorado Springs, is under investigation, according to Lt. Pamela Castro, a spokeswoman with the Colorado Springs Police Department. The FBI is assisting in the investigation, the agency’s Denver office said on Twitter.
Club Q said it was devastated by the attack and called the incident a hate crime in a Facebook post Sunday morning.
“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” the post read.
Updates and live coverage here.
The suspect has been identified and is hospitalized after being subdued by heroic clubgoers.
NBCNews: “At least two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others,” Colorado Springs police say
Suspect identified as 22 year old Anderson Lee Aldridge.
I’m sure we’ll learn he was mentally ill and it had nothing to do with guns or the right spewing hatred toward the LGBTQ community.
I’m angry.
