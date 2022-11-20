Another day, another tragic shooting. This time at a club that hosts weekend Drag shows.

5 dead after shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ club late Saturday night

Five people are dead and 18 others are injured following a shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.

One suspect is in police custody and is being treated for injuries at a local hospital.

The shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in northeast Colorado Springs, is under investigation, according to Lt. Pamela Castro, a spokeswoman with the Colorado Springs Police Department. The FBI is assisting in the investigation, the agency’s Denver office said on Twitter.

Club Q said it was devastated by the attack and called the incident a hate crime in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” the post read.