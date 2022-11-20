Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Stochastic Terrorism: Club Q Mass Shooting

by

This post is in: , ,

Another day, another tragic shooting. This time at a club that hosts weekend Drag shows.

No photo description available.

5 dead after shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ club late Saturday night

Five people are dead and 18 others are injured following a shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.

One suspect is in police custody and is being treated for injuries at a local hospital.

The shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in northeast Colorado Springs, is under investigation, according to Lt. Pamela Castro, a spokeswoman with the Colorado Springs Police Department. The FBI is assisting in the investigation, the agency’s Denver office said on Twitter.

Club Q said it was devastated by the attack and called the incident a hate crime in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” the post read.

 

No photo description available.

 

Updates and live coverage here.

The suspect has been identified and is hospitalized after being subdued by heroic clubgoers.

NBCNews: “At least two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others,” Colorado Springs police say

Suspect  identified as 22 year old Anderson Lee Aldridge.

I’m sure we’ll learn he was mentally ill and it had nothing to do with guns or the right spewing hatred toward the LGBTQ community.

I’m angry.

    43Comments

    4. 4.

      Tinare

      I’m so sad and angry at the same time. Their f—ing “freedom” hollow talk when that means freedom to conform their f-ed up view of the world.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      UncleEbeneezer

      And somehow news articles will make zero effort to mention that the GOP is currently encouraging LGBTQ-phobia/hatred in their messaging and passing actual laws to make LGBTQ kids suffer so that Xtian kids don’t have to feel icky by seeing rainbow flags or using someone’s preferred pronouns/name.  Sure, Republicans are openly spraying gasoline on the fires of bigotry, hatred and violence but it would be so uncivil for the media to point that out.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Suppose it’s a good thing they had beaten the asshole into submission. It makes going after trans not near as  fun for the next one.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      It will be a long fight against hate before we can right this ship we call the united states of america.

      The “walk-ins welcome” sign reminded me of the church massacre where the guy came in, they welcomed him to the group, and then he murdered all but one of them, I believe.

      These folks were welcoming strangers, and some guy filled with hate walks in to murder a bunch of people he doesn’t know.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @john (not mccain): Maybe you are new here, so I will let you know that your comment is skating right up to the edge, if not over the edge.  Promoting violence, or appearing to promote violence, is one of the few things that is considered unacceptable at Balloon Juice.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mimi

      @UncleEbeneezer: As a former “Xtian kid” I don’t think these people understand their bigotry drives rational people away from their churches. Even if I still believed, I wouldn’t want to worship alongside these people.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @Jerry: It almost feels like the responses are coordinated, which is certainly not a bad thing.

      Or maybe a lot of people have separately concluded that we need to call out this kind of disingenuous crap immediately.

      Either way, it strikes me as a good thing, and of a piece with other things that are happening.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      @UncleEbeneezer: Agree — that should be in the lede of every story. Don’t know if it would make any difference. Two years after a gunman murdered 49 and wounded dozens at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, Florida elected a far-right homophobe as governor. But mainstream Republicans are hell-bent on making society even more dangerous for the LGBTQ community, and that truth should not be ignored in the media coverage of the resulting carnage and tragedies.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      a thousand flouncing lurkers (was fidelio)

      Twitter thread pointing out that it’s eventually about all of us.

      The idealized bland 1950s conformity, with white male cishet Protestant Christian social dominance as its keynote, the radical right yearns for was a tool of control as much as anything, and they want it back in their toolkit. Only if everyone else lives in fear can that vicious minority feel safe and secure.
      And they’re clearly willing to pave their road with dead bodies to get there, whether those are gay, trans, black, or schoolchildren. (Stay tuned for the next group to be sacrificed for their unholy cause.)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Poe Larity

      customers that subdued the gunman

      I’ll predict Megan McArdlebargle will tweet soon about how the “swarming” strategery she came up with as a Sandy Hook solution works.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      bbleh

      Lone wolf. Mentally disturbed. Was upset by [insert slanted and deliberately inflammatory description of LBGTQ community event]. Thoughts and prayers. But absolutely NO connection to ANY right-wing political or religiostic actions or words, including clearly violent ones, over the past several decades; that would be VERY unfair and uncivil!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @Joey Maloney:

      It’s frankly horrifying that it’s so goddamn easy to forget about any particular mass shooting.

      Note also the harassment of the victims mentioned at the bottom of the Wikipedia article. Fucking awful.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Brachiator

      @Jinchi:

      Are we having an epidemic of shootings now, or are they just writing about it more in the news?

      The country is full of guns. Some people are full of hate. There is a potential for a slow, continual stream of shootings, exacerbated by hateful messaging from the extreme right.

      ETA. There are sites that track this. One claims 700 mass shootings in 2022.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      sab

      @Brachiator: My local police are all concerned about an epidemic of angry adolescents with guns (and dead kids as a result) but they still keep voting R.

      ETA I hung with a rough crowd in high school in the early 1970s. They had knives.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Montanareddog

      @Mimi:

       

      As a former “Xtian kid” I don’t think these people understand their bigotry drives rational people away from their churches.

      I think they understand very well because the last thing they want in their “churches” are rational people.

      The rational are less easy to emotionally-manipulate

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Cameron

      So Rep. Boebert is going to wait at least a few hours before releasing the whiny fundraising Tweet about how she’s the real victim and how hateful people distort her words and…..well, anybody can fill in the rest.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Miss Bianca

      @HinTN: Oh, tell me all about that. I live an hour’s drive away from Springs and am surrounded by the same tighty-whitey Air Force Muscular Christian brigade that rules the roost there.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ohio Mom

      @john (not mccain): You may have stated that inelegantly (you did state that inelegantly) but there is a kernel of truth there.

      When I go to my local Jewish community center and have to pass through security to enter (hand over ID, pass through what I assume are bullet-proof plexiglass doors) or when/if I go to synagogue and there is a police officer standing guard in front, and I contrast that with Ohio Son and I strolling into our neighborhood Y, past the desk and into the locker rooms on our way to Son’s swim lesson, no questions asked of us — well, I can’t come up with a parallel of entering a church but I have yet to see a police officer in front of any church on any Sunday morning.

      The kernel of truth is that the right wingers’ promotion and celebration of violent gun culture hurts a lot of the rest of us but not them. They face no real consequences and that rankles. But that is true of any group that oppresses another.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @sab:

      they still keep voting R.

      Priorities.  Republicans  allow (encourage!) them to kill whoever they want.  That’s more important than whether guns make their job less safe.  At least they can shoot anyone, any time they feel unsafe, with no concern about repercussions.​
      EDIT – @Ohio Mom: ​

      They face no real consequences and that rankles.

      They get killed a lot, too. Especially their children. They don’t give a shit. Priorities.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      different-church-lady

      he was mentally ill and it had nothing to do with guns or the right spewing hatred toward the LGBTQ community.

      As though these things were mutually exclusive.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Quantum man

      @Jinchi: The number of mass shootings this year is over 600. Average is about 2 per day. Mass shooting defined as 4 or more persons wounded or killed. See gunviolencearchive.org.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      sab

      @Ohio Mom: That resonates. My first husband was Jewish, and I could never adjust to his perpetual paranoia. Annoying but justified. He saw threats where there weren’t any, but he also saw the real ones I missed.

      Reply

