

Thank you, Ema:

The colors this year are not that great. Most trees are still green, a few have some nice splashes of color, and the rest have already lost their leaves. It’s probably the unseasonably warm weather; the poor trees are confused.

The first picture is from an indoor public space on Madison Ave./56th St. because who doesn’t like a little bamboo forest?

Second one is on Madison Ave, all the rest are in Central Park.