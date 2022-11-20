Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: November Leaves

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 87

 
Thank you, Ema:

The colors this year are not that great. Most trees are still green, a few have some nice splashes of color, and the rest have already lost their leaves. It’s probably the unseasonably warm weather; the poor trees are confused.

The first picture is from an indoor public space on Madison Ave./56th St. because who doesn’t like a little bamboo forest?

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 83

Second one is on Madison Ave, all the rest are in Central Park.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 84

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 85

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 86

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 89

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 90

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 91

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 88

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 92

***********
Once again… if you have some photos you’ve been meaning to send me, now would be a good time!

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

