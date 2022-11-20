Thank you, Ema:
The colors this year are not that great. Most trees are still green, a few have some nice splashes of color, and the rest have already lost their leaves. It’s probably the unseasonably warm weather; the poor trees are confused.
The first picture is from an indoor public space on Madison Ave./56th St. because who doesn’t like a little bamboo forest?
Second one is on Madison Ave, all the rest are in Central Park.
***********
Once again… if you have some photos you’ve been meaning to send me, now would be a good time!
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?
