Global sport organizations may *all* be critically broken.
(There will, however — FYWordPress permitting — be a Qatar vs Ecuador Open Thread at 10:45am EST, just before the start of the first game.)
The Phrygian cap, the symbol of freedom during the French Revolution has been chosen the mascot of the Paris 2024 Olympics https://t.co/bBIwYYBavo pic.twitter.com/epolzsCvCA
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 15, 2022
Human ingenuity remains vibrant…
I want to meet the person who came up with this fucking cover pic.twitter.com/g6i81krXv3
— Sam ?? ?? (@nukedtoronto) November 16, 2022
?? Not only do I love the cover, but I definitely also want to read the book!
— Rebecca is @[email protected] (@arkhamlibrarian) November 17, 2022
The long maybe-goodbye continues…
I watched 30-50 feral hogs glitter in the dark near the Tannhoüser gate. All these moments will be lost in time, like tweets in rain
— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) November 18, 2022
Thank you dear https://t.co/1dN2PaZjUq
— ??????? ????? ?????? (@muntazer_zaidi) November 18, 2022
i will ask the fuckin boatman for the goddamned wifi password
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) November 18, 2022
inspired by real events please enjoy this one page RPG called "I do not want a mastodon" in which you are given a mastodon you do not want by well meaning people who do not understand that you do not want a mastodon pic.twitter.com/YlAe0OevQI
— Oliver Darkshire ?? (@deathbybadger) November 11, 2022
if you like dice games then here is a list of one page rpgs
you do not have to toss me any coin, but please remember the world is burning and you can't take it to hell with youhttps://t.co/gotLgKhUXg
— Oliver Darkshire ?? (@deathbybadger) November 11, 2022
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings