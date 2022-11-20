Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sunday Morning Salmagundi Open Thread

Sunday Morning Salmagundi Open Thread

by | 47 Comments

Global sport organizations may *all* be critically broken.

(There will, however — FYWordPress permitting — be a Qatar vs Ecuador Open Thread at 10:45am EST, just before the start of the first game.)



Human ingenuity remains vibrant…

The long maybe-goodbye continues…

    1. 1.

      Baud

      The Phrygian cap, the symbol of freedom during the French Revolution has been chosen the mascot of the Paris 2024 Olympics

      When the Olympics comes back to the US, I hope our mascot will be the pussy hat.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      RepubAnon

      I recall an RPG based on pro wrestling. The one thing that stood out was rolling for the price of beer in the stands. On nickel beer night, things got weird.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Steeplejack

      @Baud:

      I will scratch my pedant itch first thing this morning and get it out of the way. This is a thing I have been noticing more and more the last year or so, as copy editors and their craft die out.

      “The Phrygian cap, the symbol of freedom during the French Revolution[,] has been chosen the mascot of the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

      You see it all over now. “Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister said . . .,” etc.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @Steeplejack: I sometimes see people who go the other way, which reminds me of a Red Dwarf episode where Rimmer is dictating his report to the ship’s computer, Holly:

      Rimmer: After intensive investigation, comma, of the markings on the alien pod, comma, it has become clear, comma, to me, comma, that we are dealing, comma, with a species of awesome intellect, colon.

      Holly: Good. Perhaps they might be able to give you a hand with your punctuation.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Steeplejack

      I will take this opportunity to say that if Twitter goes down I will be very sad. I have found it to be an invaluable resource for information and a deep well of top-notch humor. Not to mention the animal videos and one-off oddities.

      I don’t have a Twitter account, which may explain why I don’t have the deep dislike for it that others seem to have. My Twitter experience is curated by me. I don’t get notifications, I don’t get spam, I don’t get stuff foisted on me by “the algorithm.” I have a group of accounts that I check in on daily, others that I look at occasionally, and of course I follow interesting links and accounts when they come into view. The singular benefit of Twitter, aside from the fast dissemination of breaking news, is that you can find expert, in-depth discussions of any topic imaginable. Yes, there are bots and trolls, but they can be (mostly) avoided.

      If Twitter can’t be saved, I hope it can be duplicated somewhere else.

      Another angle, which we mostly don’t consider in our parochial view of things, is that Twitter is a crucial resource for people in oppressed countries and the “global South” in general. I don’t know enough to go into detail, but I read last week that Twitter is one of the few resources still compatible with 2G cellular, which is important in regions with less advanced technology.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anne Laurie

      @p.a.:  Did Musk buy gocomics? Been down for 2 days for “overload or maintenance”.

      I miss my daily fix, too!

      And, yes — in before the Helpful People — I could probably find ways to follow most of my favorite cartoonists elsewhere, but I’ve been a happy GoComics subscriber since at least 2004 because I like having those dopamine hits all in one place.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      satby

      @Steeplejack: all of what you’ve said about Twitter, though I do have an account and , like GoLikeHellMachine , will be tweeting and retweeting to the end. Twitter really has been a way to let people know what goes on all around the world.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Mousebumples

      Book query – my local library is collecting donations of new books for local families for the holidays. I need to figure out what to get and donate (and have in hand) by December 4. They are especially requesting Spanish language books and Young Adult/Teen books.

      I know we have a lot of authors and avid readers around here. Any recommendations? My tastes as of late are more in the baby/toddler sphere, lol. Ideally, would prefer a single book versus a series, if possible. Thanks!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      SFAW

      Apropos of nothing in particular, looks like I just got myself banned from commenting on WaPo. Not sure why, not going to try to find out.

      Oh well, off to do something productive, for a change.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Saw “The Menu” last night. My God, such an artful, fun movie – Fiennes was amazing.

      And it’s worth big screen treatment.

      Tip – see it early enough so that you can go eat a certain signature item afterward. I saw it later, and am still jonesing for one this morning.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Mousebumples

      @satby: Found an account on Mastodon that’s asking people to comment if they are a small creator that makes stuff that would make a good holiday present. Thought of you (and others here). Though wouldn’t want to boost your etsy shop since I’m not sure what your availability is like ahead of the holidays (and I know I was slow to get on my own holiday order).

      Here’s the link/content for anyone on Mastodon that has something to promote. (and first time I’m trying to embed a post from Mastodon – so far seems way easier than the BirdSite.)

      @[email protected] 🔗 https://mastodon.me.uk/users/garius/statuses/109365069633050082

      Right. Time to do this a bit early this year for… reasons.

      If you are a small creator who makes things that would be nice christmas presents, REPLY TO THIS TWEET with:

      1) Description of what you make/do

      2) Pics if possible

      3) Link to how people can purchase.

      I WILL BOOST YOU

      Reply
    40. 40.

      satby

      @Baud: she still pops in once in a while. But, sorry, Twitter is more interesting with wider possible interactions. A lot more freewheeling and fun, as this place used to be.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Layer8Problem

      Ok, the Phrygian cap looks totally lame.  It just slouches over at the top there like it just doesn’t give a damn and the only reason it even mustered up that much energy was because someone organized a rousing beheading.  I don’t care how many physically attractive Mariannes are wearing it, the Paris Olympics need to change the symbol to a kepi immediately.  P. S. I am not a crackpot.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Geminid

      Antonio Arrelano @AntonioArrelano

       Wow! In Arizona, approximately 70% of Latino voters preferred Senator Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs over their Republican opponents. The media narrative that Latinos broke toward the GOP everywhere is far from the truth.

      Mr. Arrelano identifies himself in his Twitter heading as Vice President of Communications for the young voter mobilization outfit NextGen America.

      Someone replied to Arrelano with a bar graph showing the preference for Democrats by Latino voters in ten or so states. The number for Arizona- 63%- was somewhat lower than Arrelano’s. Except for Florida, numbers ran from Texas, 64% and Nevada, 63% to Colorado, 71% and Michigan, 74%. Florida was the outlier at 44%.

      There were no cites given for these polls, but I expect they are real and credible.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Mousebumples

      @satby: technically, yes, but I’m trying to avoid using it since I don’t want to reward Elno’s poor management choices with my activity. I’ll keep that in mind, though. Is the handle @Valdivia? (eta – I see from later comments that it’s @TheCorollary 😊)

      @Orange is the New Red: Appreciate it, thanks! Those sound familiar now that you mention it.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Steeplejack: Yep. I’ve even had copyeditors incorrectly remove commas. It’s almost like they’re gaslighting me. And don’t get me started on the incorrect us of “I” when “me” is warranted.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      narya

      @Mousebumples: You might try John Scalzi, either on Twitter or his blog; his reach extends pretty far, and someone there might be able to help.

      @Steeplejack: Come sit by me. I want to turn the extra apostrophes (from people using them unnecessarily to make plurals) into commas. Or semicolons! I love me some semicolons.

      Reply

