Before we get started, Tim Ellis: I saw your comment, send me an email and we can go from there.

And now we return you to our regularly scheduled update.

Despite the ongoing attempts to crack down within Iran and to provide weaponry and trainers to Russia for the war effort in Ukraine, the IRGC decided to reach out and touch the headquarters of the Iraqi Kurdish Democratic Party in Iraqi Kurdistan this evening:

The IRGC has been pounding the area for several days now in the belief that the women’s revolution in Iran is being at least partially coordinated from there. The Iranian attacks appear to be coordinated, at least partially, with Turkey and includes attacks in Syria and in Iranian Kurdistan as well:

Iran and Turkey have now launched attacks against Kurds in Syria, Turkey, and Iraq. https://t.co/WV5sBNeSWD — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 20, 2022

The Wall Street Journal has some of the details:

Iranian security forces swept through the country’s Kurdish region with helicopters and armored vehicles, firing live ammunition and raiding homes in search of opponents, a show of force that demonstrates how the government’s response to a two-month-old protest movement is taking a more violent turn. Protesters in Mahabad and surrounding areas filled city streets Saturday, according to authorities and witnesses. After rumors swirled on social media that authorities were gearing up to attack, balaclava-clad protesters wearing makeshift helmets set bins on fire, according to footage posted by Tavaana, a U.S.-based Iranian civic organization, and other social media accounts. Protesters then barricaded a key artery in Mahabad with cinder blocks and wooden doors, according to witnesses and the footage. In response, Iranian authorities deployed heavily armed military forces into the city, according to media close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, human-rights groups and witnesses. Local activists and human-rights groups said troops had fired at civilians and raided homes looking for opponents. “I have witnessed hundreds of people being shot at [by the regime forces] and they have been severely injured,” said Soma, 29, a nurse in Mahabad who said she had treated many of the wounded in the past two days. Soma said the city was “militarized,” describing how armored vehicles and tanks had entered the city. Regime forces “have told the people that anyone who leaves the house will be fired at,” she said.

Much more at the link!

While this is important in and of itself, it is important in regard to Ukraine because the Iranians are selling Russia weapons and providing IRGC trainers. The Washington Post has some of those details:

After weeks of savaging Ukrainian cities with Iranian-made drones, Moscow has quietly reached an agreement with Tehran to begin manufacturing hundreds of unmanned weaponized aircraft on Russian soil, according to new intelligence seen by U.S. and other Western security agencies. Russian and Iranian officials finalized the deal during a meeting in Iran in early November, and the two countries are moving rapidly to transfer designs and key components that could allow production to begin within months, three officials familiar with the matter said in interviews. The agreement, if fully realized, would represent a further deepening of a Russia-Iran alliance that already has provided crucial support for Moscow’s faltering military campaign in Ukraine, the officials said. By acquiring its own assembly line, Russia could dramatically increase its stockpile of relatively inexpensive but highly destructive weapons systems that, in recent weeks, have changed the character of the Ukraine war. Russia has deployed more than 400 Iranian-made attack drones against Ukraine since August, intelligence officials say, with many of the aircraft used in strikes against civilian infrastructure targets such as power plants. After being forced to abandon Ukrainian territory its forces captured early in the war, Moscow has shifted to a strategy of relentless air assaults on Ukrainian cities, using a combination of cruise missiles and self-detonating drones packed with explosives to knock out electricity and running water for millions of people. For Moscow, the agreement could fill a critical need for precision-guided munitions, which are in short supply after nine months of fighting. The arrangement also offers substantial economic and political benefits for Iran, the officials say. While Tehran has sought to portray itself as neutral in the Ukraine war, the appearance of Iranian-made drones over Ukrainian cities has triggered threats of new economic sanctions from Europe. Iran’s leaders may believe that they can avert new sanctions if the drones are physically assembled in Russia, the officials said. Details of the Iran-Russia deal were finalized in the early November meeting, which involved a team of Russian defense industry negotiators who traveled to Tehran to work out the logistics, according to security officials from two countries that monitored the events. The officials agreed to discuss the matter on the condition that their identities and nationalities not be revealed, citing the need to protect sensitive and ongoing intelligence-collection efforts. A separate delegation headed by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev traveled to Tehran on Nov. 9 to discuss, among other topics, economic sanctions and other “Western interference” in their governments’ affairs, according to state-run Russian and Iranian news media. One of the officials briefed on the secret agreement described an aggressive effort by both countries to facilitate production of Iranian-designed drones inside Russia. “It is proceeding quickly from decision-making to implementation,” the official said. “It is moving fast and it has lot of steam.”

Much, much more at the link!

What we need to be worried about here is the overlap in Russo-Iranian and Turkish-Iranian relationships. The latter is about the Kurds, including in Syria where Turkey and Iran can only operate as long as Russia allows it. The former is about Russia’s re-invasion of Ukraine.

Here’s President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! This day is coming to an end – already the 270th day of the full-scale war. I will report briefly. The first topic is the frontline. The fiercest battles, as before, are in the Donetsk region. Although there are fewer attacks today due to the deterioration of the weather, the number of Russian shelling occasions remains, unfortunately, extremely high. Luhansk region – little by little we are moving forward with battles. As of now, there have been almost 400 shelling occasions in the east since the beginning of the day. Thank you to each and everyone who holds positions and helps our defense forces. South – we are holding the line, consistently and very calculatedly destroying the potential of the occupiers. The second topic is energy. Restoration of networks and technical supply capabilities, demining of power transmission lines, repairs – everything goes on round the clock. We managed to alleviate the situation in some regions where there were a lot of real problems yesterday. This evening there are stabilization shutdowns in 15 regions and in Kyiv as well. The largest are Vinnytsia, Sumy, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv regions and the capital. We are doing everything possible and impossible to return normal life to Odesa, Kharkiv and all our cities and communities. And I thank all energy workers, utility workers, regional administrations – everyone who works for the sake of Ukrainians. The third topic is foreign policy. Today I addressed the participants of the summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie. These are more than 50 participating countries, and more than 20 observer countries. Africa, Asia, America, Europe – everywhere they hear Ukraine, everywhere they know our proposals on how to restore peace to Ukraine and how to restore stability to the world. I will say right away that the Ukrainian peace formula is perceived extremely positively in the world. It is quite constructive and realistic – in contrast to the empty and mendacious Russian rhetoric about their alleged readiness for some kind of negotiations. We will do everything to make the world accept the Ukrainian peace formula. There will be several important international addresses in the upcoming week. And we are already preparing. And one more thing. Traditionally, the Day of Agricultural Workers is celebrated in Ukraine on the third Sunday of November. Was there ever an international context to this day? This year it’s definitely there. This year, many people in the world saw how important the contribution of Ukrainians to global food security is. The lives of millions of people in different countries directly depend on our agricultural sector. I thank all our people who work on the ground, who provide Ukraine and the world with the essentials. Thanks to you and your work, we can find support for our state in those countries with which we do not yet have traditional relations. But we will have them, trust me. Glory to all who fight for Ukraine! Glory to everyone who works and helps! Glory to Ukraine!

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia:

BAKHMUT/1315 UTC 20 NOV/ RU forces continue costly, unsuccessful assaults on Bakhmut. Overhead imagery confirms that RU fontal attacks in the vicinity of the NE suburbs of Bakhmutske & Pidhorodne have resulted in the deaths of 100s of RU mobniks. pic.twitter.com/tIHOla4Az7 — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) November 20, 2022

NUCLEAR ROULETTE: UN, IAEA and UKR Energoatom sources report that overnight on 19-20 NOV, the RU military shelled areas of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power facility. Citing the plant’s manager, IAEA stated that RU indirect fire munitions damaged buildings, systems, and equipment. pic.twitter.com/zL6IMetc7e — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) November 20, 2022

Speaking of Russian stupidity regarding nuclear power facilities:

According to intelligence data, Russia traditionally plans to appoint citizens of NATO countries and Ukraine as "responsible for terrorist attacks", who will supposedly be dressed in Belarusian military uniforms pic.twitter.com/0RdYjvtNWD — Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) November 20, 2022

Always nice when they come right out and explain what they’re doing in the maskirovka:

Meanwhile in Russia: accused war criminal Zakhar Prilepin—who spends a lot of time on the frontlines and previously boasted of "killing many" in Ukraine—admits that Russia wants to negotiate merely to regroup and finish fighting later, any potential peace accords notwithstanding. pic.twitter.com/WyuvASO9Ru — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) November 20, 2022

This won’t silence the Mearsheimers or Chomskys or Sackses or Mates or Greenwalds or any of their fellow travelers. It won’t even change their minds. They have their positions regardless of reality showing them they’re wrong over and over and over again. It doesn’t matter that the Russians are genocidal towards the Ukrainians. It doesn’t matter that the Russians admit it. It doesn’t matter that the Russians admit they’re weaponizing diplomacy. It doesn’t matter how much evidence of Russian atrocities are published. These people have made up their minds and that’s all that matters.

Retreating from the Mykolaiv region, russians destroyed one of the oldest Roman Catholic churches in southern Ukraine. The Chapel of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the village of Kyselivka was built in 1852. pic.twitter.com/GghQiWj8Tu — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 20, 2022

“Great Russian culture” in a nutshell. Completely empty museum after the liberation of Kherson. Cultural and historical items looted from the Kherson regional museum soon find their place in the Hermitage pic.twitter.com/3oS9PITZjm — Yarema Dukh (@yarko) November 20, 2022

Today, on #WorldChildrensDay, let us remind you that since the beginning of the large scale invasion at least 437 children were killed and more than 837 were injured as a result of russian attacks on Ukraine.#russiaisaterroriststate — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 20, 2022

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Patron became a UNICEF goodwill dog. The first task that Ukraine assigned to him was to use all international legal instruments to release Ukrainian intelligence officer Senior Lieutenant Racoon. pic.twitter.com/HkxxSTWfnk — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 20, 2022

And after the victory, I will start taking care of the children of the whole world. — Patron (@PatronDsns) November 20, 2022

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok of his work with children in Ukraine’s hospitals:

Hopefully G&T or Dr Luba will be around to translate the thought bubbles in the video for us.

Open thread!