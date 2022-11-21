We’re still shooting for 2023 Balloon Juice Pet Calendars to be available for order on December 1.

We need your help TODAY in order to make our deadline!

You have ONE MORE DAY to get your pics in if you haven’t done so already. This is only possible because I am behind on the calendar so getting your photos in TODAY won’t delay anything, Silver lining to my being late, I guess. I shouldn’t have been lollygagging these past few weeks. :-)

There are issues with some of the photos. If you are on the list below, we need: either a higher resolution photo (because your file was tiny) or we need a different photo for one reason or another.

2023 bhaall Max tiny 2023 bquimby Baby Lola tiny 2023 Daniel Price Esme tiny 2023 Gordie Percy + Cece tiny 2023 JeffreyW Ginger Boy need different photo 2023 Lord Fartdaddy Athelbert tiny 2023 rekoob Booker tiny 2023 SusanE Sadie need different photo 2023 Wileybud Rascal need different photo

If you are on the list below, we received some of your photos, but not all of them.

(Still putting this list together, check back in a few minutes to make sure you’re not on it!)

[PLACEHOLDER]

We have 300 pet pics for the calendar, so there are two BJ Pet Calendars again this year. We are calling them Calendar A and Calendar B, just as we have been doing.

If you submitted photos of more than one pet, all of your pets will be placed in either Calendar A or Calendar B.

Please check the Pet Calendar links in the sidebar.

This is your chance to make sure we get it right.

If your pet is no longer with us, you can have a heart next to their name, if you like.

Please check for:

Are all of your pets listed with your nym?

Is the spelling of your pet’s name correct?

Is the word “heart” there if you should have a heart for your pet? And empty if it should be empty?

Are ALL of your pets listed with the same calendar? (look for either A or B)

The pages in the sidebar aren’t posts, so you can’t comment there.

If anything is incorrect for your pets, or if you have questions, please comment in this thread to let me know about it.