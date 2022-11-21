Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

2023 Pet Calendar – Please Read!

We’re still shooting for 2023 Balloon Juice Pet Calendars to be available for order on December 1.

We need your help TODAY in order to make our deadline!

Open Thread, 60 Minutes, I Will Vote Concert

You have ONE MORE DAY to get your pics in if you haven’t done so already.  This is only possible because I am behind on the calendar so getting your photos in TODAY won’t delay anything,  Silver lining to my being late, I guess.  I shouldn’t have been lollygagging these past few weeks.  :-)

There are issues with some of the photos.  If you are on the list below, we need: either a higher resolution photo (because your file was tiny) or we need a different photo for one reason or another.

   2023   

 bhaall Max                tiny

2023

 bquimby Baby Lola                 tiny

2023

 Daniel Price Esme                  tiny

2023

 Gordie Percy + Cece

tiny

2023

 JeffreyW Ginger Boy   need different photo

2023

 Lord Fartdaddy    Athelbert                tiny

2023

 rekoob Booker              tiny

2023

 SusanE Sadie   need different photo

2023

       Wileybud Rascal   need different photo

 

If you are on the list below, we received some of your photos, but not all of them.

(Still putting this list together, check back in a few minutes to make sure you’re not on it!)

[PLACEHOLDER]

We have 300 pet pics for the calendar, so there are two BJ Pet Calendars again this year.  We are calling them Calendar A and Calendar B, just as we have been doing.

If you submitted photos of more than one pet, all of your pets will be placed in either Calendar A or Calendar B.

Please check the Pet Calendar links in the sidebar.

This is your chance to make sure we get it right.

If your pet is no longer with us, you can have a heart next to their name, if you like.

Please check for:

  • Are all of your pets listed with your nym?
  • Is the spelling of your pet’s name correct?
  • Is the word “heart” there if you should have a heart for your pet?  And empty if it should be empty?
  • Are ALL of your pets listed with the same calendar?  (look for either A or B)

The pages in the sidebar aren’t posts, so you can’t comment there.

If anything is incorrect for your pets, or if you have questions, please comment in this thread to let me know about it.

Update:  Even if you find your nym in Calendar A, please check Calendar B to verify that one of your pets didn’t accidentally land in the other calendar.

 

 

 

