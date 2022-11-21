Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights / A Hero Emerges

A Hero Emerges

A New York Times reporter spoke with one of the people who took down the Colorado Springs shooter before he could kill even more people. The hero’s name is Richard M. Fierro, a local brewer, and if the story is accurate (others have corroborated it), he deserves a medal. An excerpt:

COLORADO SPRINGS — Richard M. Fierro said he was at a table in Club Q with his wife, daughter and friends on Saturday, watching a drag show, when the sudden flash of gunfire ripped across the nightclub. His instincts from four combat deployments as an Army officer in Iraq and Afghanistan instantly kicked in. Fight back, he told himself…

When the shooting started, Mr. Fierro said, he hit the floor, pulling a friend down with him. As bullets sprayed, he saw the gunman move through the bar toward a door leading to a patio where dozens of bar patrons had fled. Mr. Fierro, who served in the Army for 15 years, said he raced across the room, grabbed the gunman by a handle on the back of his body armor, pulled him to the floor and jumped on top of him.

“Was he shooting at the time? Was he about to shoot? I don’t know,” ” Mr. Fierro said. “I just knew I had to take him down.”

The gunman, who Mr. Fierro estimated weighed more than 300 pounds, sprawled onto the floor, his military-style rifle landing just out of reach. Mr. Fierro started to go for the rifle, but then saw that the gunman had a pistol as well.

“I grabbed the gun out of his hand and just started hitting him in the head, over and over,” Mr. Fierro said.

As the fight continued, he said, he yelled for other club patrons to help him. A man grabbed the rifle and moved it away to safety. A drag dancer stomped on the gunman with her high heels. The whole time, Mr. Fierro said, he kept pummeling the shooter’s head while the two men screamed obscenities at each other.

When police arrived a few minutes later, the gunman was no longer struggling, Mr. Fierro said, and he feared that he had killed him. The suspect in the shooting was taken into custody and remained hospitalized on Monday afternoon.

The cops mistook Fierro for a perpetrator since he was covered in the suspect’s blood when they arrived. They tackled and cuffed Fierro and locked him in a police car for an hour while he begged them to let him go check on his family. The article says his wife and daughter are recovering from injuries at the home where reporters interviewed Fierro.

Other reports say the suspect, who is still hospitalized, hasn’t spoken with authorities yet. Hopefully that’s because his face is smashed in from the pistol-whipping. I know that’s a gross and violent thought, but fuck that motherfucker, fuck his MAGA chump grandpa and fuck every GOP politician who is whipping up hate and fear against the LGBTQ community. They should all rot in hell.

Open thread!

PS: A medal for the drag dancer who stomped on that motherfucker too.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      gwangung

      I repeat the call that there should be a fund so that this guy and his family will never have to pay a tab in a gay establishment again

      ETA: Seconded on the medal for the dancer.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      At some point, one of these choads is going to become a puddle of shit and blood on the floor by being beaten to death by his enraged surviving victims.

      There may or may not be a national conversation about it then, assuming that the media gives wide coverage to the puddle on the floor.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lollipopguild

      An unarmed citizen takes down a shooter but all of the heavily armed cops at Uvalde could not go in to a school and save some kids lives.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      E.

      The attacks will surely end once one of these dipshits humiliates himself by getting beaten to death by a drag queen. Which I am guessing will be pretty soon.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      jonas

      Other reports say the suspect, who is still hospitalized, hasn’t spoken with authorities yet

      He’s been charged with a hate crime, in addition to the murders, of course, so they must have found some pretty clear evidence, either from stuff seized from his home or something he said to the cops or on social media, about his intentions. Guy sounds like a real piece of work.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jess

      A drag dancer stomped on the gunman with her high heels.

       

      As soon as I heard about the people taking him down, I thought “I bet at least one was a drag queen!” Those ladies are FIERCE! I’ll be first in line to buy her new shoes if she needs them…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cain

      @Old School: Can’t wait for some errant question to DeSantis in regards to this shooting. Considering he’s poised to actually outlaw these clubs – let him try. Combined with all the shit happening in SCOTUS – I think we’ve woken up the electorate that things are grim as people are losing rights.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @cain: I think we’ve woken up the electorate that things are grim as people are losing rights.

      And losing lives in the cases where right wing nut jobs decide our rights aren’t being stripped away fast enough.

      When I go out, I don’t want to have to worry about anything more serious than social anxiety.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Wag

      To hell with the shooter.

      To hell with the NRA.

      To hell with DeSantis, Trump, Boebert, Green, and their fascist enablers..

      To hell with the entire GQP.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tony G

      @lollipopguild: And, of course, the local Colorado cops let this piece of garbage go free after a bomb threat and an armed standoff, and later let him obtain a powerful firearm.  If cops demand “respect for their authority” then maybe they should DO THEIR DAMN JOBS for a change.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JoyceH

      If the right wing is trying to marginalize and ‘otherize’ the LGBT community and make them unacceptable to the majority, it’s not working. Here I am, an old, straight, white lady, sitting in my rural home in middle-of-nowhere, wondering where I could go to see a drag show.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mo MacArbie

      The shooter’s body armor had a handle on the back? That seems like a bad design.

      And if the hero is a brewer, I’m guessing that he doesn’t need free drinks. Keg sales would probably be appreciated for any establishments wanting to help him that way.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @JoyceH: There’s a Google query for that.

      Youtube might be a good resource. I haven’t started it yet, but I heard Pose is a good show about drag performers.

      I’m pretty sure there are sub-genres of drag show also. A man I “dated” a few years back got me hip to these all-black drag reviews with stunning performers but a whole different vibe from other drag performances I have seen.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @pluky: It’s the 11th Command: Thou shalt not fuck with drag queens.

      I once saw a queen duke it out with a customer who started shit with her during her performance. From the bar top. Never even missed a word of her lip sync.

      @gwangung: Trust me, the guy who took down the shooter will never have pay for drinks in a gay bar for the rest of his life.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      The Moar You Know

      When police arrived a few minutes later, the gunman was no longer struggling, Mr. Fierro said, and he feared that he had killed him.

      When someone shows intent and has means, you can kill them.  That’s perfectly legal, anywhere in this country.

      The shooter’s body armor had a handle on the back? That seems like a bad design.

      @Mo MacArbie:   Great design if you’re using it lawfully, as part of a force that might need to drag a fellow soldier/officer to safety.

      Reply

