Love to hang out with my best friends, who will get deported if they ever leave me. https://t.co/D2Nff9ICnY — Cathedral ?? Engineer ???? ? Official (@owenrumney) November 19, 2022

… but, the Apartheid Princeling Bitchboy is pleased to discover, you can rent them — and at surprisingly reasonable rates!

Fun fact. If you’re on an h1b visa and lose your job (or a supervillain takes over your company) – you have 60 days to find a new job to sponsor you (an outrageous Byzantine process) or else you & your family gets kicked out of the country. Twitter basically has hostages ?? pic.twitter.com/2gDRstEv11 — Xu ? (@Hellotherexu) November 19, 2022

‘

MAGA!