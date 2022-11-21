Love to hang out with my best friends, who will get deported if they ever leave me. https://t.co/D2Nff9ICnY
— Cathedral ?? Engineer ???? ? Official (@owenrumney) November 19, 2022
… but, the Apartheid Princeling Bitchboy is pleased to discover, you can rent them — and at surprisingly reasonable rates!
Fun fact. If you’re on an h1b visa and lose your job (or a supervillain takes over your company) – you have 60 days to find a new job to sponsor you (an outrageous Byzantine process) or else you & your family gets kicked out of the country. Twitter basically has hostages ?? pic.twitter.com/2gDRstEv11
— Xu ? (@Hellotherexu) November 19, 2022
Weird how the same people who love the "jobs jobs jobs, build the wall" president also love the guy whose solution to his own bad & costly decision is to fire everybody earning market pay & replace them with guys who face deportation if they quit or complain https://t.co/QiwM3FPBTm
— chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) November 19, 2022
