I fell asleep listening to the Pod Save America podcast last week, and Sticher (being not helpful) started playing all the as-yet-unplayed Crooked Media podcasts, so I woke up in the night to an episode of The Wilderness. I woke up to some guy (who I now know is data expert Dan Wagner) talking about how Democratic messaging should be about FREEDOM and SAFETY.

The Wilderness: Chapter 3: Disconnected Democrats in Pittsburgh

How can Democrats reach disconnected voters? We talk to Biden voters in Pittsburgh who are fed up with national politics. Jon breaks down their responses with Pennsylvania Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, data expert Dan Wagner, and John Fetterman senior campaign strategist Rebecca Katz.

The lead-in and context for the comments I want to share begins at the 33-minute mark. The woman’s voice is Fetterman’s campaign strategist, and the first male voice is PA Rep. Malcom Kenyatta.

At 34:21 Jon Favreau says: “Dan, what do you think?” And that’s when it gets interesting. Dan Wagner’s response is profound.

Dan Wagner

I think there’s a few troubling patterns when you see it in the data. One is that communication on process, as opposed to consequences, never works. And number two, is a lot of the language – and by language I mean the actual words that we use to talk about things – have calcified in people’s minds so much that they are no longer effective in how you talk about them.

In the case of Roe, or guns, etc, a lot of what we found is that talking with words like Supreme Court or judges or whatever – either people, they ignore it, or rather, in a testing environment, has no effect. What does have an effect?

What always has an effect is speaking to the consequences of a policy or the consequences of a candidate.

So what does that mean in the case of Roe? What that means in the case of Roe is that a woman who is sexually assaulted has a very real possibility of being incarcerated for up to 2 years in the state of South Carolina.

But making it very real, that it’s not about SCOTUS, it’s not about this, it’s not about that… What is very real is that women are no longer free. And freedom is a very powerful word in the United States.

And this is no longer about choice. Roe is about freedom.

In the case of guns, guns are no longer about guns; guns are about the safety of our children.

And unfortunately a lot of Democrats are of the age where they no longer have to experience the anxiety of being a parent today, which is kind of a sad thing, right?

The people on this call, like we know the anxiety of that situation, given our age.

The challenge of that session is it seems like it’s a lot of process and they’re not talking about the consequences on what these decision mean for American freedom – using that word explicitly – and American safety, and the safety of our children … to grow up in a society where they are safe and free.

And there’s a different sort of words that we should start using in a world where a woman can be incarcerated for treating her own body, and world where a kid going to Highland Park, can be murdered in front of their parents.

Freedom. Safety. These are words that Karl Rove would have used in the 1990s. These are now words that Democrats should be owning because they are core to our own culture and they are core to what Americans are thinking about every day, especially parents who are very, very scared.

