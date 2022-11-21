Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Freedom and Safety: Women Are No Longer Free

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: 

I fell asleep listening to the Pod Save America podcast last week, and Sticher (being not helpful) started playing all the as-yet-unplayed Crooked Media podcasts, so I woke up in the night to an episode of The Wilderness.  I woke up to some guy (who I now know is data expert Dan Wagner) talking about how Democratic messaging should be about FREEDOM and SAFETY.

The Wilderness: Chapter 3: Disconnected Democrats in Pittsburgh

How can Democrats reach disconnected voters? We talk to Biden voters in Pittsburgh who are fed up with national politics. Jon breaks down their responses with Pennsylvania Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, data expert Dan Wagner, and John Fetterman senior campaign strategist Rebecca Katz.

The lead-in and context for the comments I want to share begins at the 33-minute mark.  The woman’s voice is Fetterman’s campaign strategist, and the first male voice is PA Rep. Malcom Kenyatta.

You can listen here without downloading.

At 34:21 Jon Favreau says: “Dan, what do you think?”  And that’s when it gets interesting.  Dan Wagner’s response is profound.

Dan Wagner

I think there’s a few troubling patterns when you see it in the data.  One is that communication on process, as opposed to consequences, never works.  And number two, is a lot of the language – and by language I mean the actual words that we use to talk about things – have calcified in people’s minds so much that they are no longer effective in how you talk about them.

In the case of Roe, or guns, etc, a lot of what we found is that talking with words like Supreme Court or judges or whatever –  either people, they ignore it, or rather, in a testing environment, has no effect.  What does have an effect?

What always has an effect is speaking to the consequences of a policy or the consequences of a candidate.

So what does that mean in the case of Roe?  What that means in the case of Roe is that a woman who is sexually assaulted has a very real possibility of being incarcerated for up to 2 years in the state of South Carolina.

But making it very real, that it’s not about SCOTUS, it’s not about this, it’s not about that…  What is very real is that women are no longer free.  And freedom is a very powerful word in the United States.

And this is no longer about choice.  Roe is about freedom.

In the case of guns, guns are no longer about guns; guns are about the safety of our children.

And unfortunately a lot of Democrats are of the age where they no longer have to experience the anxiety of being a parent today, which is kind of a sad thing, right?

The people on this call, like we know the anxiety of that situation, given our age.

The challenge of that session is it seems like it’s a lot of process and they’re not talking about the consequences on what these decision mean for American freedom – using that word explicitly – and American safety, and the safety of our children … to grow up in a society where they are safe and free.

And there’s a different sort of words that we should start using in a world where a woman can be incarcerated for treating her own body, and world where a kid going to Highland Park, can be murdered in front of their parents.

Freedom.  Safety.  These are words that Karl Rove would have used in the 1990s.  These are now words that Democrats should be owning because they are core to our own culture and they are core to what Americans are thinking about every day, especially parents who are very, very scared.

(starts at 34:21 and ends at 36:58)

That’s it in a nutshell.  Our way forward, explained in 2.5 minutes.

Open thread.

    3.

      Wag

      Impossible to argue with that. As a lifelong Democrat, I have been continually frustrated by the Democratic Party’s, insistence on using cerebral arguments, and then losing said arguments to the Republicans appeal to emotion. We need to seize back the communication. A significant part of that is recognizing that, communication is a mixture of facts and emotion.

      There is no doubt that President Obama was a master at communicating facts. Unfortunately, his reputation of being Spock-like limited the reach of his arguments. His mastery of communication allowed his cerebral arguments to reach a larger group of voters than would be typical for that type of communication, however it was still limited. Contrast that with President Biden. Joe is a master of every day communication and making his message palatable to everyone. In the end, the future of communications from the Democratic Party needs to come from the heart, first, closely followed by the brain.

      Reply
    4.

      Lobo

      Freedom(as described in this post.  It also incorporates safety)

      Faiths(all faiths)

      Family(all families)

      Our broad definition versus their small one.

      Reply
    5.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @MC:

      My last twitter incarnation got suspended because I engaged in sharp, non-suspendable commentary at New York douchebag Lee Zeldin sometime around the third week of October.  I assume that it was deemed “bullying”, based on the short statement given.  I did the appeal thing, but the suspension stuck.

      I note that the account is still suspended.  Also of note, my feed is full of right-wing douchebaggery now, with only a few of the accounts I used to follow coming in

      ETA – looks like the end of September.  I am guessing it was something of a bot flog of the report button.

      Reply
    6.

      cain

      @MC: ​
       
      Come join us on Mastodon. :) The conversations are so much better and having 500 words gives you the ability to express yourselves so much better. It’s such a relief to look at threads and people having conversations instead of right wing trolls just spitting out hate.

      They will come, and we will need to kick them out of our spaces. Kind of a parallel – they are coming for women and their rights and BiPOC and LBGTQ+ rights, and we better be on guard and kick them out.

      Reply
    7.

      Math Guy

      Believe me, it is easy to get locked into the idea that if only you could lay out the facts, make your reasoning more transparent and understandable, then things might get better. Even when you know – at an intellectual level – that that doesn’t work, it is hard to let go of that way of dealing with and engaging with people.

      Reply
    9.

      dww44

      Thanks for sharing this.  I am largely a faithful MSNBC watcher and generally love their evening hosts….all of them.  But during the height of the campaign season, I honestly would switch channels when Steve Kornacki came on  with his charts and “who’s up/who’s down” scenarios.”  Which also meant that mostly I switched channels anyways because that’s how everything was talked about between Labor Day and November 8.

      I have always disliked that election season is covered as a process event rather than a truly substantive one.  And that’s because we have a for profit media (and even the not for profit one is scared to death of its extremely wealthy GOP leaning donor base) that even if it sees the forest for the trees, it still talks largely about the trees as they are more profitable and less controversial for the owners of media.

      Reply
    10.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      There’s been a lot of doom and gloom about how Garland naming a special prosecutor is the end of all Trump-related justice.

      Not so, according to these guys. I’m hearing similar things elsewhere. Trump declaring his candidacy doesn’t immunize him. But it sets up the appearance of a conflict of interest since Trump is campaigning against Garland’s boss. A special prosecutor, according to Popok, is required by law here.

      And it doesn’t mean the investigation is restarting. The special prosecutor begins with all that testimony and evidence already collected.

      Also I’ve seen other legal commentary that this particular prosecutor is one more signal that indictments are coming.

      Watch the video, it might give you hope.

      Reply
    12.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @cain: I never twootered and never will, but I’m Mastadon-curious.

      One impediment for me to social media is that I hate thinking of nyms. This nym is a “temporary” created when WP decided it didn’t like my old one and shadowbanned me.

      Reply
    14.

      Another Scott

      Yup.

      If freedom means anything, it means being able to live one’s life without fear and without being intimidated by random nutjobs.  It means freedom to be left alone.

      “Mind your own business” is something that every child understands.  The SCOTUS and the RWNJ legislators should as well.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    16.

      OGLiberal

      My middle-aged wife – we have two teens –  has been saying for months that with people running around with guns and not taking common sense simple precautions like wearing a mask (our son is immunocompromised and us getting COVID from a careless, selfish neighbor was very much not “just a cold”) and being out front and proud with their hate (our daughter is both Asian and non-binary) and with elected Republicans talking about ignoring elections if they don’t like the results, she doesn’t feel free at all…so much so that she wants us to leave the country.  So, yeah.

      Reply
    17.

      A Man for All Seaonings (formerly Geeno)

      Only Republicans can make purely emotional appeals with being challenged. For Democrats, it’s always “you’re being hysterical” “show us examples! no, not those examples other ones”

      Reply
    18.

      EarthWindFire

      The young voters who just voted overwhelmingly Democratic know this intuitively. Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost first became politically active around guns. Hoocoodanode that the active shooter drill generation didn’t want thoughts, prayers, and a lecture on what a true automatic weapon is? They sure did. We should ask them what we should be saying.

      Reply
    19.

      WaterGirl

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: Were you able to catch Imm’s comment, that I front paged in the hopes that more people will see it?  He makes a very good case for this being a smart move.  Check out the whole post, if you haven’t already.

      Immanentize

      So many thoughts but my top line is that this is a very good move for a prosecution of people around, working for and with Trump, as well as Trump himself. There seems to be a clear organizational theme and good reasons why Jack Smith was chosen.

      First, the AG is a political position no matter how much any AG tries to separate themselves from politics. Garland was appointed AG by the current President Joe Biden. He is in the line of Presidential succession if there is a horrible event (number7). The person who is clearly one target of the investigations given to Smith (Trump) has announced he is running for President in 2024. Garland’s current boss, Joe Biden, has also said he is planning to run against Trump. Bit of a conflict maybe that Trump would exploit.

      Second, the cases going over to the new SC seem to be the ones closest to Trump: the documents investigations (and national threat assessment) as well as some of the J6 cases. This latter category is, to me, plainly those investigations having to do with coordinated congressional efforts to stop the transfer of power (including Congress Critters as defendants?), maybe the Secret Service seditious conspiracy, maybe FBI similar complicity, and certainly the fake electors gambits in several states (Hello, Ginni Thomas). Smith will not be directly involved in the rioting charges and trials, but the things learned there will help the other cases. Some of those cases implicate other DOJ officials which makes a SC almost necessary.

      Third, Smith’s experience in the international realm suggests a broad rule of law perspective, as well as an understanding of international laws and norms, international criminal prosecutions, etc. Maybe the documents case is as much a money laundering case as a stolen documents matter? Maybe an international treasony matter?

      Fourth, Smith’s experience suggests not delay, but rather large joined high level conspiracy and international (criminal and diplomatic) entangled team management skills. Getting the whole thing pulled together on one track under one grand theory linking much of the disparate actions we already know about. And the many we don’t.

      Additionally, Special Counsels cannot be called before the Jim Jordan Clown Congressional Committee the way that a Cabinet member like Garland can. Yes, they can be called to testify, but they can also say sod off. Additionally, SCs can outlast administrations. See the Durham debacle.

      All told, very good move.

      I haven’t watched your YouTube video yet, hopefully I will have time later today.

      In the meantime, though, I have plenty of hope that the Special Counsel was the right move.

      Reply
    21.

      Nora

      Honestly, the safety argument should be a no-brainer.  Do you feel safe going to church?  Going to the supermarket?  Do you feel safe sending your child to school?  Any lunatic can bring guns to these places and start shooting, and the Republicans are a-okay with that.  We’re not.  No feeling human being is okay with that.

      How can you lose that argument?  How can you appeal to that deep fear and not hit a chord?

      Reply
    22.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      And it doesn’t mean the investigation is restarting.

      Yep.  Or even slowing down.  This is absolutely crucial to me.  The process hasn’t changed.  A new boss has been put in charge, and one known for his aggressiveness at that.  But Garland keeps his hands clean.

      Again, ‘special prosecutor’ sounds like adding a delay to the system, maybe even starting over.  That’s what made everyone furious.  But it’s not the case, thank goodness.

      Reply
    24.

      Lady WereBear

      @MC: I hear dead ones can be re-activated if a certain procedure isn’t followed and then Zombie You causes trouble for Real You.

      So I left mine up, paused my schedule, and will be ignoring it.

      Reply
    25.

      Baud

      To be fair, abortion only became real to a lot of people last summer.  A lot of the things we fight for, like climate change, also have only become real to people in recent years.

      The Republican threat to unions, for example, still isn’t real for a lot of union workers, much less the general public.

      That said, I generally agree that our messaging is often too abstract.

      Reply
    26.

      WaterGirl

      @Nora: It’s not just “do you feel safe?”  Or any of those other questions.  That’s the same problem we have with “do you think the country is going in the right direction?’  That’s not just about the president.  I can think Biden is doing a bang-up job, but I can think we’re going in the wrong direction because of the violence and autocracy from the right.

      There’s the second part that brings the message home: Who do you think is going to do something about it?  Who is already trying to do something about it, and who is already limiting your freedom, your safety, your security?

      Reply
    27.

      Lady WereBear

      I note that the account is still suspended.  Also of note, my feed is full of right-wing douchebaggery now, with only a few of the accounts I used to follow coming in

      It’s like declaring dinner hour open to all comers and people coming in your house and eating your sammich.

      Reply
    28.

      Nora

      @WaterGirl: ​
        Good point. I think the “do you feel safe” is the bottom line, the emotion you’re trying to reach, but obviously the next part is, “who’s going to do anything to change that? Who’s going to make things safer?” and that’s where the Democrats come in.

      Reply
    31.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Nora:

      I’m supposed to go to the “Light Up Louisville” thing this Friday night (we’ve never been, but the weather is supposed to be somewhat decent and not miserable), and the first thought I had was “Will it be safe? Should I carry a pistol in a coat pocket in case things go pear shaped? Do I really want to go?”

      Reply
    33.

      different-church-lady

      I think it really helps here that the actual stakes are no longer cerebral or theoretical — your child actually could be shot. Your body actually has been taken from your own control.

      Reply
    35.

      WaterGirl

      @Nora: Yep.  Without the second part, we let the people – the ones who aren’t very engaged – just assume it’s the president’s fault, or the fault of the party that is in power.

      But if it’s a two-pronged approach, and we ask them to think about who will work to fix the problem then maybe we can get somewhere.

      Reply
    37.

      kindness

      I have my doubts about any potential Democratic voters being ‘calcified’ with regards to discussing Roe v Wade & this Supreme Court.  I mean I guess there are some souls out there lost in a fog but it’s a fog of their own making.  I mean I have no problems with attracting the undecided with more than one train of thought so by all means do that too.  I just think the market for that segment of potential voters is exceedingly small.

      Reply
    38.

      Alce_e_ardillo

      I have always thought that this was the key to reaching the great number of apolitical people in our country. Abortion is not about abortion, it’s about your granddaughter, or grandson and his wife, not being free to live where they want, because of the risk of dealing with an unwanted or dangerous pregnancy. It’s about avoiding towns that are not LGBTQ friendly, about sleeping with one eye op, en because of fear of attack, about not wearing your favorite outfit because it made you look “gay” or inviting a rapist.  This lack of freedom is corrosive, damages everyone, because it makes every one afraid to say or do anything but the most anodyne or trivial thing, a life of eternal small talk.

      Reply
    39.

      MC

      @Starfish: I have a tumblr and instagram, but I’m not especially enthusiastic about either. I hope I can deprogram myself from social media addiction. There are books to be read, for one thing.

      Reply
    40.

      Baud

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I haven’t signed up yet, but I read you can switch servers (or instances) once a month of you don’t like the one you’re on. I’m not sure if switching changes you @ address, or if your followers automatically get the new address.

      Reply
    41.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Speaking of freedoms….

      “If you can’t wrap your head around a bar or club as a sanctuary, you’ve probably never been afraid to hold someone’s hand in public.” — Jeramey Kraatz

      Once I had a friend visiting from rural Ohio, and one of the things she marveled at were people smoking outside the gay bar in SF we were visiting — because at gay bar in her hometown one didn‘t dare do so, for risk of being shot at.

      Reply
    42.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @MC: FWIW, if you deactivate your account and it gets deleted, then someone else can swipe it and pose as your.

      So it’s better to sign out, then sign in and reactivate the account. Doing so should clear all your followers/following, and if they’re any tweets remain you can mass delete them. Then just leave it active, but dormant.

      Reply

