Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

In my day, never was longer.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Bark louder, little dog.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

People are complicated. Love is not.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / LGBTQ Rights / LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights / Monday Evening Open Thread: Changing Social Conventions

Monday Evening Open Thread: Changing Social Conventions

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The revanchists are angry because they’re losing. It’s important to remember that!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • Math Guy
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • satby

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      satby

      In my booth at the farmers market is a sign supporting Transgender rights. It’s 11×17 so you can’t really miss it. South Bend is purple at best, the farmers and many customers are MAGA at worst; yet every single week someone thanks me for displaying that sign. Old people, college kids, middle aged people: sometimes I’m really taken by surprise by who appreciates it. Because even in red zones, there are LGTBQ+ people and families who love them. Never be afraid to be an ally.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I grew up in the ’60s, early ’70s. For the vast majority of that time, a persons genitals were referred to as one’s “private parts.” As in, “nobody’s business but the person who owned them.” This being the ’60s and ’70s, that wasn’t really true, but just as the Declaration of Independence was aspirational, so was that sentiment.

      We need to reclaim that.

      What I do with my private parts ain’t nobody’s business but my own. As long as I don’t force them on another person of course.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      It’s amazing the philosophical pretzels conservatives will twist themselves into to pretend like the vicious anti-gay, anti-trans rhetoric and policies many of them espouse and uphold has NOTHING WHATEVER to do with attacks on those communities.

      It’s not like this dude went after a bunch of cis het people in a knitting circle or a garden club.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.