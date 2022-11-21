there were a lot of good things to come out of the 2022 midterms for the center-left but a big one is that swing voters generally identified the people obsessed with other people's bodies as the weird freaks, contra conservative attempts to make the tolerant people look freakish. https://t.co/hd0gSUNSmf — a vindicated archaeologist (@merovingians) November 20, 2022

The revanchists are angry because they’re losing. It’s important to remember that!

something that I think is kinda interesting here that speaks to a unique phenomenon in young elite GOP types: they’re personally pretty cosmopolitan (she went to a gay club many times), while also being totally in favor of policy that treats groups like gay people as subhuman. https://t.co/DxpAK9Q30R — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) November 21, 2022

I think a lot of cancel culture discourse is driven by elite-ish conservatives who dislike the fact that personal cordiality doesn’t entitle them to friendship with people who they want to use politics to brutalize. — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) November 21, 2022

a common strain which percolates through the elite class is that's it's not enough simply to possess affluence and power — they also demand veneration, or at least compulsive deference — meditative zebra (@meditativezebra) November 21, 2022

Part of it imo is that before Obergefell they were invited to the elite social circles, but now the winds have changed so much that they’re just mad it’s not acceptable anymore. — usermovie (@usermovie) November 21, 2022

I have said this a thousand times and I will say it again: If you don't care about trans ppl and don't want to think about them then you should support the liberal posistion of "leaving ppl alone" instead of the conservative plan of "rigorous genital inspections in every school." https://t.co/qJJxXYvxUi — Nathan Goldwag ???? (@GoldwagNathan) November 20, 2022

being pro-trans is a hill worth dying on in and of itself, but it’s been clear since biden paid no political price for the “at least three genders” line that dying on the hill isn’t even a remote likelihood. americans don’t care about things that don’t personally affect them lol https://t.co/TR08jXY3kp — dyIan ?? ???????? (@manicpixiehack) November 20, 2022