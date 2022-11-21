A four-day weekend for (many) people is something to anticipate. A day spent celebrating with family and/or loved ones while eating too much is something to… well, officially we all anticipate it, or at least change the topic gently.

We've reached that day where everyone is starting to say "Happy Thanksgiving," meaning "don't fucking bother me next week."

“Everything is terrible” is not a defence to endorsing or enabling terrible things, and yet I am seeing it a lot on here in recent days. It’s fascinating to see authoritarian rule being excused and even embraced as the new normal. https://t.co/XEFGXzPSXe

You will exhaust yourselves if all you do is point out the hypocrisy of the West. That work has value *and* also has its limits. Please spend as much time as you can amplifying the voices of people who are from those autocratic states and are trying to change them for the better.

This is the correct answer and the way to handle these questions in the future. @jaketapper , you have a legislator on your show – live, in real time. Get information about important legislation or hold their feet to the fire. Ask them about f**king anything other than DC gossip. https://t.co/S1pvY6qwgF

New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the likely incoming House Democratic leader, said that he anticipates his party will be united in a new minority even amid policy disagreements. https://t.co/WyaBQy76J8



Don’t start none, won’t be none… Rep. Jeffries has learnt well from his predecessor!

… “Well, I have great respect for Rep. [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez and every single member of the House Democratic caucus, from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to Rep. Josh Gottheimer, my good friend, and all points in between,” Jeffries told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“The thing about us, Jake, is that while we can have some noisy conversations at times about how we can make progress for the American people, what we have seen is that under the leadership of Speaker Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, Jim Clyburn, we have constantly been able to come together, time and time again,” Jeffries added, referring to the outgoing House majority leader and majority whip…

Jeffries, who was first elected in 2012, is currently running unopposed to be leader of the House Democrats after Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn all said last week they wouldn’t seek to reclaim their positions in the conference’s leadership team. (Clyburn is running for the No. 4 spot in the intraparty elections set for Nov. 30.)

In a speech on Thursday, Pelosi, who like her deputies has been in leadership for years, hailed a “new generation.”

Looking to a House GOP majority come January, Jeffries said on CNN that he would be open to working with Republicans but would not hesitate to confront what he labeled as “extremism.”

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has promised to pursue oversight of the Biden White House while challenging Democrats’ past two years of unified rule. Jeffries told Tapper that while he hadn’t “recently” spoken with McCarthy, “I do have, I think, a much warmer relationship with Steve Scalise,” the minority whip…

Jeffries, for his part, said on CNN: “[I] look forward to working whenever and wherever possible … with the entire House Republican conference and the leadership team to find common ground to get things done for everyday Americans to make progress.”

“But, of course, we will fiercely and vigorously oppose any attempts at Republican overreach and any Republican extremism,” he said. “And I’m hopeful that the Republican leadership will take lessons away from the rejection of extremism by the American people all across the land, and not double- and triple-down on it in the next Congress.”