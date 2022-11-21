Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Infrastructure week. at last.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

The revolution will be supervised.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Morning Open Thread: Countdown

Monday Morning Open Thread: Countdown

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: ,

A four-day weekend for (many) people is something to anticipate. A day spent celebrating with family and/or loved ones while eating too much is something to… well, officially we all anticipate it, or at least change the topic gently.


Don’t start none, won’t be none… Rep. Jeffries has learnt well from his predecessor!

“Well, I have great respect for Rep. [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez and every single member of the House Democratic caucus, from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to Rep. Josh Gottheimer, my good friend, and all points in between,” Jeffries told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“The thing about us, Jake, is that while we can have some noisy conversations at times about how we can make progress for the American people, what we have seen is that under the leadership of Speaker Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, Jim Clyburn, we have constantly been able to come together, time and time again,” Jeffries added, referring to the outgoing House majority leader and majority whip…

Jeffries, who was first elected in 2012, is currently running unopposed to be leader of the House Democrats after Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn all said last week they wouldn’t seek to reclaim their positions in the conference’s leadership team. (Clyburn is running for the No. 4 spot in the intraparty elections set for Nov. 30.)

In a speech on Thursday, Pelosi, who like her deputies has been in leadership for years, hailed a “new generation.”

Looking to a House GOP majority come January, Jeffries said on CNN that he would be open to working with Republicans but would not hesitate to confront what he labeled as “extremism.”

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has promised to pursue oversight of the Biden White House while challenging Democrats’ past two years of unified rule. Jeffries told Tapper that while he hadn’t “recently” spoken with McCarthy, “I do have, I think, a much warmer relationship with Steve Scalise,” the minority whip…

Jeffries, for his part, said on CNN: “[I] look forward to working whenever and wherever possible … with the entire House Republican conference and the leadership team to find common ground to get things done for everyday Americans to make progress.”

“But, of course, we will fiercely and vigorously oppose any attempts at Republican overreach and any Republican extremism,” he said. “And I’m hopeful that the Republican leadership will take lessons away from the rejection of extremism by the American people all across the land, and not double- and triple-down on it in the next Congress.”

IIRC, Scalise has been maneuvering to shiv McCarthy at the first opportunity. Were I McCarthy, I’d take Jeffries’ comment as a reminder to watch my back as closely as Kevin watches his own Fox News appearances!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • japa21
  • Kay
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MazeDancer
  • Mousebumples
  • narya
  • Phylllis
  • rikyrah
  • Starfish
  • Suzanne
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    4. 4.

      Mousebumples

      Happy Monday. We’re taking Wednesday as a PTO day in this house for a 5 day weekend.

      Is it Wednesday yet? 😅

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MazeDancer

      Last week for PostCards to help re-elecr Senator Warnock.

      PostCards have been proven to increase GOTV. And GOTV is what wins a runoff.

      Get addresses and download free PostCard designs at PostCardPatriots.com. Or just click my nym.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Were I McCarthy, I’d take Jeffries’ comment as a reminder to watch my back as closely…

      Actually, having the Jeffries saying kind words about him probably just sunk any chances Scalise had at toppling McCarthy…which may be Jeffries stirring the majority pot just enough to keep a whiff of taint wafting off that brew of toxic human-like reptiles.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Starfish

      Saying kind words about Scalise tells me “Hey, looks like we are not doing anything to reign in stochastic terrorism with gun control.”

      Scalise got shot at a Congressional sporting event and still supports NRA’s nonsense.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      Were I McCarthy, I’d take Jeffries’ comment as a reminder to watch my back as closely as Kevin watches his own Fox News appearances!

      If I might suggest, any time we would be inclined to refer to him as “Kevin”, it should be styled as “my Kevin”.
      We should never forget to whom Kevin belongs.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      Jeffries, who was first elected in 2012, is currently running unopposed to be leader of the House Democrats after Pelosi,

      I’m rooting for no drama.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Phylllis

      I’m off for the entire week; in the past we’ve been in school for Monday and Tuesday. Had to remind myself about five times yesterday that I did not have to go to work today.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kay

      School board elections: Even though school board races are nonpartisan, the Nov. 8 elections for Round Rock and Wylie independent school sistrict trustees drew high-profile endorsements from the Republican Party of Texas.
      But in both districts, every candidate endorsed by the Republican Party of Texas, a total of nine, lost. In Round Rock, the races weren’t even close, with one candidate, Tiffanie Harrison, beating her opponent by 25 percentage points.
      While Texas Republicans largely swept Tuesday’s elections and GOP-backed school board trustees made gains elsewhere in the state, the results in Round Rock and Wylie raise questions about the current conservative strategy in suburban school districts and the appeal of an agenda built on culture war issues.
      One of the primary targets for conservatives running for school board seats has been critical race theory, a college-level discipline that examines racism within social and legal structures within the United States. It is not taught in elementary or secondary public schools in Texas, but Republicans have used the term to target how students are taught about race in schools.
      Republicans leaned on a strategy modeled after one used in Tarrant County, where in May, a slate of 11 conservative, anti-CRT candidates won races in school boards. But the GOP was unable to mimic the occurrence in the midterm elections cycle.
      Jill Farris, a Round Rock school board candidate endorsed by the Texas GOP who lost her race, attributed the results to a changing electorate that is more liberal than in previous years.

      Chris Rufo, anti-woke influencer hailed (and promoted) by the NYTimes as The Next Big Thing declared victory for Republicans running against wokeness right after the election but it’s mostly bullshit. They won on it in far Right areas where they would have won anyway without it and it drives away suburbanites.

      I’m wondering what the next panic will be now that anti-wokeness is now longer profitable/fashionable. I suppose “crime panic” is endlessly recylable.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Matt McIrvin

      Musa Okwonga’s explanation reminds me of my objection to a remark I saw someone make back on 90’s Usenet, that he thought getting offended on behalf of other people was always just pointless virtue signaling (or whatever phrase they used back in those days) and worth ignoring. It took me a long time to realize that what he was missing was that those other people might not have the power to speak for themselves safely.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MazeDancer

      @WaterGirl: This Friday is last day to mail PostCards.

      If you know you will make the Saturday ship out time at your PO, you can get your T-day houseguests writing on Friday.

      If you live in GA, you can push it til Monday.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Starfish

      @Kay: This happened in numerous places. Apparently, parents like social-emotional learning and do not like discussions of fake kitty litter scandals. There was even some conservative school board somewhere that opposes bankrupting public schools through vouchers.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kay

      Republicans leaned on a strategy modeled after one used in Tarrant County, where in May, a slate of 11 conservative, anti-CRT candidates won races in school boards. But the GOP was unable to mimic the occurrence in the midterm elections cycle.

      Jill Farris, a Round Rock school board candidate endorsed by the Texas GOP who lost her race, attributed the results to a changing electorate that is more liberal than in previous years.

      Lol. The electorate is apparently “more liberal” than it was in …May of 2022. Excuses, excuses.

      The dumb CRT/wokeness panic all these clowns promoted and insisted was profound and world-changing burned out because panics/fads always do. It lasted 24 months. Two election cycles. They should be happy they got two cycles out of it. But I suppose they’ll all need a new grift to keep Substack operating.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Please spend as much time as you can amplifying the voices of people who are from those autocratic states and are trying to change them for the better.

      Which voices will become much, much harder to hear as Elmu destroys Twitter.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      @Starfish:

      The basi problem for comservatives is that they have never been able to admit to themselves that people actually like public education. 

      The polling of public school parents didn’t even budge during the pandemic.  Public schools as a system are really resilient, politically. Conservatives hit them with everything they have every cycle and they always rebound.

      Think how desperate the Rufo attack was – public school teachers are pedophiles – still-  polling of public school parents didn’t budge. There is no worse thing you can say about a group of people. Nothing they say after this will be as bad. They’re like Social Security and Medicare- Republicans have never been able to get Americans to abandon them.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      narya

      I had originally thought I’d take off one day this week, but instead I have three days almost solid with meetings, and a big proposal through which to guide my team. I’m having the New Person wrangle it, and it’ll take some doing, just because it takes time to learn how to pick people’s brains, get them to imagine a new thing, and then tell the story, in words and in the budget, in a way that might get funded. I can do it like breathing, but I’ve been doing this for 30 years or so. It’s fascinating, in a way, because now, on the cusp of retirement, I’ve figured out that I really am pretty skilled at it, and I’m trying to teach others how to do it.

      Also: spectacular sunrise this morning

      ETA: I really do not want to see anyone or go anywhere for Thanksgiving.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Geminid

      @lowtechcyclist: There has been a flurry of attacks on Jeffries from elements of the “left.” The Medhi Hasan/Stancil/Beutler axis has been especially harsh; Stancil did everything but call Jeffries “boy.” And a writer for the American Prospect was very critical a few days before Pelosi announced her plans, when the he considered the prospect of Jeffries as successor.

      This was to be expected. A portion of the “progressive” movement has had it in for Jeffries ever since he beat Rep. Barbara Lee in the election for Caucus Chairman, in November 2018.  I have great respect for Ms. Lee, but I thought  that House members made the right choice. Some people, though have held a grudge agaiinst Jeffries ever since.

      To them, Jeffries represents the Democratic “Establishment” that in their eyes has made Democrats “a pathetic, loser party,” as Stancil put it the weekend before the midterms. So they try to erase Jeffries’ merits, and attribute his rise to sinister factors, not his talent and hard work.

      But this is hardly the first time that has been done to a Black person, politician or otherwise, in this country.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.