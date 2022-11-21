On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

It’s Albatrossity Monday, and UncleEb, TKH and Elma all continue with their series! We finish up the week with a real treat with Steve from Mendocino. I still don’t know what you guys have all been thinking about these last few weeks :-) but this would be a good time to submit that OTR post you have been considering putting together. Albatrossity

Birdwatching in a midcontinent winter often consists of watching the birdfeeder from the comfort of your home, or wandering through cold fields while braving a wind chill in the “colder than Ann Coulter’s heart” range. Neither of those scenarios are ideal for photography. I have spent the last couple of winters cruising back roads looking for hawks, so you may see a lot of hawks here as winter moves in.