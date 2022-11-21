Very long day today, so just a brief update tonight.

I want to just really quickly make sure we touch on the Iranian news:

#BREAKING: Iran national team players choose not to sing national anthem at World Cup match; some of the Iranian crowed booing their own national anthem pic.twitter.com/RYPvgHMNUi — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 21, 2022

“Whatever we have is from them and we have to fight, we have to perform the best we can and score goals and represent the people. I hope conditions change as to expectations of the people.” /2

— Ehsan Hajsafi#EhsanHajsafi #MahsaAmini #IranRevoIution #FIFAWorldCup #بیشرف — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 21, 2022

This is significant!

Unfortunately, so is this:

Iranian regime – which has friends in Moscow, Minsk and Budapest – is apparently using nerve agent against unarmed protesters. A defeat of Russian and Iranian regimes would mean freedom for millions of people in many countries https://t.co/wZV3bQK6K8 — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) November 21, 2022

President Zelenskyy was very busy today. We’ve got his regular address followed by his speech to the annual meeting of the NATO Parliamentary assembly. Daily address video below, English transcript after the jump followed by the NATO address video and English transcript after that.

Fellow Ukrainians! Today we celebrate the Day of Dignity and Freedom. A holiday that shows that for us dignity and freedom is a holiday. The answer to the question of who Ukrainians are and what is most important to them. Dear people! I said these words in the same place on the same day exactly one year ago. What has changed since then? A lot. In our country, Europe and the whole world. But something remains unchanged. This is the answer to the question of who Ukrainians are and what is most important to us. Two values, inextricably intertwined, like the right and left banks of the Dnipro River. Like blue and yellow colors. Like Chubynsky’s words and Verbytsky’s music. Like two threads of a pattern on a vyshyvanka where our genetic code is encrypted. This is dignity and freedom. We always remembered this and have no right to forget. We always valued this and are not afraid to defend this. We always knew what we wanted. And this year, everyone found out what we are capable of. Friends and enemies saw it. Allies and partners. We saw for ourselves. Someone – once again. Someone – for the first time. But all together we proved and continue to prove that dignity and freedom are a holiday for us. This remained unchanged. And everyone saw what Ukrainians are capable of. Everyone saw what defenders we have. How to hold out against one of the greatest armies in the world and become one of the best armies in the world. Someone will say: it sounds loud. Yes. Our army sounds loud. For the last eight years. And for the last nine months. When hardened fighters are joined by musicians, actors, Olympic champions, IT specialists, scientists, businessmen. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who did not get on the plane, but stood in line at the military commissariat. And side by side they stood up for our dream. Free Ukraine forever. And everyone saw what our civilians are capable of. Everyone saw what kind of citizens we have! How can you become a living wall on the path of the occupier’s military columns, stop and turn around enemy tanks and armored personnel carriers with bare hands. Go to rallies under the occupation despite the gunshots and stun grenades. Preserve the Ukrainian flag and wait to finally meet the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Flood your village to prevent the orcs from entering Kyiv. Shoot down a Russian drone with a can. Give seeds to the occupiers so that sunflowers sprout in the place where they perish. And everyone saw what kind of doctors, firefighters, rescuers, railway workers, energy workers, and farmers we have. How can you be on duty for several weeks in a row. Pull dozens of wounded from the battlefield. Carry out surgeries under bombs and bullets. Sow a crop and gather it as a harvest under bombs and bullets. Give lectures to students online, in the trenches. Get a bachelor’s degree online, in the trenches. Everyone saw what kind of volunteers and caring people we have. How can you raise funds for drones, ambulance vehicles, optics, thermal imagers in a matter of hours. How to get everything. Buy everything. Bring everything. And then get, buy and bring again, because that wasn’t all. And in every village, people canned borscht and stewed meat for the frontline, because we would go red with embarrassment if our warriors ate expired dry ration, like orcs. We are willing to give the last we have so that the Ukrainian warrior looks decently. Fights decently. Wins decently. And everyone saw what kind of business we have. Not oligarchs, but a modern, creative, humane and responsible business. How to turn your office, hotel or gym into a shelter for IDPs. How fashion shoe brands manufacture army boots. Designers of women’s dresses manufacture body armor. A garden furniture manufacturer makes anti-tank hedgehogs. A famous model cooks food for warriors and refugees. A TV presenter makes a “Bandera smoothie”. A doctor of science sorts humanitarian aid in Poland. And an opera singer evacuates hundreds of people in his car. Everyone saw what kind of children we have. How they give up smartphones and gadgets to donate money to the army. How they wash cars and sell drawings, collecting money for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. How a boy runs away from home to enroll in the territorial defense. How a girl with shot legs drives a car 15 kilometers to take out four wounded adults. Everyone saw what kind of people we have! Willing to give the last. Willing to stand to the last. They did not lose dignity. Bravery. Faith in themselves. And they united. In order not to lose freedom. Not to lose independence. Not to lose Ukraine. We can be left without money. Without gasoline. Without hot water. Without light. But not without freedom. And it remains unchanged. Yes, we have paid and continue to pay a very high price for freedom. And we will never forget all those who gave their lives for Ukraine. And we will never forgive everyone who took away their lives and wanted to take away our freedom. But the main thing is that no one succeeded and no one will ever succeed. Dear people! I said these words in the same place on the same day exactly one year ago. What has changed since then? A lot. Craters appeared on our land. There are roadblocks and anti-tank hedgehogs in our cities and villages. It may be dark on our streets. It may be cold in our homes. There are many changes, but they have not changed the most important thing. Because the most important thing is not outside, but inside. And it remains unchanged. And that’s why we will hold out. We will endure. Everyone. Different. But Ukrainian men and women. Defenders. Everyone who knows: we must be worthy, we must not give up. Because Ukrainians are not used to giving up. Because they have dignity. And therefore – freedom! This remains unchanged. We will overcome everything. Endure. Survive. Prevail! And on the Day of Dignity and Freedom, we will gather on Maidan Nezalezhnosti. Where dignity and freedom have always been protected. On the granite, on the barricades during the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity. Where we celebrated the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. And where we will celebrate the Victory Day of Ukraine. In a peaceful Kyiv, in a peaceful Ukraine, I will speak about the important. About the main thing. What remained unchanged. And will remain unchanged. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s the NATO address video, there are English subtitles, they just take a second to kick in.

Dear Mr. President of the Assembly! Dear attendees! Dear representatives of Spain and all other countries of the Alliance! Dear friends! I am glad to see you and thank you for all the kind words that have just been spoken and will be spoken in the Assembly in our support – in support of the struggle for freedom. Today, Ukraine marks the ninth anniversary of the beginning of Maidan – the Revolution of Dignity. In those months of 2013-2014, when Ukrainians in the squares and streets of our cities defended the right to European choice for our state, an important thing happened for our entire community – a community of nations united by the values of freedom, respect for law, democracy and diversity. Ukrainians filled with a powerful life force what many began to think was just a bureaucratic formality. Ukrainians and all people in Europe, in America, in the world, who supported us and continue to support us, filled the flag of the European Union with new energy. And in fact, with the way we defend freedom in Ukraine, we united both the European Union and NATO. We showed the commonality of challenges and proved the commonality of values. Ladies and Gentlemen! Although Ukraine has not yet become a full-fledged part of the EU and NATO, I am addressing you on behalf of the people who have always been, are and will be part of the valuable space to which you all belong. History brought us to different sides of ideological walls. But the walls fell, and our values are all preserved. And not only me, but millions of our people and the majority of citizens of your states support the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine. Now, when we are defending European values ​​not in the squares and streets, but on the battlefield in a full-scale war, it is absolutely obvious how unfair and unnatural Ukraine’s alienation from Europe was. We will not leave a single percent of that alienation. I urge you to do everything in your power so that our community of nations – nations of values – will never again be divided or weakened! All of you see what endangers us. All of us! All who cannot imagine their life without freedom. All of you can see Ukraine’s significant contribution to the protection of our community. Everyone sees how important it is that we really united in defense after February 24. So, due to this, you also see that Ukraine should become a full member of the European Union and NATO. And I urge you to support our applications for membership in the EU and the Alliance! Ukrainians do not just believe – Ukrainians are sure that we can defend ourselves in this war and return the borders of a united Europe to the entire length of our eastern and southern borders. Ukrainians do not just believe – Ukrainians know that the strength of our democracy will be a guarantee that no tyranny to the east of us will be able to threaten Europe. But in order to realize all these years, to realize all this, we have to use all the strength of our community, all the potential of our cooperation in order to gradually stop this terrorist Russian war and restore peace. That is why I proposed the Ukrainian Peace Formula. All points of our Peace Formula are beyond doubt. Every nation in our community is interested in ensuring that no dangerous incidents occur at nuclear facilities. We all want Russian terrorists to no longer be able to take people’s lives. Each of our states needs guaranteed protection against any Russian missiles and any sabotage against infrastructure facilities. We are all interested in the stability of energy, food and other markets. We all strive for international law to retain its force and actually work. Each of us considers it fair that those guilty of war crimes, deportations and any manifestations of genocidal policy should be brought to justice. We all wish there would be no burnt cities and ruins instead of a normal life anywhere in Europe. All this is ensured by the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which, without being mistaken, can be called both the European peace formula and the world peace formula, as it is built on respect and protection of universal human values, on international law. From nuclear safety to the restoration of our territorial integrity, from the Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine to countering ecocide – everything is envisaged in our Formula. Dear friends! I suggest that you and your countries choose the point of the peace formula in which you can show your leadership. Joint action is what constitutes true peacemaking. And while we concentrate our forces to implement this Formula, we must maintain one hundred percent principled position in countering Russian aggression. Russia has bet on a genocidal policy, and that is why it is destroying our energy infrastructure. To “kill” electricity, water and heat supply in winter – and this is Russia’s goal – is to put the lives of millions of people in direct danger. This is equivalent to the use of weapons of mass destruction – an absolute crime. Therefore, it will be right if you in your parliaments designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, as the parliaments of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and the Czech Republic have done. It will be right if your countries constantly strengthen sanctions against Russia, which has become the complete opposite of our community and the most anti-European power in the world. It is the constant strengthening of sanctions that will not allow the terrorist state to adapt and find new ways of ensuring its terror. A new, ninth sanctions package of the European Union is needed, new world sanctions against Russia for terror – immediately after limiting export prices for Russian energy resources. It will be right if we prevent Russia’s key terrorist plan and provide Ukraine with full protection of the sky. When Russian missiles, Iranian drones, and any other instruments of terror fail to reach their intended targets, Russia will have to do what we need, namely, follow our Peace Formula. We can ensure this! But for this, Ukraine needs to be provided with a sufficient number and quality of air defense and missile defense systems. With a sufficient weight of defense and financial support. The terrorist state must see that it stands no chance. Since 2013 and until today, Ukrainians, with the support of our friends, have demonstrated that nothing is impossible for us when we are truly united and defend our unconditional values. So, let’s maintain our unity! And let’s fight for freedom! I thank all of you for your support! Long live freedom! Glory to Ukraine!

Today marks nine years since the start of Maidan. A significant date for our society. Many people consider this event as one that shaped their personality. However, not only the new history of Ukraine began on that day. — Mariam Naiem (@mariamposts) November 21, 2022

This was an essential step in our decolonization: on the Maidan, our society refused to continue living in a "Russian world" on our territory. The Russian government answered this refusal with military invasion and annexation. — Mariam Naiem (@mariamposts) November 21, 2022

21/11/2013 will remain one of the most important dates in our history. But maybe the second one after the day of our victory. 💙💛 — Mariam Naiem (@mariamposts) November 21, 2022

Dignity is all about conscious choice and moral acts.

Freedom is not free. Freedom is something you must fight for.

Our nation made its choice and now has to fight for it.

Today, let us honor those who are sacrificing their lives to defend our freedom! pic.twitter.com/sPsv7Vo2oO — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) November 21, 2022

Here’s a really interesting personal recounting of the 2013 revolution:

Exactly 9 years ago today, I was in a pub with my uni pals when we heard the news that then-president Yanukovych would not sign the association agreement with the EU, crushing Ukraine's European hopes and locking us to Russia. We were not buying it. Here's what happened next 🧵 — Stas Olenchenko 🇺🇦 (@TheStanislawski) November 21, 2022

In 2013, we were second-year social & political science students – we were young and angry, and we definitely were not ready to spend our adult lives in a post-Soviet dictatorship. So the next day, we went to Maidan Square in Kyiv with thousands of others fed up with Yanukovych. Thousands grew into tens of thousands as Yanukovych ignored our demands. Here’s a photo from a 50,000-strong protest in late November. Still peaceful, still hopeful. The thumbs-up kid on the left is me. The next four months were so densely packed with protests, emotions, and news that it’s impossible to put them all into one thread. I’ll just mention some of the most notable moments. Maidan became permanently occupied by the protestors (us) after the brutal beating of the students. It was getting clear at that point that Yanukovych was trying to crush the protests and usurp the power to become a true dictator. Now, hundreds of thousands went to the streets. I was watching a live stream from Maidan at 1AM in mid-December when Berkut (the special police) went on the offensive, trying to rip the Maidan crowd and take back the square. I woke my dad up, and we decided to go. Thousands more flooded Maidan at 2AM to defend the protest. Yanukovych’s police never managed to crush Maidan. In January 2014, after approving a set of draconian laws, the regime started to unleash lethal violence on the even more outraged crowd. I remember crying hard when Serhiy Nigoyan was shot dead in the middle of the rally. Here’s Serhiy reciting Taras Shevchenko in Maidan only a couple of weeks before getting murdered by the regime. He was 20 years old, only a year older than me. Clashes with the police, Molotov cocktails, fortification building – it all become the new norm from later February. Everybody was at Maidan – friends, family, people from all around Ukraine. My grandma regularly made a massive tank of borscht and carried it to feed the folk. On February 19, we stayed late at Maidan until 2AM helping prepare the Molotov cocktails and building fortifications from car tires. Here’s a (very) blurry photo of me and my friend Daniel from that night. 6 hours after we left to get some sleep, the shootings started. On February 20, more than 80 protestors were shot dead by the special forces in another, most brutal series of early morning clashes. Following a series of shock, chaos, and negotiations, Yanukovych just took his belongings and ran away to Russia. We won. Lots of things happened next. The annexation of Crimea, the start of the war in Donbas, the new elections, and, finally, a complete return to a European path for Ukraine. As you are well aware, post-Maidan events were only the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine. As years went by, I realized, to my surprise, that some foreigners believed Maidan was a Western coup designed to hurt Russia. I saw a lot of people on the outside doubting the real reasons behind Maidan and mixing up the chronology of the events. It was a mess. As with any revolution, Maidan was not perfect, and it did not bring a perfect government to power. That’s not how revolutions work. However, those three months in 2013-2014 changed my life and the life of Ukraine forever. My generation finally arrived and demanded change. My people finally took power into their hands and went through blood and terror to break away from authoritarianism and Russia’s imperial influence. It truly was a Revolution of Dignity, a people’s movement – and everyone who saw Maidan in person understands it crystal clear. In 2022, we have entered the final stage of the events triggered by Maidan. This war will decide who wins in the end – the people who have chosen a democratic European future for their country or a bunch of post-Soviet police states led by dictators with imperial issues. If 9 years ago someone in the pub told us what would happen next, I would have done it all over again – with more dedication and certainty. And I definitely would have done it alongside the same brave, bright, unbelievable people. End of thread.

✊💙💛

Here’s former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Kherson and Izium:

KHERSON AXIS/ 2300 UTC 21 NOV / RU forces continue shelling of urban targets in Kherson and other north bank positions. UKR reports that Russian UAVs are conducting cross-river reconnaissance to assist in target selection for RU artillery and missile forces. pic.twitter.com/2k7WHo7QK8 — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) November 21, 2022

IZIUM AXIS/ 1330 UTC 21 NOV/ UKR has essentially cut a 20Km stretch of the P-66 HWY. RU engineering equipment and troop reinforcements must now travel long, non-direct routes to construction sites for their planned winter defensive fortifications. pic.twitter.com/hFEiTJP7Hw — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) November 21, 2022

Earlier on Nov. 21, Tymoshenko reported that the Russian shelling of Kherson killed one person and injured three people. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 21, 2022

Update: Canadians can now purchase Ukraine Sovereignty Bonds. These bonds allow Canadians to provide direct support to Ukraine, so the Ukrainian government can keep providing essential services. Find out more here: https://t.co/7X0K3mvWXJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 21, 2022

And a valkyrie to finish things off:

Olha, call sign "Witch", serves in 241st brigade of @TDF_UA

She is a fierce fighter and a platoon commander. Olga is also a lawyer, an aspirant working on PhD, and a mom of a six-year-old son.

russians made a big mistake by trying to go against brave Ukrainian women like Olha. pic.twitter.com/OFhAQJ6DhK — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 19, 2022

So interesting bit of history. During World War II the Soviets had a cadre of female bomber pilots and crews that flew night time sorties: the 588the Night Bomber Regiment. They were so deadly and dangerous, and so feared by the Germans, that the Germans referred to them as die Nachthexen/the Night Witches. Nice to see it is now the Russians worried about the witches!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

The caption machine translates as:

This is so news😅 #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS

Open thread!