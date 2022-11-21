Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

“But what about the lurkers?”

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

The words do not have to be perfect.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 271: Just a Brief Update On the Day of Dignity and Freedom

War for Ukraine Day 271: Just a Brief Update On the Day of Dignity and Freedom

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

Very long day today, so just a brief update tonight.

I want to just really quickly make sure we touch on the Iranian news:

This is significant!

Unfortunately, so is this:

President Zelenskyy was very busy today. We’ve got his regular address followed by his speech to the annual meeting of the NATO Parliamentary assembly. Daily address video below, English transcript after the jump followed by the NATO address video and English transcript after that.

Fellow Ukrainians!

Today we celebrate the Day of Dignity and Freedom. A holiday that shows that for us dignity and freedom is a holiday. The answer to the question of who Ukrainians are and what is most important to them.

Dear people!

I said these words in the same place on the same day exactly one year ago. What has changed since then? A lot. In our country, Europe and the whole world. But something remains unchanged. This is the answer to the question of who Ukrainians are and what is most important to us. Two values, inextricably intertwined, like the right and left banks of the Dnipro River. Like blue and yellow colors. Like Chubynsky’s words and Verbytsky’s music. Like two threads of a pattern on a vyshyvanka where our genetic code is encrypted. This is dignity and freedom.

We always remembered this and have no right to forget. We always valued this and are not afraid to defend this. We always knew what we wanted. And this year, everyone found out what we are capable of. Friends and enemies saw it. Allies and partners. We saw for ourselves. Someone – once again. Someone – for the first time. But all together we proved and continue to prove that dignity and freedom are a holiday for us. This remained unchanged. And everyone saw what Ukrainians are capable of.

Everyone saw what defenders we have. How to hold out against one of the greatest armies in the world and become one of the best armies in the world. Someone will say: it sounds loud. Yes. Our army sounds loud. For the last eight years. And for the last nine months. When hardened fighters are joined by musicians, actors, Olympic champions, IT specialists, scientists, businessmen. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who did not get on the plane, but stood in line at the military commissariat. And side by side they stood up for our dream. Free Ukraine forever.

And everyone saw what our civilians are capable of. Everyone saw what kind of citizens we have! How can you become a living wall on the path of the occupier’s military columns, stop and turn around enemy tanks and armored personnel carriers with bare hands. Go to rallies under the occupation despite the gunshots and stun grenades. Preserve the Ukrainian flag and wait to finally meet the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Flood your village to prevent the orcs from entering Kyiv.

Shoot down a Russian drone with a can. Give seeds to the occupiers so that sunflowers sprout in the place where they perish.

And everyone saw what kind of doctors, firefighters, rescuers, railway workers, energy workers, and farmers we have. How can you be on duty for several weeks in a row. Pull dozens of wounded from the battlefield. Carry out surgeries under bombs and bullets. Sow a crop and gather it as a harvest under bombs and bullets. Give lectures to students online, in the trenches. Get a bachelor’s degree online, in the trenches.

Everyone saw what kind of volunteers and caring people we have. How can you raise funds for drones, ambulance vehicles, optics, thermal imagers in a matter of hours. How to get everything. Buy everything. Bring everything. And then get, buy and bring again, because that wasn’t all. And in every village, people canned borscht and stewed meat for the frontline, because we would go red with embarrassment if our warriors ate expired dry ration, like orcs.

We are willing to give the last we have so that the Ukrainian warrior looks decently. Fights decently. Wins decently. And everyone saw what kind of business we have. Not oligarchs, but a modern, creative, humane and responsible business. How to turn your office, hotel or gym into a shelter for IDPs. How fashion shoe brands manufacture army boots. Designers of women’s dresses manufacture body armor. A garden furniture manufacturer makes anti-tank hedgehogs. A famous model cooks food for warriors and refugees. A TV presenter makes a “Bandera smoothie”. A doctor of science sorts humanitarian aid in Poland. And an opera singer evacuates hundreds of people in his car.

Everyone saw what kind of children we have. How they give up smartphones and gadgets to donate money to the army. How they wash cars and sell drawings, collecting money for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. How a boy runs away from home to enroll in the territorial defense. How a girl with shot legs drives a car 15 kilometers to take out four wounded adults.

Everyone saw what kind of people we have! Willing to give the last. Willing to stand to the last. They did not lose dignity. Bravery. Faith in themselves. And they united. In order not to lose freedom. Not to lose independence. Not to lose Ukraine.

We can be left without money. Without gasoline. Without hot water. Without light. But not without freedom. And it remains unchanged.

Yes, we have paid and continue to pay a very high price for freedom. And we will never forget all those who gave their lives for Ukraine. And we will never forgive everyone who took away their lives and wanted to take away our freedom. But the main thing is that no one succeeded and no one will ever succeed.

Dear people!

I said these words in the same place on the same day exactly one year ago. What has changed since then? A lot. Craters appeared on our land. There are roadblocks and anti-tank hedgehogs in our cities and villages. It may be dark on our streets. It may be cold in our homes. There are many changes, but they have not changed the most important thing. Because the most important thing is not outside, but inside. And it remains unchanged. And that’s why we will hold out. We will endure.

Everyone. Different. But Ukrainian men and women. Defenders. Everyone who knows: we must be worthy, we must not give up. Because Ukrainians are not used to giving up. Because they have dignity. And therefore – freedom!

This remains unchanged. We will overcome everything. Endure. Survive. Prevail!

And on the Day of Dignity and Freedom, we will gather on Maidan Nezalezhnosti. Where dignity and freedom have always been protected. On the granite, on the barricades during the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity. Where we celebrated the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. And where we will celebrate the Victory Day of Ukraine. In a peaceful Kyiv, in a peaceful Ukraine, I will speak about the important. About the main thing. What remained unchanged. And will remain unchanged.

Glory to Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s the NATO address video, there are English subtitles, they just take a second to kick in.

Dear Mr. President of the Assembly!

Dear attendees!

Dear representatives of Spain and all other countries of the Alliance!

Dear friends!

I am glad to see you and thank you for all the kind words that have just been spoken and will be spoken in the Assembly in our support – in support of the struggle for freedom.

Today, Ukraine marks the ninth anniversary of the beginning of Maidan – the Revolution of Dignity. In those months of 2013-2014, when Ukrainians in the squares and streets of our cities defended the right to European choice for our state, an important thing happened for our entire community – a community of nations united by the values of freedom, respect for law, democracy and diversity.

Ukrainians filled with a powerful life force what many began to think was just a bureaucratic formality. Ukrainians and all people in Europe, in America, in the world, who supported us and continue to support us, filled the flag of the European Union with new energy. And in fact, with the way we defend freedom in Ukraine, we united both the European Union and NATO. We showed the commonality of challenges and proved the commonality of values.

Ladies and Gentlemen!

Although Ukraine has not yet become a full-fledged part of the EU and NATO, I am addressing you on behalf of the people who have always been, are and will be part of the valuable space to which you all belong. History brought us to different sides of ideological walls. But the walls fell, and our values are all preserved.

And not only me, but millions of our people and the majority of citizens of your states support the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine. Now, when we are defending European values ​​not in the squares and streets, but on the battlefield in a full-scale war, it is absolutely obvious how unfair and unnatural Ukraine’s alienation from Europe was. We will not leave a single percent of that alienation.

I urge you to do everything in your power so that our community of nations – nations of values – will never again be divided or weakened!

All of you see what endangers us. All of us! All who cannot imagine their life without freedom. All of you can see Ukraine’s significant contribution to the protection of our community. Everyone sees how important it is that we really united in defense after February 24.

So, due to this, you also see that Ukraine should become a full member of the European Union and NATO. And I urge you to support our applications for membership in the EU and the Alliance!

Ukrainians do not just believe – Ukrainians are sure that we can defend ourselves in this war and return the borders of a united Europe to the entire length of our eastern and southern borders. Ukrainians do not just believe – Ukrainians know that the strength of our democracy will be a guarantee that no tyranny to the east of us will be able to threaten Europe.

But in order to realize all these years, to realize all this, we have to use all the strength of our community, all the potential of our cooperation in order to  gradually stop this terrorist Russian war and restore peace.

That is why I proposed the Ukrainian Peace Formula. All points of our Peace Formula are beyond doubt.

Every nation in our community is interested in ensuring that no dangerous incidents occur at nuclear facilities. We all want Russian terrorists to no longer be able to take people’s lives. Each of our states needs guaranteed protection against any Russian missiles and any sabotage against infrastructure facilities. We are all interested in the stability of energy, food and other markets. We all strive for international law to retain its force and actually work. Each of us considers it fair that those guilty of war crimes, deportations and any manifestations of genocidal policy should be brought to justice. We all wish there would be no burnt cities and ruins instead of a normal life anywhere in Europe.

All this is ensured by the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which, without being mistaken, can be called both the European peace formula and the world peace formula, as it is built on respect and protection of universal human values, on international law. From nuclear safety to the restoration of our territorial integrity, from the Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine to countering ecocide – everything is envisaged in our Formula.

Dear friends!

I suggest that you and your countries choose the point of the peace formula in which you can show your leadership. Joint action is what constitutes true peacemaking.

And while we concentrate our forces to implement this Formula, we must maintain one hundred percent principled position in countering Russian aggression. Russia has bet on a genocidal policy, and that is why it is destroying our energy infrastructure. To “kill” electricity, water and heat supply in winter – and this is Russia’s goal – is to put the lives of millions of people in direct danger. This is equivalent to the use of weapons of mass destruction – an absolute crime.

Therefore, it will be right if you in your parliaments designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, as the parliaments of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and the Czech Republic have done. It will be right if your countries constantly strengthen sanctions against Russia, which has become the complete opposite of our community and the most anti-European power in the world. It is the constant strengthening of sanctions that will not allow the terrorist state to adapt and find new ways of ensuring its terror. A new, ninth sanctions package of the European Union is needed, new world sanctions against Russia for terror – immediately after limiting export prices for Russian energy resources.

It will be right if we prevent Russia’s key terrorist plan and provide Ukraine with full protection of the sky. When Russian missiles, Iranian drones, and any other instruments of terror fail to reach their intended targets, Russia will have to do what we need, namely, follow our Peace Formula.

We can ensure this! But for this, Ukraine needs to be provided with a sufficient number and quality of air defense and missile defense systems. With a sufficient weight of defense and financial support. The terrorist state must see that it stands no chance.

Since 2013 and until today, Ukrainians, with the support of our friends, have demonstrated that nothing is impossible for us when we are truly united and defend our unconditional values. So, let’s maintain our unity! And let’s fight for freedom!

I thank all of you for your support!

Long live freedom!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s a really interesting personal recounting of the 2013 revolution:

In 2013, we were second-year social & political science students – we were young and angry, and we definitely were not ready to spend our adult lives in a post-Soviet dictatorship.

So the next day, we went to Maidan Square in Kyiv with thousands of others fed up with Yanukovych. 

Thousands grew into tens of thousands as Yanukovych ignored our demands.

Here’s a photo from a 50,000-strong protest in late November. Still peaceful, still hopeful.

The thumbs-up kid on the left is me.Image

The next four months were so densely packed with protests, emotions, and news that it’s impossible to put them all into one thread.

I’ll just mention some of the most notable moments. 

Maidan became permanently occupied by the protestors (us) after the brutal beating of the students.

It was getting clear at that point that Yanukovych was trying to crush the protests and usurp the power to become a true dictator.

Now, hundreds of thousands went to the streets. 

I was watching a live stream from Maidan at 1AM in mid-December when Berkut (the special police) went on the offensive, trying to rip the Maidan crowd and take back the square.

I woke my dad up, and we decided to go. Thousands more flooded Maidan at 2AM to defend the protest. 

Yanukovych’s police never managed to crush Maidan. In January 2014, after approving a set of draconian laws, the regime started to unleash lethal violence on the even more outraged crowd.

I remember crying hard when Serhiy Nigoyan was shot dead in the middle of the rally. 

Here’s Serhiy reciting Taras Shevchenko in Maidan only a couple of weeks before getting murdered by the regime.

He was 20 years old, only a year older than me.

Clashes with the police, Molotov cocktails, fortification building – it all become the new norm from later February.

Everybody was at Maidan – friends, family, people from all around Ukraine. My grandma regularly made a massive tank of borscht and carried it to feed the folk. 

On February 19, we stayed late at Maidan until 2AM helping prepare the Molotov cocktails and building fortifications from car tires.

Here’s a (very) blurry photo of me and my friend Daniel from that night.

6 hours after we left to get some sleep, the shootings started.Image

On February 20, more than 80 protestors were shot dead by the special forces in another, most brutal series of early morning clashes.

Following a series of shock, chaos, and negotiations, Yanukovych just took his belongings and ran away to Russia.

We won. 

Lots of things happened next.

The annexation of Crimea, the start of the war in Donbas, the new elections, and, finally, a complete return to a European path for Ukraine.

As you are well aware, post-Maidan events were only the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine. 

As years went by, I realized, to my surprise, that some foreigners believed Maidan was a Western coup designed to hurt Russia.

I saw a lot of people on the outside doubting the real reasons behind Maidan and mixing up the chronology of the events. It was a mess. 

As with any revolution, Maidan was not perfect, and it did not bring a perfect government to power. That’s not how revolutions work.

However, those three months in 2013-2014 changed my life and the life of Ukraine forever. My generation finally arrived and demanded change. 

My people finally took power into their hands and went through blood and terror to break away from authoritarianism and Russia’s imperial influence.

It truly was a Revolution of Dignity, a people’s movement – and everyone who saw Maidan in person understands it crystal clear. 

In 2022, we have entered the final stage of the events triggered by Maidan.

This war will decide who wins in the end – the people who have chosen a democratic European future for their country or a bunch of post-Soviet police states led by dictators with imperial issues. 

If 9 years ago someone in the pub told us what would happen next, I would have done it all over again – with more dedication and certainty.

And I definitely would have done it alongside the same brave, bright, unbelievable people.

End of thread.
✊💙💛 

Here’s former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Kherson and Izium:

And a valkyrie to finish things off:

So interesting bit of history. During World War II the Soviets had a cadre of female bomber pilots and crews that flew night time sorties: the 588the Night Bomber Regiment. They were so deadly and dangerous, and so feared by the Germans, that the Germans referred to them as die Nachthexen/the Night Witches. Nice to see it is now the Russians worried about the witches!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Оце так новина😅 #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ оригінальний звук – ￴ ￴￴￴￴￴￴￴￴￴￴￴￴￴ ￴￴￴￴￴￴￴￴￴￴￴￴￴

The caption machine translates as:

This is so news😅 #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Bill Arnold
  • Carlo Graziani
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • lashonharangue
  • Martin
  • Mike in NC
  • Ruckus
  • The Pale Scot
  • Tony G

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      Craters appeared on our land. There are roadblocks and anti-tank hedgehogs in our cities and villages. It may be dark on our streets. It may be cold in our homes. There are many changes, but they have not changed the most important thing. Because the most important thing is not outside, but inside. And it remains unchanged. And that’s why we will hold out. We will endure.

      CRYING.

      Thank you so much for sharing that Maidan thread. It’s so important to learn about and understand these things from people who were actually there, to get the truth and to honor their fight. And it really proves that this is a nation that cannot and will not ever be easily subdued.

      Also: Chef José was in Kyiv! He has a plaque on the Alley of Courage, and seeing him and Zelenskyy together was so wonderful. There’s a moment in the video where the two of them are standing close and it sounds like Zelenskyy thanks him, and José pats his shoulder and leans his head against Zelenskyy and it’s just the sweetest moment. Two incredible men!

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Tony G

      Certain American “leftists” (e.g., Chris Hedges) consistently refer to the Maidan protests as a “coup”.  In normal usage, a “coup” refers to a military takeover, but in this usage it refers to protests during which more than 80 of the protestors were shot and killed by government security forces.  It’s remarkable that all of these “leftists” use the same inappropriate term — “coup”.  It’s almost as though they’re all reading from the same script.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Tony G: They *are* all, in fact, reading from the same script, which is written by russia.

      The Olenchenko thread is very good. This is precisely the cohort my nephew is in, and it is very hard to overstate the significance of the Revolution of Dignity (aka “Maidan”) in their lives and their worldview.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Carlo Graziani

      Nerve agents. That’s unspeakable.

      It’s a weapon selection that is so unnecessarily off the scale that it comes from a place of pure hatred. These people are psychopaths.

      If this kind of horror doesn’t turn parts of their own forces against them, I can’t imagine what will.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tony G

      Not surprising, but interesting about the close relationship now between the repressive governments of Russia and Iran.  I’m old enough to remember when the American right-wing deemed Iran to be “the enemy” (even while the Reagan Administration was selling weapons to Iran).  Now, by effectively supporting Russia the American right is effectively supporting the government in Iran.  There will be no cognitive dissonance about this, however.   The leaders of the American right have no shame, and most of their supporters are functionally illiterate.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Tony G:

      Certain American “leftists” (e.g., Chris Hedges) consistently refer to the Maidan protests as a “coup”.  In normal usage, a “coup” refers to a military takeover, but in this usage it refers to protests during which more than 80 of the protestors were shot and killed by government security forces.  It’s remarkable that all of these “leftists” use the same inappropriate term — “coup”.  It’s almost as though they’re all reading from the same script.

      In a recent New Yorker interview, John Mearsheimer did not want to talk about his meeting with Orban. Nor the reason for his refusal to discuss why. The interviewer was “being very unfair” to him in Mearsheimer’s own whiny words. You can’t make this shit up! He came across as having something to hide and looked like a fool

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony G

      @Gin & Tonic: Yeah, I think that’s right.  (That was a lame attempt at sarcasm on my part.).  I’m just curious (as someone who took Psychology 101 49 years ago) about what motivates these de-facto pro-Putin “leftists”.  Are they being paid, or is it something more complicated?  (Hedges was actually getting paid for a few years by Russia Today — RT — for some Mickey Mouse talk show, but it probably wasn’t a tremendous amount of money.)  My own half-baked opinion is that almost all people develop a view of the world at a young age, and then tend to stick with that view regardless of evidence.  (The Who were the greatest rock band.  My “research” at age 13 proved it.)   Some of these people developed the point of view 50 years ago that the U.S. is intrinsically evil — there is, of course, significant evidence to support that view — and that therefore any opponent of the U.S. is intrinsically good (a false conclusion even if the first statement were true).  If I were capable of being shocked I would be shocked that “leftists” who make a handsome living by talking and writing could be so simple-minded, but there are grifters across the political spectrum, and the best grifters have convinced themselves that they’re honest and righteous.  They’re probably not being paid directly by the Kremlin; instead they’re playing “Jumping Jack Flash” for the 10,000th time, just like their fans want to hear.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Bill Arnold

      @Mike in NC:
      Automated translation [1] of that tweet (Farsi?) says that it is Hexachloroethane. From wikipedia, basically smoke, in this case used for riot control, with a bunch of associated controversy that make its use discouraged or illegal in many countries.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hexachloroethane
      Said to have CNS depressant effects but not a nerve agent in the normal sense. (Trump’s police goons may have used it…)

      [1]

      The similarity between Khamenei and Saddam is increasing day by day.

      Today in #جوانرود to suppress people, they used hexachloroethane gas, a nerve agent that temporarily disrupts the activity of the central nervous system, which is carcinogenic and has serious side effects.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Pale Scot

      588the Night Bomber Regiment.

      And they flew Biplanes

      Iran? Nerve Gas? Special place in hell for those bastards

      All the Persians I ever met were awesome people, they are our natural allies, not the Sauds

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tony G

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Mearsheimer is another guy who has no shame, and his fan-boys support him no matter what.  Like Beatlemania, but for a pasty old right-wing college professor.   (Having seen the legions of Elon Musk fans, nothing can shock me anymore.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Martin

      @Bill Arnold: Yeah, my sense is most claims of nerve agents aren’t nerve agents and many mass casualty events are nerve agents but not indicated as nerve agents.

      I think claims of nerve agents are better as propaganda than nerve agents actually are as weapons. When they are good as weapons they are deployed in such volume that nobody is likely to have video of it on Twitter.

      You don’t need a nerve agent for the activity to be terrible. It can just be terrible as is.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ruckus

      @Bill Arnold:

      Hexachloroethane.

      That is some nasty shit. Repressive governments do not actually care if they maim or kill the people they don’t like or more importantly to them, the people that don’t like and obey them.

      Which seems to be similar to conservatives in this country, they don’t mind when someone goes on a killing spree at, say a drag show, because those people really do not give a shit about obeying conservative values. And they shouldn’t have to because conservative values are not what this country was founded on. We are seeing in many countries in the world, that conservatives are trying extremely hard to be in charge and run/ruin the country by imposing conservative values, some far worse than our conservatives, but all of them of he mind that actual freedom to be human can not stand. Sure there have to be laws and limits, but not to the extent that conservatives even here want. And often here it is supported by conservative wealth because they can make more money. I imagine in other countries the same holds true. They can’t have actual freedom, that would cost them and take away the power to control others.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Carlo Graziani

      An update on UA operations in the east, so far as I can follow what’s going on in Luhansk oblast: it evidently did not prove possible to wheel rapidly enough from Kherson to Svatove-Kreminna with enough forces to power through, if that was the UA’s intention. It certainly seems to be where they have made their main offensive commitment, but possibly weather and other factors prevented a second Kharkhiv surprise.

      Nonetheless I’ve been picking through some Telegram posts flagged by ISW and shoving them through Google Translate for a few days now, and I’ve come across a lot of distress concerning deep Ukrainian artillery strikes at various places, including two references now to Starobilsk. The latest one is at https://t.me/miroshnik_r/9642, and translates to

      RODION_MIROSHNIK
      Over the past week, the security situation in the LPR has clearly deteriorated.

      According to preliminary data, over the past 7 days, 6 LPR civilians were killed and 11 were injured.

      19 cities and towns fell under shelling, incl. Stakhanov, Lisichansk, Bryanka, Perevalsk, Starobelsk, Svatovo. According to the LPR JCCC, more than 40 missiles were fired from the HIMARS MLRS alone – 7 complete packages.

      The strikes were carried out in the northern, northwestern and western regions of the LPR. Arrivals were also noted in the environs of Luhansk (Sabovka, Mirnoe).

      The targets of the strikes were residential buildings, healthcare and education facilities, and infrastructure.

      The AFU continues to fight with the recalcitrant population, and the West pays for the war. The one that stands for democracy, humanism and human rights. But we do not belong to such people, in their opinion.

      Whining aside, “infrastructure” seems likely “rail”. So it looks as if the advance may achieve some important goals even without liberating much territory. In fact, interdicting that rail line could lead to a chain of events resulting in a lot of movement later on in the winter.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.