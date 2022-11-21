Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

World Cup Open Thread: England vs Iran

World Cup Open Thread: England vs Iran

SportsMole:

England’s latest quest for major tournament glory begins with their World Cup 2022 opener against Iran in Group B at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, their opponents are competing on the biggest global stage for the third time in a row but are facing an uphill battle to finally progress beyond the group stage.

Another attempt to emulate the heroes of 1966 awaits Gareth Southgate’s young, effervescent crop, and should the Three Lions continue the theme of going one better at major tournaments under the 52-year-old, the empty suitcase that Declan Rice brought along to carry home the World Cup trophy will come in handy….

The world’s 20th-ranked nation will expect to be battling Wales and the USA for second place in Group B should England ride off into the sunset as expected, but Team Melli are one of a number of nations to have become embroiled in pre-tournament controversy.

The Ukrainian FA requested the expulsion of Iran from the World Cup over allegations of the Asian nation supplying weapons to Russia for the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, but Carlos Queiroz’s side are now preparing to compete on the finals stage for the third time in a row.

It will not come as too much of a surprise to learn that Iran have never progressed beyond the group stage of the World Cup in its current format, and they have only ever won two games in the tournament, one of which came against Morocco on the opening matchday at Russia 2018….

British actor, comedian & writer:

ETA: Oops…

    10Comments

      JML

      Can’t believe Southgate is starting ol’ Slabhead (McGuire). He’s so out of form that he’s only gotten 3 starts in the premier league this season, he’s looked old, slow, and confused when he did play. Might blow up England’s chances all by himself.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Anybody follow England enough to hazard a guess as to whether their players will do the snip gesture, assuming they score?

      marklar

      The day after the Club Q massacre, FIFA threatens to give yellow cards to players with LGBTQ Social Justice armbands.

      That’s my World Cup comment for the day.

      JML

      Once again, FIFA proves they have no idea how to handle concussions and head trauma with this injury to the Iranian keeper. Ridiculous that after 10 minutes of treatment they allow him to continue and then he drops a few minutes later and has to be removed. Just absurd.

      Scout211

      @marklar: I was going to post that. Here’s the story from CNN.

      CNN — 
      The captains of several European teams will not to wear “OneLove” armbands at the World Cup in Qatar due to the danger of receiving yellow cards.

      England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Wales were set to participate in the “OneLove” campaign to promote inclusion and oppose discrimination.

      But those countries’ associations said in a statement on Monday that the armband – which features a striped heart in different colors to represent all heritages, backgrounds, genders and sexual identities – would not be worn in Qatar.

      “FIFA [football’s global governing body] has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” the joint statement read.

      Amir Khalid

      @JML:

      Harry “Slabhead” Maguire was a really good defender at Leicester City, before he went to Man United, and had a good Euro ’21 for England. It’s just at United that he has been comically bad. (YouTube has some hilarious highlight reels of his defending blunders.) Maybe Gareth reckons he’ll come good for England again.

      Kevin

      England should have no problem with this group in my opinion. As much as I would love the USMNT to beat them they are stacked. And just like that 2-0 over Iran.

      Tony Jay

      Not watching. There’s nothing I can do about the deplorable corruption of FIFA, the cowardice of the English FA or the scumminess of the Qatari Government, but I can control what I point my eyeballs at and it’s not going to be this fake World Cup.

      Fuck ’em.

