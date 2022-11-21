Gareth Southgate has confirmed that England will take the knee before tomorrow’s game against Iran 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/cuEYUr6Ttg

SportsMole:

England’s latest quest for major tournament glory begins with their World Cup 2022 opener against Iran in Group B at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, their opponents are competing on the biggest global stage for the third time in a row but are facing an uphill battle to finally progress beyond the group stage.

Another attempt to emulate the heroes of 1966 awaits Gareth Southgate’s young, effervescent crop, and should the Three Lions continue the theme of going one better at major tournaments under the 52-year-old, the empty suitcase that Declan Rice brought along to carry home the World Cup trophy will come in handy….

The world’s 20th-ranked nation will expect to be battling Wales and the USA for second place in Group B should England ride off into the sunset as expected, but Team Melli are one of a number of nations to have become embroiled in pre-tournament controversy.

The Ukrainian FA requested the expulsion of Iran from the World Cup over allegations of the Asian nation supplying weapons to Russia for the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, but Carlos Queiroz’s side are now preparing to compete on the finals stage for the third time in a row.

It will not come as too much of a surprise to learn that Iran have never progressed beyond the group stage of the World Cup in its current format, and they have only ever won two games in the tournament, one of which came against Morocco on the opening matchday at Russia 2018….