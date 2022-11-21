I said I’d put up a post for every match, but TBH not expecting a lot of comments on this one. (Go ahead, prove me wrong!)

Al Jazeera:

Senegal and the Netherlands will head into their opening World Cup fixture high on confidence after a string of promising recent performances.

In February, the Teranga Lions secured their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title after beating Egypt on penalties.

The Netherlands have also enjoyed considerable success in their continental exploits, topping their Nations League group and notching two morale-boosting wins against their Benelux rivals, Belgium.

Tough fixture for both

Monday’s match will likely represent the greatest challenge in Group A for both teams, who will fancy their chances against Ecuador and Qatar, ranked 44th and 50th in the world, respectively…

Still, Micky Jnr, a football journalist specialising in African football, expressed confidence that “this Senegal team will progress from the group”.

He expects Senegal to claim, at least, a point against the Netherlands, or “maybe surprise the Europeans with a win”…