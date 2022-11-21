Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Sports / World Cup Open Thread: Senegal vs Netherlands

World Cup Open Thread: Senegal vs Netherlands

I said I’d put up a post for every match, but TBH not expecting a lot of comments on this one. (Go ahead, prove me wrong!)

Al Jazeera:

Senegal and the Netherlands will head into their opening World Cup fixture high on confidence after a string of promising recent performances.

In February, the Teranga Lions secured their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title after beating Egypt on penalties.

The Netherlands have also enjoyed considerable success in their continental exploits, topping their Nations League group and notching two morale-boosting wins against their Benelux rivals, Belgium.

Tough fixture for both

Monday’s match will likely represent the greatest challenge in Group A for both teams, who will fancy their chances against Ecuador and Qatar, ranked 44th and 50th in the world, respectively…

Still, Micky Jnr, a football journalist specialising in African football, expressed confidence that “this Senegal team will progress from the group”.

He expects Senegal to claim, at least, a point against the Netherlands, or “maybe surprise the Europeans with a win”…

    5. 5.

      JML

      @Paul in KY: Yeah, I think it’s going to be tough for Senegal without Mane. With him, they’re a tough out who can produce moments of magic, but I don’t think they have anyone else of his quality who can get the goals they need.

      netherlands should be tough, but they’re also not world-beaters this time around, so you never know. Anything can happen in World Cup?

    15. 15.

      Paul in KY

      @Alison Rose: The only ones I like are as soon as they kick it short, the dude they kick it to then kicks to in front of the goal.  Sort of a delayed one.

      My team Man City does way to many short corners, IMO.

    18. 18.

      West of the Cascades

      @Alison Rose: I’ve often wondered (without seriously asking anyone knowledgeable) whether short corners to set up an incoming cross towards goal are meant to give the attacking players in the box a bit of distraction to lose their markers and/or to give a better angle for the incoming cross (i.e. aimed at the net instead of swinging across the face of goal). I’m not a fan because, as you say, they usually fail. I wonder if there are analytics on this …

    19. 19.

      Cacti

      After reading about the attempt to bribe Ecuador to throw the first match, I hope the players took the money before they went out and won anyway.

      What will Qatar do about it?  Complain to FIFA that they cheated the attempt to cheat?  LoL

      Also, love the Ecuador fans for starting a chant of Queremos cerveza!

