You are here: Home / Sports / World Cup Open Thread: United States vs Wales

World Cup Open Thread: United States vs Wales

Now it gets personal

SportsMole:

The US are back at the World Cup finals after missing the 2018 edition in dismal fashion following a defeat in Trinidad & Tobago in their final qualifier.

This time around, it was still a close run affair in a very difficult qualifying section where the top four nations were separated by just three points, but the USA managed to claim one of the three automatic spots, just ahead of Costa Rica…

The United States have reached the knockout round in four of their last seven tournament appearances, but they have failed to beat European opposition in their previous nine attempts, so if they want to progress this time, they will surely need to end that run with two UEFA nations in their group.

Wales’ form coming into the finals does not offer much optimism either, as they have not won since sealing their place in Qatar with that 1-0 success over Ukraine in the playoffs…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      PaulWartenberg

      I cannot imagine donald trump calling the US Mens team before the game and prep talk them by focusing on their talent and opportunities without one word about himself.

      GODS. Biden does what a President SHOULD do in a moment of national unity and sportsmanship.

    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      Ooh, hey, I never thought of it before but can we blame them missing the 2018 Cup on trump? You know how he loves to be all “when I was in office, we had [x good thing] and now we don’t” – so we can say, “When trump was president, the USMNT didn’t even qualify, but under Biden, they did.”

      I mean, there’s no correlation, but I don’t care.

      Also hi I am nervous.

    12. 12.

      Cacti

      Makes me think of a meme I saw that went something like this:

      Man:  “Are you two girls from England?”

      Woman:  “Wales.”

      Man:  “Are you two whales from England?”

      I’ll see myself out.

    14. 14.

      Immanentize

      My son was disappointed to realize that the US team was playing a country called Wales and not a large group of whales in what I guess he imagined to be a large soccer-seaworld extravaganza.— Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) November 21, 2022

      He continued:

      “They don’t even have a whale on their jersey, it’s a dragon. That doesn’t make any sense!”

      My child feels genuinely aggrieved.

    23. 23.

      HumboldtBlue

      I will admit I am quite surprised at how effective the US has been, they have [pinned Wales back, kept up the possession and control and have played an excellent match so far.

      @Immanentize:

      “They don’t even have a whale on their jersey, it’s a dragon. That doesn’t make any sense!”

      My child feels genuinely aggrieved.

      That’s hilarious.

    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      Jess Fishlock (Wales’ best woman footballer) doing live commentary for BBC.

      America have so much energy, they are so fast and in that moment they had the quality and we could not stop anything.

    30. 30.

      phdesmond

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Wales has also been the victim of imperial and colonial neighbors:

      Dafydd Iwan, a folk singer who became one of the most prominent figures in this battle. Before a crucial qualifier match against Austria, Iwan was brought out to sing “Yma o Hyd,” whose rousing chorus in Welsh translates to “In spite of everyone and everything, we are still here!” A “red wall” of Welsh fans sang with him, and joined him again when Wales defeated Ukraine to clinch its spot in Qatar.

      “When they joined in,” Iwan told The Washington Post, “it was like a powerful force. There was so much passion in the singing, I couldn’t resist crying. … I’ve been singing that song for 40 years, and it’s almost as if I’d been rehearsing for this moment.”

      WaPo

      Notice how similar the theme is to the Ukrainian (and Polish) national anthems.

