Now it gets personal…

Washington, DC: Join us in Dupont Circle tomorrow! ⚽️ @WalesinNA 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 will be featuring the live broadcast of USA vs Wales in their first game of the @FIFAWorldCup at 2PM ET!

Watch out for the Welsh football team if they have @michaelsheen giving the motivational speech. @Cymru pic.twitter.com/TF96lpDzXx

SportsMole:

The US are back at the World Cup finals after missing the 2018 edition in dismal fashion following a defeat in Trinidad & Tobago in their final qualifier.

This time around, it was still a close run affair in a very difficult qualifying section where the top four nations were separated by just three points, but the USA managed to claim one of the three automatic spots, just ahead of Costa Rica…

The United States have reached the knockout round in four of their last seven tournament appearances, but they have failed to beat European opposition in their previous nine attempts, so if they want to progress this time, they will surely need to end that run with two UEFA nations in their group.

Wales’ form coming into the finals does not offer much optimism either, as they have not won since sealing their place in Qatar with that 1-0 success over Ukraine in the playoffs…