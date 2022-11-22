Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

After roe, women are no longer free.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

I really should read my own blog.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

The revolution will be supervised.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

This blog will pay for itself.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Balloon Juice Targeted Fundraising

by

This post is in: 

Hey awesome BJ peeps!

For the GA Runoff, we have now raised $35,000+ for Worker Power, $35,000+ for Four Directions, and have given $6,000+ directly to Raphael Warnock.

Four Directions says they are in good shape, and we funded two canvass teams for Worker Power. That’s 2 canvass leaders and 25-30 pairs of boots on the ground.  We couldn’t have done that without all the Balloon Juice angels and everyone else who donated.

The three thermometers for the GA runoff will remain in the sidebar, but unless something unexpected comes up, we are done with targeted fundraising posts until the time is right in the new year.

Once we know the results of the GA runoff, we’ll have a series of posts where we take a look at what we were able to do for AZ, GA, MI, NV, and WI, and all the various ways we supported each state – and we’ll take a look at outcomes in each of those states.  We’ll also have posts for the Purple House Races, the Election Protection effort, and the proof-of-concept down ballot fundraising for Super Swing districts – and we’ll take a look at outcomes related to those.

For now, I’ll just say that Balloon Juice is responsible for having raised $925,000 for our targeted political fundraising, and I don’t think we’re giving away too much in advance of our analysis posts if I say that I think we did good!

Open thread.

Update:  I had asked if we could get photos of at least “our” Worker Power teams, and it just arrived.

Balloon Juice Targeted Fundraising

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Just shy of a million dollars. Extraordinary. What a fine group of jackals we are. I’m proud to be associated with this generous group.

      ETA: And of course the great bulk of the credit goes to WaterGirl.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      HinTN

      We done good, WaterGirl, but you done great. Presidential Medal of Freedom great, IMO. Thank you!!

      ETA – On to the calendar 😘

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      Balloon Juice is responsible for having raised $925,000 for our targeted political fundraising

      Damn. We’re awesome.

      If we do another political book club, we should include this in the pitch we make to the author when we try to get them to join a meeting. That plus “Rep Adam Schiff’s favorite blog, Balloon Juice…”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      I gave the most I ever had this year, which still felt paltry to me. Arranging for the matching angels and the groundwork on spreading the money across organizations and candidates definitely made it feel more impactful.

      I really appreciate your hard work, Watergirl.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      kindness

      Winning the Senate seat is really important.  Not to mention that the good reverend is a much better human being than Hershel.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Old School

      That’s amazing!  A round of applause for everyone with extra for WaterGirl!

      Pod Save America folks said their fundraising efforts brought in $5 million dollars.

      How did they structure their fundraising?  Direct to candidates?  Parties?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Alison Rose: We actually raised a lot more than that in the 2020-21 cycle.

      That year we weren’t targeting to boots on the ground.  We were throwing up thermometers and rage-giving after RBG, etc.  So this year was a test of whether targeting is the way to go.

      I’m looking forward to the posts where we talk about what we raised and what the outcomes are.

      Reply

