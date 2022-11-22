Hey awesome BJ peeps!

For the GA Runoff, we have now raised $35,000+ for Worker Power, $35,000+ for Four Directions, and have given $6,000+ directly to Raphael Warnock.

Four Directions says they are in good shape, and we funded two canvass teams for Worker Power. That’s 2 canvass leaders and 25-30 pairs of boots on the ground. We couldn’t have done that without all the Balloon Juice angels and everyone else who donated.

The three thermometers for the GA runoff will remain in the sidebar, but unless something unexpected comes up, we are done with targeted fundraising posts until the time is right in the new year.

Once we know the results of the GA runoff, we’ll have a series of posts where we take a look at what we were able to do for AZ, GA, MI, NV, and WI, and all the various ways we supported each state – and we’ll take a look at outcomes in each of those states. We’ll also have posts for the Purple House Races, the Election Protection effort, and the proof-of-concept down ballot fundraising for Super Swing districts – and we’ll take a look at outcomes related to those.

For now, I’ll just say that Balloon Juice is responsible for having raised $925,000 for our targeted political fundraising, and I don’t think we’re giving away too much in advance of our analysis posts if I say that I think we did good!

Open thread.

Update: I had asked if we could get photos of at least “our” Worker Power teams, and it just arrived.