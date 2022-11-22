Wondering how to manage your risk of contracting Covid at this point, as holiday gatherings approach? We asked 34 infectious diseases experts how they're comporting themselves. Some surprises here for me. https://t.co/mpurY7JEvG
— Helen Branswell 🇺🇦 (@HelenBranswell) November 21, 2022
New data: Congratulations to the great state of Maine, which has become the first state to vaccinate 50% of seniors with a bivalent booster — far above the national average of 30%.
35.2 million Americans — 11.3% of the 5+ population — have received their bivalent booster. pic.twitter.com/BOB8ZBdfxj
— Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) November 18, 2022
As of 10 November 2022, it is estimated that 94% of Americans have had Covid at least once, much of those infections in the past year. Ranking of states w/ most vulnerability d/t lack of vaccines/ boosters https://t.co/W5zzyrD0vN @HarvardChanSPH pic.twitter.com/FlY9MqC3Jq
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 21, 2022
The pandemic is “over”; live with it, or die with it…
Beijing shut parks, shopping malls and museums while more Chinese cities resumed mass testing for COVID, as China fights a spike in cases, deepening concerns about its economy and dampening hopes for a quick post-coronavirus reopening https://t.co/BFnPRonFu3
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 22, 2022
Shijiazhuang — a city of some 11 million people — has forbidden residents in areas deemed high risk for Covid-19 from leaving their homes, with everyone else advised to stay at home "in principle" https://t.co/gO4lB3ABz8
— Bloomberg (@business) November 22, 2022
the vaccination of elderly Chinese is a fascinating study in the limits of coercive power. like, ultimately, the state is not going to hold old people down and stick needles in them (to its credit!), and they exist largely outside the factors that push others into the jab.
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) November 21, 2022
It certainly saved a lot of lives, but the exit is going to be needlessly rough.
— Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) November 22, 2022
There's a 2nd BA.5 wave happening in Japan, the country that has best managed the pandemichttps://t.co/z68bDAyl3a pic.twitter.com/FTGx5BB1qt
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 20, 2022
… This is the first time in the pandemic that a variant with clearcut, marked immune evasion has not induced a major new wave. Examples of prior variants with increases in immune escape properties include Beta, Gamma, Omicron BA.1, BA.2, and BA.5. Each of these led to major waves globally or in specific continents (Beta in South Africa, Gamma in South America).
Under pressure from prior infections, vaccinations, boosters and combinations of these, the virus is having a harder time finding new hosts. To date, BQ.1.1 has not been able to induce a new wave in 2 countries, a very positive sign. Sure, there are Omicron lineages with 7 mutations on top of BA.2, like CH.1.1 and BQ.1.1.10, and 8 or 9 mutations (XBB.3 and 4) but are they going to look any different? You might think that BQ.1.1 would qualify as an acid test and so far its outcome looks far more favorable than initially projected. For further context, all of this is happening with minimal mitigation, such as the very low use of masks or avoidance of indoor gatherings. No less in colder weather, heading into winter.
Chinese stock exchanges said they will strictly vet listing applications from COVID-19 testing companies, in response to media reports voicing concerns over fundraising plans by beneficiaries of the pandemic. https://t.co/BJ6dLENtlA
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) November 22, 2022
Unlike the prior 2 holiday seasons in the US, a major surge is unlikely, which is not in keeping with new, dominant variants with marked immune evasion. https://t.co/DqMJ7LAALu
However, waning of immunity, poor uptake of boosters, and lack of mitigation sets up vulnerability pic.twitter.com/rEQSBzeewg
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 21, 2022
Under Elon Musk’s new direction for Twitter, several anti-vaccine accounts with tens of thousands of followers are now verified by paying $7.99 a month for Twitter Blue. My latest for @GuardianUS https://t.co/NQHDv35sqw
— Melody Schreiber (@m_scribe) November 21, 2022
Another exaggerated concern resurfaces:
The CDC’s variant update last Friday showed that the.Alphabet Soup of variants (most of which are direct descendants of BA.5), primarily BQ.1&1.1, has largely displaced their parent, which is down to 24% of all cases.
Typically new waves have peaked when the displaced variant is down to 10% or so of all cases, which should be the case with BA.5 in two or three weeks.
This is noteworthy, because so far no important wave has appeared.
Biobot updated yesterday, showing a small increase but still very close to their 6+ month low set last week, equivalent to “real” daily new cases of about 200,000.
At 42,700, in the past few days cases have increased to a 1 month high. Hospitalizations have increased to 25,000, 2,100 above their low of one month ago. Deaths have increased to 336 from last week’s lows, but are still in the range of their lowest 2 months during the entire pandemic.
Regionally Biobot shows continuing increases in the West and Midwest, but the Northeast and South flat but with a very slight increase in the past few days. The West also continues to show increasing confirmed cases (now including CA), with the South and Midwest generally flat, and the Northeast still decreasing (but with NY flat or possibly slightly increasing).
My guess is that the increase slowly spreading out to more States means that the winter wave has begun (and will probably get a big boost from Thanksgiving and Black Friday).
But Dr. Eric Topol, in his substack, sounds a cautiously optimistic note, calling the BQ.1.x variants the first displacing variants not to cause a new wave. At least not yet.
This tone continued yesterday in his twitter feed, where He wrote “ Unlike the prior 2 holiday seasons in the US, a major surge is unlikely.”
This is probably not coincidental with what he also separately wrote, that “ As of 10 November 2022, it is estimated that 94% of Americans have had Covid at least once, much of those infections in the past year,” citing the following preprint:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.11.19.22282525v1
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 2,121 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,969,420 cases. It also reported 14 deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,609 deaths – 0.74% of the cumulative reported total, 0.74% of resolved cases.
19,511 Covid-19 tests were conducted yesterday, with a positivity rate of 8.4%.
There were 27,141 active cases yesterday, 343 more than the day before. 1,900 were in hospital. 92 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 58 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 1,764 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,905,670 patients recovered – 98.7% of the cumulative reported total.
All 2,121 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. No new cases were imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 2,570 doses of vaccine on 21st November: 57 first doses, 29 second doses, 402 first booster doses, and 2,082 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,466,531 doses administered: 28,113,417 first doses, 27,523,932 second doses, 16,261,199 first booster doses, and 567,983 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.3% their second dose, 49.8% their first booster dose, and 1.7% their second booster dose.
Did you feel any of the Indonesian earthquake?
Purely anecdotal: a woman I know who works at O’Hare is fully vaxxed and has had Covid 4 times. I suppose she could be lying but I doubt it.
We generally don’t feel or notice any aftershocks over here from an earthquake in Java. Aftershocks from a quake in/near Sumatra, which is just across the Melaka Strait from Peninsular Malaysia, might be felt here, but even then they would be mild.
The epidemiologist who goes to country music concerts unmasked because masks are “not culturally welcome” there is a dismaying case to me. If I were a country fan I’d be strongly tempted to go in masked specifically to piss people off, but personal safety is a consideration.
I’ve been to several packed concerts and shows since the beginning of the pandemic, after having to bail on some in the scary early days. I keep an N95 on tight and trust in my vaccinations.
But I am now willing to eat indoors in public, and I wasn’t for a long time. That’s undoubtedly the riskiest thing I do.
Interesting. Thanks.
Monroe County, NY:
77 new cases on 11/18/22.
79 new cases on 11/19/22.
76 new cases on 11/20/22.
51 new cases on 11/21/22.
Deaths at 2079, up 9 from last week.
I’m wondering (in my inexpert way) if the “alphabet soup” mix of variants is inducing a mix of immune responses in the population that makes it harder for any one variant to really get a toehold.
