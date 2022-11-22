Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

This blog will pay for itself.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Infrastructure week. at last.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

A Senator Walker would be an insult to the state and the nation.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Let there be snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

I really should read my own blog.

The willow is too close to the house.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

In my day, never was longer.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 21-22

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 21-22

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,



COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 21-22

(link)

======

The pandemic is “over”; live with it, or die with it…
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 21-22 1
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 21-22 2
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 21-22 3
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 21-22 4

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 21-22 5
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 21-22 6
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 21-22 7
(link)

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 21-22 8

This is the first time in the pandemic that a variant with clearcut, marked immune evasion has not induced a major new wave. Examples of prior variants with increases in immune escape properties include Beta, Gamma, Omicron BA.1, BA.2, and BA.5. Each of these led to major waves globally or in specific continents (Beta in South Africa, Gamma in South America).

Under pressure from prior infections, vaccinations, boosters and combinations of these, the virus is having a harder time finding new hosts. To date, BQ.1.1 has not been able to induce a new wave in 2 countries, a very positive sign. Sure, there are Omicron lineages with 7 mutations on top of BA.2, like CH.1.1 and BQ.1.1.10, and 8 or 9 mutations (XBB.3 and 4) but are they going to look any different? You might think that BQ.1.1 would qualify as an acid test and so far its outcome looks far more favorable than initially projected. For further context, all of this is happening with minimal mitigation, such as the very low use of masks or avoidance of indoor gatherings. No less in colder weather, heading into winter.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 21-22 9
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 21-22 10
(link)

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 21-22 11
(link)

Another exaggerated concern resurfaces:
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 21-22 12
(link)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mimi
  • NeenerNeener
  • New Deal democrat

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      New Deal democrat

       

      The CDC’s variant update last Friday showed that the.Alphabet Soup of variants (most of which are direct descendants of BA.5), primarily BQ.1&1.1, has largely displaced their parent, which is down to 24% of all cases.
       

      Typically new waves have peaked when the displaced variant is down to 10% or so of all cases, which should be the case with BA.5 in two or three weeks.

      This is noteworthy, because so far no important wave has appeared.
      Biobot updated yesterday, showing a small increase but still very close to their 6+ month low set last week, equivalent to “real” daily new cases of about 200,000.

      At 42,700, in the past few days cases have increased to a 1 month high. Hospitalizations have increased to 25,000, 2,100 above their low of one month ago. Deaths have increased to 336 from last week’s lows, but are still in the range of their lowest 2 months during the entire pandemic.

      Regionally Biobot shows continuing increases in the West and Midwest, but the Northeast and South flat but with a very slight increase in the past few days. The West also continues to show increasing confirmed cases (now including CA), with the South and Midwest generally flat, and the Northeast still decreasing (but with NY flat or possibly slightly increasing).

      My guess is that the increase slowly spreading out to more States means that the winter wave has begun (and will probably get a big boost from Thanksgiving and Black Friday).

      But Dr. Eric Topol, in his substack, sounds a cautiously optimistic note, calling the BQ.1.x variants the first displacing variants not to cause a new wave. At least not yet.

       This tone continued yesterday in his twitter feed, where He wrote “ Unlike the prior 2 holiday seasons in the US, a major surge is unlikely.”

      This is probably not coincidental with what he also separately wrote, that “ As of 10 November 2022, it is estimated that 94% of Americans have had Covid at least once, much of those infections in the past year,” citing the following preprint:
      https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.11.19.22282525v1

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 2,121 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,969,420 cases. It also reported 14 deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,609 deaths – 0.74% of the cumulative reported total, 0.74% of resolved cases.

      19,511 Covid-19 tests were conducted yesterday, with a positivity rate of 8.4%.

      There were 27,141 active cases yesterday, 343 more than the day before. 1,900 were in hospital. 92 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 58 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 1,764 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,905,670 patients recovered – 98.7% of the cumulative reported total.

      All 2,121 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. No new cases were imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 2,570 doses of vaccine on 21st November: 57 first doses, 29 second doses, 402 first booster doses, and 2,082 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,466,531 doses administered: 28,113,417 first doses, 27,523,932 second doses, 16,261,199 first booster doses, and 567,983 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.3% their second dose, 49.8% their first booster dose, and 1.7% their second booster dose.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mimi

      Purely anecdotal: a woman I know who works at O’Hare is fully vaxxed and has had Covid 4 times. I suppose she could be lying but I doubt it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Amir Khalid

      @Baud:

      We generally don’t feel or notice any aftershocks over here from an earthquake in Java. Aftershocks from a quake in/near Sumatra, which is just across the Melaka Strait from  Peninsular Malaysia, might be felt here, but even then they would be mild.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Matt McIrvin

      The epidemiologist who goes to country music concerts unmasked because masks are “not culturally welcome” there is a dismaying case to me. If I were a country fan I’d be strongly tempted to go in masked specifically to piss people off, but personal safety is a consideration.

      I’ve been to several packed concerts and shows since the beginning of the pandemic, after having to bail on some in the scary early days. I keep an N95 on tight and trust in my vaccinations.

      But I am now willing to eat indoors in public, and I wasn’t for a long time. That’s undoubtedly the riskiest thing I do.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      77 new cases on 11/18/22.
      79 new cases on 11/19/22.
      76 new cases on 11/20/22.
      51 new cases on 11/21/22.

      Deaths at 2079, up 9 from last week.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Matt McIrvin

      I’m wondering (in my inexpert way) if the “alphabet soup” mix of variants is inducing a mix of immune responses in the population that makes it harder for any one variant to really get a toehold.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.