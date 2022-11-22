Wondering how to manage your risk of contracting Covid at this point, as holiday gatherings approach? We asked 34 infectious diseases experts how they're comporting themselves. Some surprises here for me. https://t.co/mpurY7JEvG

New data: Congratulations to the great state of Maine, which has become the first state to vaccinate 50% of seniors with a bivalent booster — far above the national average of 30%. 35.2 million Americans — 11.3% of the 5+ population — have received their bivalent booster. pic.twitter.com/BOB8ZBdfxj — Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) November 18, 2022

As of 10 November 2022, it is estimated that 94% of Americans have had Covid at least once, much of those infections in the past year. Ranking of states w/ most vulnerability d/t lack of vaccines/ boosters https://t.co/W5zzyrD0vN @HarvardChanSPH pic.twitter.com/FlY9MqC3Jq — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 21, 2022

======

The pandemic is “over”; live with it, or die with it…



(link)

Beijing shut parks, shopping malls and museums while more Chinese cities resumed mass testing for COVID, as China fights a spike in cases, deepening concerns about its economy and dampening hopes for a quick post-coronavirus reopening https://t.co/BFnPRonFu3 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 22, 2022



(link)

Shijiazhuang — a city of some 11 million people — has forbidden residents in areas deemed high risk for Covid-19 from leaving their homes, with everyone else advised to stay at home "in principle" https://t.co/gO4lB3ABz8 — Bloomberg (@business) November 22, 2022



(link)



(link)

the vaccination of elderly Chinese is a fascinating study in the limits of coercive power. like, ultimately, the state is not going to hold old people down and stick needles in them (to its credit!), and they exist largely outside the factors that push others into the jab. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) November 21, 2022

It certainly saved a lot of lives, but the exit is going to be needlessly rough. — Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) November 22, 2022



(link)



(link)

There's a 2nd BA.5 wave happening in Japan, the country that has best managed the pandemichttps://t.co/z68bDAyl3a pic.twitter.com/FTGx5BB1qt — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 20, 2022

======

… This is the first time in the pandemic that a variant with clearcut, marked immune evasion has not induced a major new wave. Examples of prior variants with increases in immune escape properties include Beta, Gamma, Omicron BA.1, BA.2, and BA.5. Each of these led to major waves globally or in specific continents (Beta in South Africa, Gamma in South America). Under pressure from prior infections, vaccinations, boosters and combinations of these, the virus is having a harder time finding new hosts. To date, BQ.1.1 has not been able to induce a new wave in 2 countries, a very positive sign. Sure, there are Omicron lineages with 7 mutations on top of BA.2, like CH.1.1 and BQ.1.1.10, and 8 or 9 mutations (XBB.3 and 4) but are they going to look any different? You might think that BQ.1.1 would qualify as an acid test and so far its outcome looks far more favorable than initially projected. For further context, all of this is happening with minimal mitigation, such as the very low use of masks or avoidance of indoor gatherings. No less in colder weather, heading into winter.



(link)

Chinese stock exchanges said they will strictly vet listing applications from COVID-19 testing companies, in response to media reports voicing concerns over fundraising plans by beneficiaries of the pandemic. https://t.co/BJ6dLENtlA — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) November 22, 2022



(link)

======

Unlike the prior 2 holiday seasons in the US, a major surge is unlikely, which is not in keeping with new, dominant variants with marked immune evasion. https://t.co/DqMJ7LAALu

However, waning of immunity, poor uptake of boosters, and lack of mitigation sets up vulnerability pic.twitter.com/rEQSBzeewg — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 21, 2022

Under Elon Musk’s new direction for Twitter, several anti-vaccine accounts with tens of thousands of followers are now verified by paying $7.99 a month for Twitter Blue. My latest for ⁦@GuardianUS⁩ https://t.co/NQHDv35sqw — Melody Schreiber (@m_scribe) November 21, 2022



(link)

Another exaggerated concern resurfaces:



(link)