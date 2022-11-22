“I ran off all my revenue streams for a guy who won’t post” is admittedly a howling scream https://t.co/Svuvkcq95y

From the guy who coined the perfect ‘Apartheid Princeling Bitchboy’ epithet:

maybe the most fundamental sign musk has the business intuition of a doorknob is his belief donald trump is gonna give him anything for free

can absolutely see this spiraling into some wacky pay to play deal where trump gets $50K a tweet just to ultimately cost twitter $100K in back end revenue each time

what, ah, what leverage would you say you have in this here arrangement you’ve constructed, elon

so listen, donald it’s like this, I want to make you the star of this here show and it pays in exposure wait where are you going stop laughing I’m serious

I mean you are a motherfucking billionaire who bought a failing website with absolutely no prospects of making money and you think donald fucking trump isn’t gonna shove a spit down your throat and roast you over a cheery holiday fire for every penny he can get out of you

buddy… you fucked up again