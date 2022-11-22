Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: He’s Trashing the Place, and It’s Not *His* Place

From the guy who coined the perfect ‘Apartheid Princeling Bitchboy’ epithet:

maybe the most fundamental sign musk has the business intuition of a doorknob is his belief donald trump is gonna give him anything for free

can absolutely see this spiraling into some wacky pay to play deal where trump gets $50K a tweet just to ultimately cost twitter $100K in back end revenue each time

what, ah, what leverage would you say you have in this here arrangement you’ve constructed, elon

so listen, donald it’s like this, I want to make you the star of this here show and it pays in exposure wait where are you going stop laughing I’m serious

I mean you are a motherfucking billionaire who bought a failing website with absolutely no prospects of making money and you think donald fucking trump isn’t gonna shove a spit down your throat and roast you over a cheery holiday fire for every penny he can get out of you

buddy… you fucked up again

(Not that a noncompete contract would actually stop TFG, but it does give him an out)

But, sadly, seriously:

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Elon Musk (?) via Anne Laurie @ Top:

      “This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter.”

      Okay, Elon, I’ll bite: How many moderates tweeted out the n-word the day you took over?

      Asshole.​​

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Ruckus

      The last couple of months has been a comedy of $44 billion errors that seems like it will never end.

      I mean come on, first he bids twice the asking price for a website that is losing money, fires over half the staff, watches another 40+% quit and walk out the door flipping him off, all the advertisers walk away, the main reason he bought it was to reinstate an absolute fucking asshole, who just flipped him off, and now likely better than 90% of his non paying customers have walked away – leaving him zero draw for any advertisers that might be considering signing up. This is a businessman? The worlds wealthiest dumbfuck is more like it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ken_L

      I have to admit that color-coded check marks are the kind of ingenious, outside-the-square innovations that only the world’s richest man could think of.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JWR

      He couldn’t get TFG, (yet), so Elon went with the next worse thing.

      What happened: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said on Monday that Twitter, under the leadership of Elon Musk, had restored her Twitter account from its permanent state of suspension under its previous owners.

      It was just this January that the social media giant suspended Greene’s personal account for repeatedly posting misinformation about the pandemic.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      frosty

      AL, I feel so sorry for you, if Twitter fails! And for all of us, it’s been a great (second hand*) resource.

      *She reads twitter so I don’t have to LOL

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      “…work 80 hours a week to partake in a company renaissance that will make tech history…”

      Oh, Twitter’s gonna make history, all right, in much the same way that the Titanic, the Hindenburg, and the first Tacoma Narrows Bridge made history.

      Reply

