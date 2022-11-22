“I ran off all my revenue streams for a guy who won’t post” is admittedly a howling scream https://t.co/Svuvkcq95y
— kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 21, 2022
From the guy who coined the perfect ‘Apartheid Princeling Bitchboy’ epithet:
maybe the most fundamental sign musk has the business intuition of a doorknob is his belief donald trump is gonna give him anything for free
can absolutely see this spiraling into some wacky pay to play deal where trump gets $50K a tweet just to ultimately cost twitter $100K in back end revenue each time
what, ah, what leverage would you say you have in this here arrangement you’ve constructed, elon
so listen, donald it’s like this, I want to make you the star of this here show and it pays in exposure wait where are you going stop laughing I’m serious
I mean you are a motherfucking billionaire who bought a failing website with absolutely no prospects of making money and you think donald fucking trump isn’t gonna shove a spit down your throat and roast you over a cheery holiday fire for every penny he can get out of you
buddy… you fucked up again
(Not that a noncompete contract would actually stop TFG, but it does give him an out)
He’s a moron because he didn’t know that trump signed a non compete contract 😂😂😂 how does he not know this 😂
— Jenns burner acct (@jenns_acct) November 21, 2022
If you would like some insight into why advertisers are pausing their Twitter ad campaigns here it is: the UI is not working properly and they don't even know who to complain to about it because their support teams have vanished. https://t.co/bQ6w4wZCXl
— Eva (@evacide) November 21, 2022
who knows if this will actually translate to any business decision, but apple yanking them would be another extinction level event to contend with https://t.co/uOwk79MogK
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) November 21, 2022
ironing out a few bugs such as “the core concept is totally unfeasible with what it’s supposed do if you think about it, at all” https://t.co/TJV7KcuKNQ
— William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) November 22, 2022
I would simply get 4 billion people to sign up for twitter. https://t.co/zZQQb0tbNs
— Millard Fillmore's porcelain zither (@agraybee) November 22, 2022
A historic tech renaissance to do what, exactly? People love talking about Musk like he's an exceptional visionary, but his first month owning Twitter reads as someone who has no idea what he wants to do or where he wants to go https://t.co/nWgJvmZZon
— chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) November 20, 2022
But, sadly, seriously:
Twitter is incredibly important to the revolution in Iran. And incredibly important for countless reasons. Fuck that guy if he manages to break it. https://t.co/4X5ZlKWktE
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 22, 2022
