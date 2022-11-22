Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Why did Dr. Oz lose? well, according to the exit polls, it’s because Fetterman won.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

After roe, women are no longer free.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Let there be snark.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

I was promised a recession.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Price variation in US healthcare

Price variation in US healthcare

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

In a new paper at Medical Care, Linde and Egede look at the price differences for common procedures at over 1,500 US hospitals.  They then try to figure out what is happening:

 

Ninetieth -to-10th-percentile price markups factors (ratios) range between 3.2 and 11.5 for chargemaster; 6.1 and 19.7 for cash; and 6.6 and 30.0 for negotiated prices. Adjusted regression results indicate that hospitals’ cash prices are on average 60% (P<0.01) higher, and list prices are on average 164% (P<0.01) higher, than negotiated prices. Systematic pricing differences across hospitals were noted, with urban hospitals having 14% (P<0.01) lower prices than rural hospitals, teaching hospitals having 3% (P<0.01) higher prices than nonteaching hospitals, and nonprofit hospitals pricing 9% (P<0.01), and for-profit hospitals 39% (P<0.01), higher than government owned hospitals. In addition, hospitals that contract with more insurance plans have higher prices, hospitals in more competitive markets have lower prices, and higher quality hospitals have on average 5% (P<0.01) lower prices than lower quality hospitals.

Chargemaster is the list of fantasy prices that hospitals have and release to the public. This is often the starting point for cash price charges before discounts and write-offs.

There are a few things that are interesting to me here.

The big thing is that all else being equal, hospitals that face competition are likely to charge and receive lower prices. This suggests that we need to make sure that there is sufficient competition in as many areas as possible. Secondly, the rural hospitals are getting a double whammy of low competition and likely higher price levels from a poorer base. There are a few working papers that I’ve seen discussed in the past six months that strongly suggests that this is a very bad thing from a macro-economic perspective.

Finally, there is a lot of price variation for common services that is somewhat idiosyncratic as I grab their Figure 1:

Price variation in US healthcare

From a policy point of view, this is tough. When there is price variation for services that are both deferrable and with huge baseline prices, there may be a case for allowing inter-state transfers and centers of excellence. Some large employers already do that where they fly all of their potential back surgery patients to a few national centers of excellence. That strategy pays off if the expense is higher enough. Transportation and transaction costs eat up any plausible savings wedge moving someone from a high cost region to a median or low cost region for standard imaging services. We need to think about what networks mean and how we value them if we think that there are significant chunks of local rents being collected.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.