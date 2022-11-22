A lot has been written about Rich Fierro, the man who saved countless lives in the Saturday’s Q Club massacre. But let’s not forget that it all began like this:

Fierro said he, his family and friends had gone out to see a show at the club and “have a good time.”

The whole point of MAGA is a bunch of people who aren’t having a good time, have never had a good time, and couldn’t find a good time with a map and a search party, are trying to suck us into their bad time. If you’ve ever been to Colorado Springs, my condolences: it is a place of wide streets, narrow minds and, above all, bad times. There are megachurches everywhere. Focus on Family and other haterade-dispensing “christian” organizations have found a place where their angertainment has a receptive audience. There is nothing fun about fat white guys in goatees and Oakleys, AR-15s, Stepford wives and child molesting pastors.

Drag shows are, above all, a good time. Everything about them — the costumes, the dancing, the athletics — is fun.

Going to a drag show for a good time is something “average” Americans do — it is not a niche activity. Tucker Carlson, Focus on Family and all the other haters want to turn our good times into killing floors. Fuck them. My advice is that everyone should take in a good drag show over the holidays, and tip well, because those queens work hard.