The Death of Good Times

The Death of Good Times

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: 

A lot has been written about Rich Fierro, the man who saved countless lives in the Saturday’s Q Club massacre. But let’s not forget that it all began like this:

Fierro said he, his family and friends had gone out to see a show at the club and “have a good time.” 

The whole point of MAGA is a bunch of people who aren’t having a good time, have never had a good time, and couldn’t find a good time with a map and a search party, are trying to suck us into their bad time. If you’ve ever been to Colorado Springs, my condolences: it is a place of wide streets, narrow minds and, above all, bad times. There are megachurches everywhere. Focus on Family and other haterade-dispensing “christian” organizations have found a place where their angertainment has a receptive audience. There is nothing fun about fat white guys in goatees and Oakleys, AR-15s, Stepford wives and child molesting pastors.

Drag shows are, above all, a good time. Everything about them — the costumes, the dancing, the athletics — is fun.

Talk about dedication — Those boots must have cost a fortune!
LV FTW

Going to a drag show for a good time is something “average” Americans do — it is not a niche activity. Tucker Carlson, Focus on Family and all the other haters want to turn our good times into killing floors. Fuck them. My advice is that everyone should take in a good drag show over the holidays, and tip well, because those queens work hard.



    27Comments

    1. 1.

      different-church-lady

      You really don’t understand MAGA at all: for them, hurting others and/or seeing others hurt IS a good time.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      waspuppet

      It’s really remarkable how conservatives have blinded so many people to the fact that THEY are the fcking freaks.

      Remember when they actually even tried to convince people that conservatism was COOL? And some people fell for it!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      The whole point of MAGA is a bunch of people who aren’t having a good time, have never had a good time, and couldn’t find a good time with a map and a search party, are trying to suck us into their bad time.

      MAGA trash couldn’t find their version of a good time even if it handed them a white hood and robe, and a burning cross.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Moar You Know

      The whole point of MAGA is a bunch of people who aren’t having a good time, have never had a good time, and couldn’t find a good time with a map and a search party, are trying to suck us into their bad time.

      This is self-evident and yet does not get said nearly often enough; it’s totally true.  Every single goddamn Republican I know, ESPECIALLY my family members, looks at anything fun and says “that’s fucked and you’re fucked for enjoying it”

      Their favorite thing is to sit inside and watch Fox.

      The one thing they don’t want to do – and cannot do, because they’re asocial freaks – is associate with others.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Steve in the ATL

      I was in Minneapolis last week (and St. Paul!) and noticed that every store and restaurant had a sign posted that guns were not allowed.  It’s just pitiful that we have to do that now.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Heidi Mom

      It’s like the Russian soldier who scrawled on the wall of a Ukrainian home “Who said you could have a good life?”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      karensky

      Drag Bingo in Philly is so much fun.  The organizers set it up years ago to raise funds for the care of people with AIDS.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      I posted an article from Buzzfeed yesterday in the comments that listed all the horrible anti-LGBTQ+ tweets from the CO-03 house member (who was narrowly re-elected this month) before she tweeted out her “thoughts and prayers” for those who were injured or died in the mass shooting in Colorado somewhere (she didn’t actually name the club). She also tried to condemn the gun violence in that tweet. Yeah, I know. The gun-toting, MAGA, anti-LGBTQ+ congressperson tried to appear sympathetic and concerned about gun violence.

      I deleted the comment yesterday because I was too angry. That level of toxic hypocrisy is just too much for me sometimes. I am re-posting the link today.

      Is there any hope that nearly losing her house seat will cause her to soften her anti-LGBTQ+ smears and conspiracy theories?

      Yeah, I don’t think so either.  :(

      Reply
    11. 11.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Bitter, angry, resentful, ignorant etc.  This is one of the reasons that MAGA attracts so many Incels.  Also the huge chip-on-shoulder you notice almost immediately when you visit rural areas.  NYTimes safaris will tell you it’s because they are mad that they’ve been “left behind” or ignored, but I’ve always suspected it is mostly that they see how much fun the Cities are having and are extremely resentful.  NOT ALL rural people, obviously, but a heck of a lot of them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      I’ve never been to a drag show and nothing about it really interests me, but I could say that about a great many forms of entertainment, and it doesn’t cause me any resentment.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      The whole point of MAGA is a bunch of people who aren’t having a good time, have never had a good time, and couldn’t find a good time with a map and a search party, are trying to suck us into their bad time.

      This is 100% true.
      I have frequently noted to myself that conservatives (which includes MAGA turds) are, like, the least funny people I have ever encountered.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      A Man for All Seaonings (formerly Geeno)

      Drag has been a part of entertainment for hundreds of years. There are lines in Shakespeare which are funny, but even funnier if you remember that men/boys were actually playing the female parts. It’s always been around, but now it’s suddenly supposed to be wrong and freakish.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @Scout211: CO-03 is going to start the next cycle as a “toss up” and Frisch will get a shit load of money if he decides to run again.  Plus, I would imagine that he will not have a primary challenger, while Boebert probably will.  She’s going to have to fundraise for real campaign funds (rather than grift) and work hard to show she’s representing her district, both of which will be major challenges for her.  She will not be having fun for the next two years.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      catothedog

      Conservatives are immersed in misery and envy. They believe in suffering as an existential need, like breathing.  Nothing can fill that hole in their heart. No wealth of any kind – money, friends, art or fun – works on them.

      They loath and envy anyone having a life free of misery. Hence the  need to make others suffer. Everything they do is to get to a state  where they are joyful and the envy of others.  They don’t know how to fix themselves and to rise out of their state, so they destroy others to come out on top in comparison.

      To rule in hell, rather than serve in heaven. 

      Reply
    17. 17.

      kindness

      Tucker Carlson nightly flys into hysterics about how ‘the other’ threaten America’s very existence and the MAGA faithful reply with the best Brown Shirt cosplay they can.  History is repeating itself.  Knowing this, let’s not end up like they did in the Warsaw ghettos.  We owe it to our kids not to.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      Back when the soulless embodiment of avarice now known as Senator Rick Scott was governor of Florida, I took my then-teen and a friend to lunch at Hamburger Mary’s. It was fun. The current governor of Florida and his mouthpieces would call that child abuse, I suppose. Fuck them all.

      As loathsome and horrible as Rick Scott is, Ron DeSantis is so much worse. Scott is a greedy, lying asshole with no redeeming features, but the people and things he breaks in his endless quest to hoover up money are collateral damage. DeSantis enjoys harming the most vulnerable among us.

      PS: As someone noted, surely there’s a Florida drag queen somewhere who goes by Rhonda Santis.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Suzanne

      @The Moar You Know:

      Every single goddamn Republican I know, ESPECIALLY my family members, looks at anything fun and says “that’s fucked and you’re fucked for enjoying it” 

      Yes.

      The normal-person response to seeing someone enjoy a thing that is not your thing is to just shrug one’s shoulders and adopt an attitude of “to each their own”. But they can’t, it’s like they’re threatened by other people having a good time.

      Like, if you don’t want to go to a drag show, I don’t fucking care. At all. I have gone, and I had a good time. Why do you care what I do?!

      (That’s rhetorical. I know the answer is because they think they are owed esteem from me and feel resentful that they aren’t getting it.)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Salty Sam

      Wife and I had a craft booth at a local “Mermaid Festival” back in September.  It was a great good time- lots of costumes, dancing in the streets, and happy families.

      Except for two individuals I spotted at separate times through the day. Both were older white guys wearing “Let’s Go Brandon (FJB)” hats or T-shirts.  Amidst all these other happy people, they were sporting the angriest, most ill-humored looks.  It was if they were thinking “Gahhh! The happiness… it BURNS!!!”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ohio Mom

      Last July we went to the Northside 4th of July parade. It’s Cincinnati’s (for lack of a better word) “hippie” neighborhood — lots of artists and LGBT residents, vegetarian restaurants, that sort of thing. Their parade is known for funny and political homemade floats.

      Anyway, I looked around from our perch on the church steps at the fashion show — all kinds of people dressed in their finest red, white and blue — and for the first time ever (we have been going to this parade for decades) wondered if it was safe to be there.

      The entire parade in its celebration of diversity and progressive values is a ripe target for one of those “lone wolves.”

      Since then, I’ve had a few more moments like that, most recently at an event for our Democratic Representative.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      narya

      heartbreaking and also touching: the police spokesperson (chief?) said explicitly that when talking about the victims, they were using folks’ preferred names and pronouns, and then proceeded to do so.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Alison Rose

      I’ve had a few friends over the years who were drag queens, and every person I ever met in that scene was just an absolute doll and delight. Fuck the haters.

      Also too……………speaking of good times, let’s go Poland!

      Reply

