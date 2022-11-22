Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Our Failed Major Media Strikes Again

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Our Failed Major Media Strikes Again

58 Comments

This is absolutely Vogue territory — not something a political reporter should be throwing a snit over!

Queen of the Mean Girls’ Lunch Table checks in:

I’m saving this image for future use:
    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      SpaceUnit

      What bride doesn’t want to stop everything and field bad-faith questions from the DC press corps on her special day?  The nerve.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      David 🌈☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      TCM has a interesting cultural documentary tonight: “The Automat”  Here’s a preview (link)

      “Many people have referred to them as palaces or even palaces for the people,” said Hurwitz. “It would not be unheard of for two completely different people, from different backgrounds, different walks of life, to be sharing a table.”

      Chita Rivera was just 17 when she arrived in New York to study dance. “The Automat was sort of our second home,” she said.

      Rocca said, “You make it sound so welcoming; you make it sound homey.”

      “It was. It took the place of my Mom and my family.”

      That coffee was so beloved, Mel Brooks even wrote a song about it

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MazeDancer

      Mentioned this in the downstairs thread but bears repeating: The only liars in this mess is the press.

      Vogue took the beautiful photos of Naomi and FLOTUS before the wedding. As they do for most “events”. Because they are a fashion magazine, they want to control the lighting, hair, make-up, etc.

      All the “day of” photos were taken by the wedding photographer.

      Vogue was not there. Now, as it was a private event, Naomi could have invited the entire Vogue staff. She did not.

      Ashley Parker is a Biden attacker extraordinaire.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Butter Emails!

      My favorite part is that they are lying about the administration lying. Having Vogue take some pictures before the event does not mean the wedding isn’t private. Vogue did not cover the ceremony.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MomSense

      They’ve always been this bad.  I worked at the hotel where the WHPC stayed in Kennebunkport when George HW was president.  They are the kids who weren’t popular in HS but wished they were.  They do no work or research – they just talk to each other.  They are desperate for access and are socially aspirant.  I have so many stories from the time I spent with them.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MomSense

      Like I said, the WHPC were the kids who were not popular in HS and wished they were.  That they weren’t invited to this private event recalls a lot of rejection and painful memories for them.

      Fuckem.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      pacem appellant

      My usual chorus is: NYT delenda sunt. Today, we’re finally adding the Bezos Post to the demand. It should have been soon, but eh, I get lazy, just like a common WHPC reporter. Our media have failed us. The only thing left to do is destroy them and start over. Without further ado:

      Acta NYT et WaPo delenda sunt.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      David 🌈☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      It is of enormous significance.

      There have only been three prior midterm elections in the history of the country in which the party holding the White House has fared well.

      And so the Democrats really have achieved an historic victory, going against the conventional wisdom.

      ~ Presidential historian Allan Lichtman

      Professor Lichtman has correctly predicted the results of the last 10 presidential elections.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      for folks wondering why this is news

      I’m still wondering, Maggie.

      And I’ll repeat my comment in a previous thread: As a Parker, I denounce Ashley’s shameful bullshit done under our shared name. HOW DARE YOU BESMIRCH OUR ILLUSTRIOUS SURNAME, MA’AM. You do not deserve to share it with such icons as Charlie, Sarah Jessica, Fess, and Bonnie*.

      (*Yep, of Bonnie-and-Clyde fame. Almost could’ve been my name too, if not for the inconvenient fact that my dad’s previous wife was named Bonnie. Too bad, because that would have been cool. I mean…the 1930s Bonnie was, you know, a bad person. But still kinda cool.)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MomSense

      @TheOtherHank:

      One of my jobs was to make copies of the daily press briefing that we received by fax every day from the press office.  I read it while I made copies and wrote a list of questions I would ask if given the chance.  I put one copy of the press briefing in every guest’s mailbox.  At the end of the day we threw all the copies away.  NOONE read them.  Well Mary Tillotson read them but everyone hated her because she actually asked HW about the woman everyone knew he was having an affair with.  She never got invited to go for a ride on HW’s cigarette boat and that was the prize they all coveted.
      I knew HW very well.  The day he came by for a press event and stopped to talk to me, kiss and hug me, was something.  All of a sudden I had a lot of interest.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      patrick II

      I have sometimes lied to my wife when she asks whether I like her dress. It will not lead me to lie about the efficacy of a vaccine that will save millions of lives.
      There is a difference, maggie

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Yet another hero identified in the Club Q mass shooting.

      The Military Times reports:

      The Navy has confirmed that a sailor was among the 18 injured in the Colorado nightclub shooting on Nov. 19 that also left five dead. Local officials and police said the sailor played a key role in stopping the shooting. Petty Officer Second Class Thomas James was among those injured, the Navy said in a statement released Tuesday but added that “James is currently in stable condition and we remain hopeful he will make a full recovery.”

      Also just another reminder that the person who stomped the gunman with her heels was actually a trans woman — not a drag queen — who wasn’t in the show (per the only drag queen actually in the club during the shooting).

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      They don’t like the Bidens. Not sure what social offense the Bidens committed against the rigidly conventional and scolding press corps, but it must have been pretty bad.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MomSense

      @Spanky:

      I think a lot of people are attracted to power. He was an intelligent and interesting person and definitely had a master of the universe vibe.
      We talked at coffee hour after church about what I was studying at university and a couple  months later I got a call from an ambassador who was speaking at a symposium at my university.  We had lunch at the faculty hall.  Those were the days of landlines but my phone number was in my roommate’s name.
      Hate to admit it but I did feel special when that happened.  HW said he had a friend who was an ambassador and an alum and I would enjoy meeting him. I thought that was small talk.

      He also knew what car I drove and it had a “save Kennebunkport vote Democratic” bumper sticker on it.  He didn’t hold that against me.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      David 🌈☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      this is the most braindead bothsideism I’ve ever seen.

      I didn’t have my glasses on and I initially read this as “braindead Broderism” – which is exactly the same thing.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kay

      I wonder if journalists were more fun when they drank and smoked and went to state schools and didn’t have well-connected parents.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jim Appleton

      @MomSense:   I’ve told this here before, please forgive.

      Was walking downtown Portland mid ’90’s, at the Benson Hotel there were HW and Barb on the sidewalk right in front of me, he getting into a limo, she apparently not.  Only one bodyguard who didn’t seem to mind that I was about to walk between him and his client.

      With them looking at me, I put my finger down my throat, puked, and continued on my way.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @MomSense:

      Well Mary Tillotson read them but everyone hated her because she actually asked HW about the woman everyone knew he was having an affair with.

      Jennifer Fitzgerald?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      eclare

      @Kay:   PJ O’Rourke did not go to a state school, but he drank, smoked, and seemed like fun from his writing.  Note>  I mainly read his travel writing.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Redshift

      @Butter Emails!: The supposed “lie” as far as I can tell, is that a reporter asked them about the juicy gossip that Vogue was covering the wedding, and was told no. And that was a “lie” (downgraded to a “loophole”) because they were doing a photo shoot two days before. But not the wedding.

      That’s really it. And idiots like Maggie Haberman try to pretend that “none of your goddamn business” is a troubling indication they might “lie” about bigger things.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      mrmoshpotato

      Hot!  Damn!  Naomi Biden should tell the press corpse to go fuck themselves the second after her grandfather is longer in office.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Alison Rose

      @Kay: They don’t like any Democratic POTUS or VPOTUS. When was the last time the mainstream press was anything but snide, snippy, demeaning, and angerpants toward a Democrat in the White House? Biden, Harris, Obama, Clinton (including Hillary of course), Gore…I wasn’t alive during Carter’s presidency but I know they hated the fuck out of him too, and he’s basically the embodiment of Jesus, IMO.

      They hate Democrats, and for some reason, they think that makes them impartial.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Kay

      @Alison Rose:

      I think they believe Biden is dumb- as in “not that smart”. His magic power seems to be that he is consistently underestimated. It’s almost funny at this point, it’s so predictable.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Redshift

      @MomSense: Yes. No news story is ever broken by the White House Press Corps. Their mission is to be seen asking an Important Question at a press conference, or reporting from an an overseas trip with the big man.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Alison Rose

      @Starfish: God, the way they treated Chelsea was so gross. I mean, sure, shitheads like Limbaugh were the worst, but the regular press wasn’t much better. She and I are the same age and I remember thinking how horrible it would been to have to go through puberty as maybe not the prettiest preteen girl in the world in front of the whole damn nation. It was hard enough for me doing it just in front of my schoolmates. I always wished I could meet Chelsea and just give her a hug.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Geminid

      @Kay: I remember how radio host Neal Boortz would gripe about “government schools,” at least when he wasn’t bragging about being a Texas A&M grad.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      MomSense

      @Redshift:

      The photographer with one of the wire services (I think it was AP) told me that the only purpose of the WHPC was to be there in case something happened like the assassination of JFK.  He told me that when the helicopter takes off the photographers point their cameras at the chopper and hold the motor drive while the tv cameramen would film the takeoff and landing just in case something went wrong and the chopper crashed.  He told me they all knew that they were only there to cover a catastrophe, that they weren’t expected to cover news, and they were all stupid shits.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Kay

      I worry less about national political media since the midterms. They completely ignored Dobbs, barely covered it at all, and voters figured it out just fine without them.

      Arguably it’s better for the country if they stick to issues like Vogue taking pictures of the bride.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      A grant signed by George Washington!

      Maybe Paul Ryan doesn’t know it’s a public school. They sort of put on airs as a fake private school, honestly. People are always “it’s all BRICK” and I think “yeah, that’s PRETTY FANCY, brick”.

      Reply

