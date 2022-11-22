america deserves better than the white house press corps — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) November 22, 2022

the thing is that they combine this level of petty entitlement with doing absolutely *nothing* meaningful when they do get access. they're bad interviewers! they get suckered by sources! they fall for the same routines every time! — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) November 22, 2022





I disagree with this political viewpoint. I believe that Trump lying about the winner of the 2020 election is substantive much worse than the Biden White House only inviting select reporters to Naomi Biden's wedding, and that it is irresponsible for reporters to compare the two. https://t.co/sxTKaY8Pgw — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 22, 2022

This is absolutely Vogue territory — not something a political reporter should be throwing a snit over!

For Vogue's special digital cover, Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, opens up about planning a White House wedding, and the details—no matter how small—that made it a spectacular family affair. https://t.co/B97vxf8ZAK — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 22, 2022

Remember back in June when after months of whining Biden gave them a press conference and they asked several questions about the 2024 election and zero questions about covid response https://t.co/VnkPnCqFGb — your himbo boyfriend (@swolecialism) September 22, 2021

The grousing over Naomi Biden’s refusal to allow political reporters to cover her wedding illustrates an ongoing, limited view of elected officials’ lives. We owe our families those rare moments of private joy. A life of public service asks so much of everyone who loves you. — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) November 22, 2022

let's be honest: DC reporters wanted access to naomi biden's wedding to get access to her dad, hunter. pretending to be mad that vogue did a photoshoot two days earlier and framing it as some conspiracy rings pretty false. — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) November 22, 2022

Press corps at Biden’s granddaughter’s wedding: NAOMI NAOMI! Have you seen the photos of your dad smoking crack? Any response? NAOMI! Can you tell us if you’ve noticed any signs of cognitive decline in the president? NAOMI! When your uncle died, did you — Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) November 22, 2022

Maggie Haberman adding her voice to the chorus of access "journalist" whiners including Ashley Parker, Katie Rogers, & Kelly O'Donnell. We should expect nothing less from her. pic.twitter.com/BSXyMosWm2 — Shawn (@spfarrelltweets) November 22, 2022

As a member of the press (I have a defunct blog) I was slighted by not getting to cover the White House wedding: — ProofOfBurden (@ProofofBurden) November 22, 2022

