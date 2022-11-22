U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden headed to North Carolina to thank Marines based there during a ‘Friendsgiving’ dinner pic.twitter.com/ycwZFvbUql
“I hereby pardon Chocolate and Chip” ??
US President Joe Biden pardons two turkeys as part of Thanksgiving traditionhttps://t.co/rQpMc2fr4R pic.twitter.com/zQQN9nm0EY
“How many turkeys you got down there?”
“…about nine and a half million turkeys.”
“God love ya. Nine and a half million turkeys. I tell you what, that’s like some of the countries I’ve been to.” pic.twitter.com/TdKbWyF1gP
the combination of Very Online chief of staff and Extremely Offline POTUS seems to be working reasonably well https://t.co/hYjcugkR3A
… Energized by the White House’s actions on key priorities such as climate, student debt and marijuana, progressives are openly rooting for Ron Klain to stay on as Biden’s top aide. And they view better-than-expected midterms as vindication of the president’s decision to pursue an expansive agenda.
“A lot of people see him as one of the few avenues they have to have a glimpse into the dynamics and considerations of what’s happening in the White House,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said of Klain. “When I think about some of the conversations that build trust, build the sense of open communication, he’s usually part of that.”
An around-the-clock communicator who courted Democrats’ grassroots groups even before Biden took office, Klain has become a critical conduit between liberal leaders and the administration’s upper echelon, according to interviews with more than a dozen leaders and lawmakers on the left. He offers a level of access the left has rarely enjoyed — and that progressives now say will be crucial to maintaining a united Democratic front in the face of divided government.
The outpouring of support comes amid growing speculation over whether Klain will exit the White House, triggering a West Wing shakeup that could reshape the remainder of Biden’s presidency and reverberate through the Democratic Party. Biden has asked Klain to stay, a person familiar with the matter told POLITICO…
Since Politico can’t find anyone to complain about Klain or speculate on his possible replacement for the record, I’m guessing this is 99.9% the Media Village Idiots whining that they’re *boooored* with competence, and would prefer some hair-pulling & sh*t-flinging, such as could always be expected under You-Know-Who.
Former President Barack Obama is returning to Atlanta for the second time this campaign season, this time to hold a rally for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff. https://t.co/GdBDFwTEzc
Kevin McCarthy is not ready for House Democrats led by Hakeem Jeffries ?? pic.twitter.com/acuxH0155o
Hakeem Jeffries is about to become the Republican Party’s worst nightmare. pic.twitter.com/exNAkFGNAh
Meanwhile, across the
event horizon aisle…
Amazing work by Rick Scott, truly. Bilking thousands, tens of thousands?, of Republicans out of their money to pay off NRSC debts that he caused through mismanagement and ripping off their donor data to build a donor universe/database for his failed 2024 Presidential run https://t.co/Wmsl1ez1Lg
The foundation of the RePuBLiC NoT DeMoCrAcY nonsense is that the more known writers from that time period were kinda-sorta on the side of the Spartan puppet government that got overthrown by the comeback of the Democrats and they were seething about it.
