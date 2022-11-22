Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Good Time to Be A Democrat

Energized by the White House’s actions on key priorities such as climate, student debt and marijuana, progressives are openly rooting for Ron Klain to stay on as Biden’s top aide. And they view better-than-expected midterms as vindication of the president’s decision to pursue an expansive agenda.

“A lot of people see him as one of the few avenues they have to have a glimpse into the dynamics and considerations of what’s happening in the White House,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said of Klain. “When I think about some of the conversations that build trust, build the sense of open communication, he’s usually part of that.”

An around-the-clock communicator who courted Democrats’ grassroots groups even before Biden took office, Klain has become a critical conduit between liberal leaders and the administration’s upper echelon, according to interviews with more than a dozen leaders and lawmakers on the left. He offers a level of access the left has rarely enjoyed — and that progressives now say will be crucial to maintaining a united Democratic front in the face of divided government.

The outpouring of support comes amid growing speculation over whether Klain will exit the White House, triggering a West Wing shakeup that could reshape the remainder of Biden’s presidency and reverberate through the Democratic Party. Biden has asked Klain to stay, a person familiar with the matter told POLITICO…

Since Politico can’t find anyone to complain about Klain or speculate on his possible replacement for the record, I’m guessing this is 99.9% the Media Village Idiots whining that they’re *boooored* with competence, and would prefer some hair-pulling & sh*t-flinging, such as could always be expected under You-Know-Who.

Meanwhile, across the event horizon aisle…

      Kay

      Rare instance of a national media org speaking with women affected by the abortion bans:

      Abortion bans have put women’s lives at risk across the country—yesterday, the Associated Press spoke to some of the women who have been denied care and the doctors put in the impossible situation of deciding just how sick is sick enough to be able to legally give someone an abortion. One 35 year-old in Texas, for example, had a nonviable pregnancy but was in the hospital in agony for days before being able to find a doctor to help. She said she thought, “What am I supposed to do, just lay here and die?” And a Colorado abortion provider recounted seeing a cancer patient who had traveled from out-of-state for care who just kept thanking her, grateful that her toddler wouldn’t be left without a mother. The whole piece is an absolute-must read.

    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Amazing work by Rick Scott,

      A whole party of grifters. Anyone surprised by this fact deserves to have their bank accounts stripped clean by the GOP.

    6. 6.

      New Deal democrat

      Some of the comments in response to the Bad History Takes tweet are hilarious:

      “When a student asked one of my professors if history was always written by the victor, he responded ‘Well, Sima Qian wrote the most comprehensive history of ancient China. And that was after the emperor castrated him. I don’t think he was much of a winner.’”

      “ Asked by reporters why Pickett’s Charge failed, Pickett frequently replied, ‘I’ve always thought the Yankees had something to do with it.’”

      Also – pet peeve – It is absolutely true that the US is a republic. But all republics for thousands of years have relied on elections to select their leaders. Thus the US is a republic that functions by representative democracy.

    7. 7.

      Kay

      Also? When they say they aren’t jailing women they’re lying:

      Remember the Alabama county who has been jailing pregnant women in an attempt to ‘protect’ their fetuses? Well one of the women they put in jail wasn’t even pregnant. Stacey Freeman was arrested for “chemical endangerment of a child”—they said she was using drugs while pregnant—and held in Etowah County Detention center. Freeman offered to take a pregnancy test, but they booked and held her anyway; once she was released, Sheriff Investigator Brandi Fuller warned Freeman not to get pregnant lest she face additional charges. This is a distressing precedent: Law enforcement officials are already using abortion bans to go after pregnant women—now they’ll go after any woman just by claiming she’s pregnant??

       

    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Nicole:

      At this point in our nations’s history, all the time is a good time to be a Democrat.

      I was about to say the same thing, but you beat me to it!

      It still feels weird to actually be happy with what my party is doing, but they’re really firing on all cylinders these days.  I love it, and may it continue long enough for me to take it for granted.

    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      A whole party of grifters. Anyone surprised by this fact deserves to have their bank accounts stripped clean by the GOP.

      Indeed.  Then they’ll really know ‘economic anxiety.’

    13. 13.

      CliosFanBoy

      @New Deal democrat: ​
        technically all “republic” means is that we don’t have a hereditary monarch. The “Republic not a Democracy” bit was popularized by the segregationist John Birch society in the 1950s as a rationale to disenfranchise African Americans.

    14. 14.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Colorado Springs shooter had allegedly threatened his mother with a bomb. Why could he still get a gun?

      A year and a half before Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested as a suspect in a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting that left five people dead, he allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.

      Despite that incident, there’s no public record that prosecutors sought any felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s red flag law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says he had with him.

      In 2019, Colorado’s governor Jared Polis signed the state’s Violence Prevention Act or red flag bill. The legislation was named after Zackari Parrish, a sheriff’s deputy for Douglas county – about 50 miles from El Paso county where Colorado Springs is located – who was shot and killed while responding to a mental health call. Prior to the deputy’s death two versions of the red flag bill failed in committee. The version that did pass was met with fierce opposition from the county where public records indicate Aldrich lived.

      El Paso county became one of the first counties in the state to declare itself a “second amendment sanctuary” in protest of gun control laws. The county passed a Second Amendment Preservation Resolution in March 2019, with the county board of commissioners arguing that the red flag bill didn’t address mental health issues and imposed on people’s gun rights.

      “I’m saddened that, as a local elected official, I’m even faced with a resolution to affirm a right that was guaranteed in our constitution,” Commissioner Cami Bremer told The Gazette newspaper in 2019. “I honestly believe that this bill was crafted by well-meaning people, but that does not make it a good bill.”

      The county’s self-designation as a second amendment sanctuary does not exempt residents from state gun restrictions like background checks. Rather, it indicates the county’s decision to “actively resist” the bill by refusing to put any money, staffing or law enforcement power behind local implementation of the red flag bill. More than half of Colorado’s 64 counties have also declared themselves second amendment sanctuaries, according to KUSA, Denver’s NBC affiliate.

      Though these resolutions are mainly seen as political rhetoric and do not legally disallow law enforcement from petitioning courts to have someone’s guns removed, they can have a potential “chilling effect” on local police who may believe their local community do not support the use of extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs), according to Dr Christopher Knoepke, an assistant professor in the University of Colorado’s Department of Medicine.

      Fcking cowards, every last one of them.

    17. 17.

      Kay

       

      @Baud:

      the logistics interest me. The travel to The Free States.

      Texas was sort of a powerhouse in leading edge health care – now women can’t even get ordinary cancer treatment.

    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: I’m just completely disgusted by it all.​
       

      eta: to me this is a no brainer but I guess some people are totally morally bankrupt

    21. 21.

      Matt McIrvin

      @CliosFanBoy: I’ve always assumed that about 80% of the viability of “we’re a republic, not a democracy” just comes from the idea that “Republican” is more American than “Democratic”–a chance association of words.

    22. 22.

      Kay

      I Am glad to see some providers in the states run by far Right religious are doing the right thing and immediately referring women with pregnancy complications to providers in free states.

      that’s the ethical thing to do. Refer it out to a state that still permits modern best practices health care for women. My own state, Ohio, no longer does but IL and MI are options. It’s the right thing to do if patients come first.

    24. 24.

      bbleh

      Since Politico can’t find anyone to complain about Klain or speculate on his possible replacement for the record, I’m guessing this is 99.9% the Media Village Idiots whining that they’re *boooored* with competence, and would prefer some hair-pulling & sh*t-flinging, such as could always be expected under You-Know-Who.

      It is a mildly amazing testament to the professionalism of the Biden White House (as it was under Obama as well) that, except when they want you to, you just don’t hear about anyone else from the Executive Branch.  Not WH staffers, not Cabinet members, not senior military … almost nobody never.

      Of course the Village media want TFG back.  He made their lives easy: people clamored to talk sh!t to them, and he kept the rubes entertained constantly.

      It’s a shame the WaPo has begun to sink back into the mire again — they were the best under Baron — but they’re just too much of a Village paper.  Except for its political coverage, TFNYT is once again beating them hands down.

    25. 25.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Turns out there are some things in the twitter trash bin that not even Elon will touch.

      eta:

      Elon Musk has said he will not reinstate the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Twitter, saying he has “no mercy” for people who capitalize on the deaths of children for personal fame.

      but he has no problem with abusers like trump ripping children out of the arms of their parents.

    26. 26.

      Amir Khalid

      The post-election in my country remains murky. His Majesty the Agong gave all parties until 2pm Monday to submit a governing coalition plan, if they had one, so he could appoint a PM. That deadline came and went — nothing. It was extended to 2pm today: that deadline too has passed, and still bupkes. The Agong says he can’t tell the the nation anything about a new government because he hasn’t been told anything. His Majesty urges us all to be  patient.

    29. 29.

      Baud

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I’ll admit, the last few months is the first time in a long time that I sensed that the Proud to be a Democrat tag wasn’t limited to Balloon Juice.  There were a lot of good vibes throughout my info bubble, and a lot of confidence as opposed to the usual hand-wringing, as if people understood the challenges we faced and felt we were up to it.

      I hope it lasts.

    30. 30.

      New Deal democrat

      @CliosFanBoy: “technically all ‘republic’ means is that we don’t have a hereditary monarch.”

      I don’t think there’s any one accepted “technical” definition of “republic.”  But, fwiw, here is the Encyclopedia Brittanica:

      “ republic, form of government in which a state is ruled by representatives of the citizen body…. The term republic may also be applied to any form of government in which the head of state is not a hereditary monarch.”

      https://www.britannica.com/topic/republic-government

      So, how have those “representatives of the citizen body” historically been chosen? In the 3000 year history of republics, occasionally some representatives have been chosen by lot, but almost always it has been via elections, the rules of which had been set in advance.

    31. 31.

      VOR

      @lowtechcyclist: Let all the small dollar donations be swallowed up by the grift and wasted. Let TFG and Scott take such a large chunk of the donations that viable Republican candidates are left wanting.

    33. 33.

      Kay

      Keep an eye on this. Yesterday we found out mainstream Republican presidential candidate Pompeo is targeting Randi Weingarten as “the most dangerous person in the world” (she’s the president of a teachers union)

      He’s not alone in ramping up the violent rhetoric around public schools:

      Jennifer Berkshire

      @BisforBerkshire

      It’s not just Pompeo. The rhetoric from the right re teachers & schools is getting increasingly menacing and martial BECAUSE the GOP ran on this stuff and lost. Here’s Hillsdale’s Larry Arnn warning violence may be necessary against *education bureaucrats*

      The anti-wokeism campaign mostly flopped in the 2022 cycle. Rufo’s agenda alienated suburban parents, who were the target. They’re angry about this so doubling down on the the anti public school campaigns. They won on it in dark red areas they would have won anyway without it.

      Jennifer Berkshire

      @BisforBerkshire

      Here’s Heritage head Kevin Roberts, whose #1 priority is moving kids out of public schools, ‘putting lead on the target’ and ‘looking to take more prisoners from the radical left.’

      They haven’t moderated at all. They’re angry that the culture war wokeism/CRT bullshit didnt resonate with normies (outside of the NYTimes editorial page, where they  LOVED It) so they’re ramping up the rhetoric.

    34. 34.

      kalakal

      @New Deal democrat: in the last century or so “Democratic Republic” in the name of a country was a pretty big clue that the place was/is a dictatorship. Bonus points if the word People’s was in there too

    35. 35.

      RobertB

      @Matt McIrvin: I thought that this, “Republic not Democracy” horseshit was an attempt to short-circuit the issue of a Republican POTUS getting elected while losing the popular vote.  I saw it more than once while I was still on Facebook.

    37. 37.

      Kathleen

      @Kay: I read an article about a month ago and do not remember the source but it included many interviews with Ohio doctors detailing the situations they’ve encountered and their frustrations about the effect on patients. Ohio is jeopardizing women’s lives every day and one of my fears is that Ohio won’t have enough doctors to serve them. What doctor would want to work under conditions imposed by men who enjoy watching women suffer? To be even more pragmatic, how many companies would Ohio attract if state has poor health outcomes?

    38. 38.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Their whole free speech theory is a mess though. I mean, Jesus Christ. This is the best our “public intellectuals” can come up with on speech? It’s garbage. It contradicts itself constantly. It doesn’t hang together logically when given the slightest tap, the slightest pressure.

      Their (idiot) hero, Musk, is picking and choosing who posts on Twitter. That’s what he’s doing. That he’s choosing depending on his personal experience doesn’t change that.

      They don’t have a coherent speech theory. The one they think they have is sloppy, trash that doesn’t stand at all.

    39. 39.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I heard part of the NPR interview with Pence this morning. When he said the standard Republican line that Democrats support abortion “up to the moment of birth”, there was zero pushback from Inskeep. Plus, he never asked Pence about the real consequences of these laws, about whether he supports women with miscarriages being sent home to bleed in a bathtub because doctors are afraid to give them regular medical care because they might be charged with a felony. Does Pence think it’s OK for women to be denied life-saving drugs because of the theoretical idea that they might affect a future pregnancy? How can we get reporters to challenge these people who have such radical views on abortion with the real-life examples of what their laws do?

    41. 41.

      Kay

      @Kathleen:

      I’m completely sympathetic to providers. I think most of them get into it to serve others.

      It is tough but it is the truth. They may not be able to serve the oath they took AND the law in Ohio. They may have to refer to other providers in free states or relocate.

      It’s the standard they’ll be held to as professionals, it’s the deal they entered into. With the prestige and the pay comes a duty. They treat one patient at a time (properly). If what’s safest ad best for that patient is a referral to Michigan, I think they have to refer. Will there be fewer providers in Ohio? I don’t know, but it isn’t the duty of women to give their lives to the cause of public policy on providers. There aren’t X number of Ohio women who have to take one for the team to further access to health care. Get them to state where they can get the care they need.

