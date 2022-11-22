Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

No one could have predicted…

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You cannot shame the shameless.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

You are here: Home / Sports / World Cup Open Thread: France vs Australia

World Cup Open Thread: France vs Australia

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

SportsMole:

An injury-hit France side begin the defence of their global title when they tackle Australia in Tuesday’s World Cup 2022 Group D opener at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Les Bleus went all the way in Russia four years ago, while the Socceroos are aiming to end a run of three successive group-stage exits…

Having been eliminated from Euro 2020 at the last-16 stage, France are already guaranteed to relinquish their Nations League crown after a dismal period of performance in the 2022-23 edition, which very nearly culminated in an unthinkable relegation to League B.

Off-the-field scandals and countless injury problems have also plagued this France side, who already hold the unwanted honour of being the worst-performing defending champions at a World Cup after going out in the group stage in 2002 without a single win to their name…

The art of taking off a goalkeeper and bringing on a penalty-saving specialist is a difficult one to master, but Australia manager Graham Arnold pulled it off in the Socceroos’ playoff final versus Peru, with Andrew Redmayne channelling his inner Bruce Grobbelaar in the shootout and helping to send Australia through.

Redmayne’s efforts ensured that Australia would be present at the World Cup finals for the fourth time on the bounce, but the Socceroos have suffered three group-stage exits in that period and have only won one of their last nine games at the tournament – a 2-1 success over Serbia in 2010.

A round-of-16 berth in the 2006 tournament represents the Socceroos’ best achievement on the biggest global stage so far, and while they flattered to deceive during AFC qualifying, Arnold’s men head into their opening match on the back of five successive victories…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • HumboldtBlue
  • R-Jud
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      HumboldtBlue

      This shouldn’t be close, but the loss of Benzema will hurt France down the line. Can they break the boogeyman of being the reigning champs and not making it out of the group stage?

      Also, fuck the Saudis.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      McClaren vs. Rolls? Holden vs. Citroen, please.

      Interested to see how the defending champs fare–their group isn’t as soft as some.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.