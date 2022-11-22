“I want young girls to look up to me and follow in my footstep.” https://t.co/ZuZ0qcdw0J

Salma Mukansanga, the celebrated Rwandan referee, makes history on Tuesday when she becomes the first African woman to handle a men’s match – Australia Vs France – at the #FIFAWorldCup .

SportsMole:

An injury-hit France side begin the defence of their global title when they tackle Australia in Tuesday’s World Cup 2022 Group D opener at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Les Bleus went all the way in Russia four years ago, while the Socceroos are aiming to end a run of three successive group-stage exits…

Having been eliminated from Euro 2020 at the last-16 stage, France are already guaranteed to relinquish their Nations League crown after a dismal period of performance in the 2022-23 edition, which very nearly culminated in an unthinkable relegation to League B.

Off-the-field scandals and countless injury problems have also plagued this France side, who already hold the unwanted honour of being the worst-performing defending champions at a World Cup after going out in the group stage in 2002 without a single win to their name…

The art of taking off a goalkeeper and bringing on a penalty-saving specialist is a difficult one to master, but Australia manager Graham Arnold pulled it off in the Socceroos’ playoff final versus Peru, with Andrew Redmayne channelling his inner Bruce Grobbelaar in the shootout and helping to send Australia through.

Redmayne’s efforts ensured that Australia would be present at the World Cup finals for the fourth time on the bounce, but the Socceroos have suffered three group-stage exits in that period and have only won one of their last nine games at the tournament – a 2-1 success over Serbia in 2010.

A round-of-16 berth in the 2006 tournament represents the Socceroos’ best achievement on the biggest global stage so far, and while they flattered to deceive during AFC qualifying, Arnold’s men head into their opening match on the back of five successive victories…