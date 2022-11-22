Mexico’s all time record vs Poland. Currently on a 6-game unbeaten streak against them dating back to 1978. pic.twitter.com/KRaHJHVBMQ

Variants on this joke all over the part of twitter I know…

Would be nice if @Suntimes @chicagotribune @BlockClubCHI posted up at bars on the southwest and northwest sides where Chicago’s two largest immigrant communities come in contact with each other to see how this plays out. Guaranteed funny Chicago tomfoolery

SportsMole:

Mexico take on Poland in a potentially pivotal encounter in Group C on Tuesday.

The match will kick off at 4pm GMT in Doha, Qatar, at Stadium 974, which is the first temporary venue in World Cup history, having been constructed from 974 recycled shipping containers.

Mexico are heading into their eighth consecutive World Cup appearance, having been eliminated at the last 16 stage in each of their last seven entries…

Whether they have the talent at their disposal to make a serious fist of reaching the last eight for the first time since hosting the tournament in 1986 remains to be seen, but their upcoming fixture against Poland could be crucial in terms of advancing from Group C.

Poland, meanwhile, are aiming to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since Mexico ’86, with their opening game against that nation likely to be crucial given that outright second favourites Argentina are also in their group.

The Eagles have fallen at the first hurdle in each of their last three World Cup appearances in 2002, 2006 and 2018 – winning one match and losing two in each of those editions – having failed to hit the heights of finishing third in 1974 and 1982…