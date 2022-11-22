Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Sports / World Cup Open Thread: Mexico vs Poland

World Cup Open Thread: Mexico vs Poland

15 Comments



Variants on this joke all over the part of twitter I know…

SportsMole:

Mexico take on Poland in a potentially pivotal encounter in Group C on Tuesday.

The match will kick off at 4pm GMT in Doha, Qatar, at Stadium 974, which is the first temporary venue in World Cup history, having been constructed from 974 recycled shipping containers.

Mexico are heading into their eighth consecutive World Cup appearance, having been eliminated at the last 16 stage in each of their last seven entries…

Whether they have the talent at their disposal to make a serious fist of reaching the last eight for the first time since hosting the tournament in 1986 remains to be seen, but their upcoming fixture against Poland could be crucial in terms of advancing from Group C.

Poland, meanwhile, are aiming to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since Mexico ’86, with their opening game against that nation likely to be crucial given that outright second favourites Argentina are also in their group.

The Eagles have fallen at the first hurdle in each of their last three World Cup appearances in 2002, 2006 and 2018 – winning one match and losing two in each of those editions – having failed to hit the heights of finishing third in 1974 and 1982…

    15Comments

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      This is totally my screwup.  I was supposed to make sure this published at the set time, and I checked the Dashboard and saw the it had.  But it turned out I was looking at the wrong post.

      So sorry!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      West of the Cascades

      Mexico GK Ochoa saves a penalty kick, not a huge number of good chances in the match. The fairly uninspired 0-0 draw must give Argentina more hope that it can beat both of these teams and still qualify for the knockout round (if not outright win the group).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      West of the Cascades

      @Alison Rose: LOL, I suspect you’re right!

      I am so conflicted trying to figure out who to cheer for in many matches. Argentina (democracy – sort of – and country on the same continent as USA, broadly speaking) over KSA (autocracy that butchers people) was easy. Mexico (hated USA soccer rival but worthy of US support as a nation) vs. Poland (strong supporter of Ukraine but also politically repressive and barely still a democracy) was harder.

      I lived in Australia years ago for a year, so the Noon (Mountain Time) match is much easier for me. Go Aussies!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Alison Rose

      @West of the Cascades: Yeah, for me, as a USMNT fan, rooting against Mexico is basically instinctive. Mostly because I want their fans to be sad because most of them have treated our players like absolute shit whenever we’ve played there. I mean…ask LD in particular about his experiences in Azteca.

      Definitely cheering for Australia in the next match. I don’t have anything against France, but this is an underdog upset I’d be very pleased with.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Alison Rose

      @eclare: Certainly, yeah. I mean, Argentina isn’t at their peak right now, but in general on paper, they were the superior team, or should have been. What will matter for Saudi Arabia’s next two matches, though, is what they take away from this–they need to view these matches as being just as critical as they would’ve been if they’d lost their opener, and not go into thinking they’ve got it in the bag.

      Reply

