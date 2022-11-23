Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Thanksgiving Reminder

A Thanksgiving Reminder

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

The cold that will never end seems to have ended, three bottles of choricidin and one run of amoxicillin later, a total of 13 days, and I am not finally feeling a little bit human. The timing of this was perfect as I have now segued into a solid seasonal depression, just in time to go slave away over a hot stove for two days.

To keep dad from overexerting, all cooking for the Cole family Thanksgiving is being done at my house. I am responsible for the turkey, the gravy, the mashed potatoes, and the stuffing, while Devon is handling some of the sides- roasted miso ginger carrots, cheesy broccoli casserole, roasted beet and goat cheese salad, and roasted brussels sprouts. Once everything is cooked we are going to haul it over to their house and eat.

All the shopping is done, fortunately, because I am not sure I can go out in public again without going viral on tiktok or youtube. It’s the Holidays, so everyone is on their WORST FUCKING BEHAVIOR. I have no idea why, but for some reason people no attention to their surroundings in grocery stores. I had some lady come screaming around an aisle corner and slam into me from behind, and she just crumpled to the floor. I felt bad, but like, lady, I was just standing here. You’re the one who ran into the damned telephone pole.

Whatever, off to bleach the kitchen before cooking.

