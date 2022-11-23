Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I was promised a recession.

I really should read my own blog.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Infrastructure week. at last.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / Late Night GOP Death Cult Weirdos Open Thread: Bleak Masters

Late Night GOP Death Cult Weirdos Open Thread: Bleak Masters

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Did someone say… postmortem?


Nothing new in the story; from a scrum of (five) eager Repub primary candidates, venture capitalist Peter Thiel’s loyal Renfield attracted the favorable attention of a certain former WH occupant. Their imprimatur was a boon when it came to the GOP’s crazier voters, and a bane when he was faced with appealing to the normies. Thiel, like any other venture capitalist, refused to throw good money after bad when advertising dollars might have made a difference; Mitch McConnell, who does not love the new Masters of the Universe interfering in his fiefdom, had better places to spend the party’s money.

Can’t find the tweet about Thiel breaking down Masters for bio-parts, but…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Chetan Murthy
  • eclare
  • El Muneco
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • mrmoshpotato

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Jerzy Russian

      I can’t tell what is real and what is fake anymore.  I guess I will just go to bed, assuming the bed is still real.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      The only space shooter where Mark Kelly destroys the things you love

      I love how this is worded as though people have been screaming for just such a game for forever and had to make do with all these boring ass space shooter games that don’t even mention Mark Kelly and now, huzzah, finally the people’s call has been answered.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      eclare

      I love the clip from the Mark Kelly/ Blake Masters debate where Mark’s attitude was “this guy is a fucking freak.”

      Of course he did not put it so succinctly.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      El Muneco

      “former Alabama US Senate candidate Roy Moore’s was after reports that he pursued romantic relations with teen girls when he was in his 30s.”

      Never forget that Moore’s favorables went _up_ three points the week those reports came in…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      HumboldtBlue

      I made refried beans tonight for the first time.

      It’s the best bean dish I’ve ever made, and my hocks and greens are even wowed, ’cause I make them good too.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Blake Masters was a truly awful candidate but let’s give some credit to Mark Kelly who is a pretty good candidate. If Biden doesn’t run in ’24, the Dems could do a whole lot worse than nominating purple state rocket man Mark Kelly as Veep. I don’t know why anybody thought weasel man Blake Masters would win. He literally looks like a weasel.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Chetan Murthy

      Anybody here a Dexter fan?  B/c that Blake Masters Walther PPK advert, reminded me a shit-ton of the “serial killer older brother Brian (Biney)” from the first season.  Same vibe, same hand-gestures when caressing tools.

      Fucker’s crawlspace needs to be searched.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.