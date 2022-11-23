it's not complicated, Mark Kelly was running against Nixon minus the charisma https://t.co/OABh3iF07Y — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) November 21, 2022

Did someone say… postmortem?

lmfao the week before the midterm, Blake Masters used his Fox Business interview spot to promote a video game "where Mark Kelly destroys everything that you love" pic.twitter.com/QVlgi2xIKN — ?? ?? primary everyone always (@AntiNateSilver) November 21, 2022





via @ronaldjhansen: "One person familiar with the information shared with McConnell, said Masters’ favorability was lower than former Alabama US Senate candidate Roy Moore’s was after reports that he pursued romantic relations with teen girls when he was in his 30s." https://t.co/VUo0JPrym6 — Azi™? (@Azi) November 21, 2022

Nothing new in the story; from a scrum of (five) eager Repub primary candidates, venture capitalist Peter Thiel’s loyal Renfield attracted the favorable attention of a certain former WH occupant. Their imprimatur was a boon when it came to the GOP’s crazier voters, and a bane when he was faced with appealing to the normies. Thiel, like any other venture capitalist, refused to throw good money after bad when advertising dollars might have made a difference; Mitch McConnell, who does not love the new Masters of the Universe interfering in his fiefdom, had better places to spend the party’s money.

“Blake Masters” is merely the best attempt of a transcription of his true name in the guttural screaming tongues of time immemorial, It Which Feeds In Darkness And Stalks In Dreams is the generally agreed-upon translation — knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) November 22, 2022

now, i am no expert, but my armchair guess is that people didn’t really take to the memes celebrating a hedge fund guy by making fun of an actual goddamned astronaut who has been to space https://t.co/SrFSjtDlyn — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) November 21, 2022

It's Virginia circa 2005 IMO. Trending sharply left with a state Republican party that's gone completely feral, but still pretty evenly split. It'll be close to safe blue within 2-3 cycles though. — Leonid Baezhnev ?? (@rev_avocado) November 21, 2022

here's the link lmao https://t.co/GyKjdnrNGb — ?? ?? primary everyone always (@AntiNateSilver) November 21, 2022

two more things

1) you need to hear the music/sound effects

2) imagine ostensibly being a GOP staffer and getting paid to make a video game where you blow up cop cars lmao pic.twitter.com/sNRmkmfKlv — ?? ?? primary everyone always (@AntiNateSilver) November 21, 2022

Can't believe "astronauts aren't cool" wasn't a winning message!!! — tom r ?? friend to cows of all size (@StoryTom) November 21, 2022

Can’t find the tweet about Thiel breaking down Masters for bio-parts, but…